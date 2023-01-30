Read full article on original website
Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement
On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. When it comes to Dallas, Moore isn’t looking at the parting of ways so negatively, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. […] The post Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr receiving trade interest already, per Raiders GM
It’s all but certain quarterback Derek Carr has played his last game as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. With that being common knowledge, the question is where Carr goes next. What we do know is since he’s under contract, the team who wants his services would have to acquire him via trade.
Vic Fangio disciple makes shocking Vikings move amid interest from Sean Payton, Broncos
As the Denver Broncos look for their next defensive coordinator, Sean Desai has emerged as a major contender. Desai is reportedly already invested in the Broncos and has taken his name out of consideration for the Minnesota Vikings’ open DC position, via Mike Klis of 9News. Desai interviewed for...
Penn State coach drops warning to rest of nation amid Boilermakers demolition
The Purdue Boilermakers added claimed another victim Wednesday night, as they demolished the Penn State Nittany Lions at home for an 80-60 victory. It was actually the second time Purdue basketball defeated the Nittany Lions this season, but just in a much more dominant manner than in the first meeting.
Frank Reich adds Super Bowl winning coach to Panthers staff
After being named the Carolina Panthers’ next head coach, Frank Reich is now building out his coaching staff. His first order of business for the Panthers involved bringing in former Super Bowl winner Duce Staley. Staley has agreed to leave the Detroit Lions to join Reich in Carolina, via...
Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn
Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are really taking their time before deciding on the franchise’s next head coach. After nearly being done with the second round of head coaching interviews, owner Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are considering a rare third round of talks, according to NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. […] The post Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Saban Alabama DC candidate makes surprising Saints decision
Todd Grantham, who interviewed with Nick Saban for the Alabama football defensive coordinator position, has chosen to return to the NFL coaching ranks as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints, sources told Chris Low of ESPN. Grantham, 56, was one of Nick Saban’s top candidates for the Alabama football defensive coordinator position, which opened […] The post Nick Saban Alabama DC candidate makes surprising Saints decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Harris drops strong Stetson Bennett opinion amid public intoxication controversy
Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris wants everyone to know that he was just messing around when he recently said during a recent press conference that the Atlanta Falcons need to spend a first-round pick on Georgia Bulldogs legend Stetson Bennett. In a follow-up tweet, Michael Harris clarified that he was merely joking when he said […] The post Michael Harris drops strong Stetson Bennett opinion amid public intoxication controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr lays into Stephen Curry, Dubs for choke job vs. Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors entered the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves up by 11 points, quickly extending their lead to 14 points. Instead of salting away another quality road win, though, the defending champions once again fell apart when it mattered most. After his...
Tom Brady’s net worth in 2023
Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, forfeited a bonkers deal with FOX Sports to return for one more NFL season. This led to an ultimatum from wife Gisele Bündchen about their marriage, which unfortunately resulted in a divorce. Now Brady has retired “for good” after his 2022 season, which wasn’t the most illustrious way to go out given the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ struggles. Still, it was truly an incredible career that resulted in seven Super Bowl wins between the Buccaneers and New England Patriots. Now, let’s look at Tom Brady’s net worth in 2023.
Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s shocking admission on Marvin Harrison Jr injury in CFP loss
Ryan Day and Ohio State football’s season all but ended in back of the end zone at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in the Peach Bowl against Georgia when wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr was leveled on a hit by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard. And Day is still upset about it. The Ohio State football coach explained […] The post Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s shocking admission on Marvin Harrison Jr injury in CFP loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr refuses to bend on $40 million decision Raiders must make
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to have a messy divorce. Carr’s latest contract antics are sure to make his split from the Raiders all the more complicated. Carr indicated that he won’t push back the Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract, via ESPN’s Stephen...
RUMOR: Jeff Saturday’s Colts HC candidacy gets major Jim Irsay boost
Jeff Saturday wasn’t very successful in his time as the Indianapolis Colts interim head coach. But he has a major supporter in Colts’ owner Jim Irsay, and that can be enough to land him the permanent head coaching position in Indianapolis. The Colts have been on an extensive search for their next head coach, including […] The post RUMOR: Jeff Saturday’s Colts HC candidacy gets major Jim Irsay boost appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Walker White, 4-star QB, lands with Auburn in huge recruiting move
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have added yet another talented quarterback to the group. This time, it comes with the commitment of 2024 four-star quarterback Walker White. On Friday, Walker White, a quarterback prospect from Arkansas committed to Auburn. He is the 137th-ranked player in the nation, and the 13th-ranked quarterback according to 247sports.
Kyle Shanahan breaks silence on Brock Purdy’s injury, reveals optimistic post-surgery timetable
As the San Francisco 49ers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL. Brock Purdy still hasn’t decided if he will have surgery to prepare the tear. But if he does elect to go that route, it appears that he will be back in full force in the near future.
Crimson Tide, Nick Saban’s NIL announcement should strike fear into rival schools
The Alabama football program figures to be one of the two or three most motivated teams in the country in 2023 after failing to make the College Football Playoff in the 2o22 season. It seems like Nick Saban is leaving no stone unturned in an effort to put the Crimson Tide on top in football and the other major intercollegiate sports.
Raiders, Josh McDaniels set to add key Commanders coach
Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for any way to bring some firepower after a dreadful 2022 season. McDaniels is now trying to add a former influential Commanders’ coach to his staff. Former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner is traveling to Las Vegas, where the expectation...
