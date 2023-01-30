ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement

On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video.  "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. When it comes to Dallas, Moore isn’t looking at the parting of ways so negatively, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. […] The post Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn

Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are really taking their time before deciding on the franchise’s next head coach. After nearly being done with the second round of head coaching interviews, owner Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are considering a rare third round of talks, according to NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. […] The post Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban Alabama DC candidate makes surprising Saints decision

Todd Grantham, who interviewed with Nick Saban for the Alabama football defensive coordinator position, has chosen to return to the NFL coaching ranks as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints, sources told Chris Low of ESPN. Grantham, 56, was one of Nick Saban’s top candidates for the Alabama football defensive coordinator position, which opened […] The post Nick Saban Alabama DC candidate makes surprising Saints decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MONTGOMERY, AL
ClutchPoints

Michael Harris drops strong Stetson Bennett opinion amid public intoxication controversy

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris wants everyone to know that he was just messing around when he recently said during a recent press conference that the Atlanta Falcons need to spend a first-round pick on Georgia Bulldogs legend Stetson Bennett. In a follow-up tweet, Michael Harris clarified that he was merely joking when he said […] The post Michael Harris drops strong Stetson Bennett opinion amid public intoxication controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s net worth in 2023

Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, forfeited a bonkers deal with FOX Sports to return for one more NFL season. This led to an ultimatum from wife Gisele Bündchen about their marriage, which unfortunately resulted in a divorce. Now Brady has retired “for good” after his 2022 season, which wasn’t the most illustrious way to go out given the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ struggles. Still, it was truly an incredible career that resulted in seven Super Bowl wins between the Buccaneers and New England Patriots. Now, let’s look at Tom Brady’s net worth in 2023.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s shocking admission on Marvin Harrison Jr injury in CFP loss

Ryan Day and Ohio State football’s season all but ended in back of the end zone at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in the Peach Bowl against Georgia when wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr was leveled on a hit by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard. And Day is still upset about it. The Ohio State football coach explained […] The post Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s shocking admission on Marvin Harrison Jr injury in CFP loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jeff Saturday’s Colts HC candidacy gets major Jim Irsay boost

Jeff Saturday wasn’t very successful in his time as the Indianapolis Colts interim head coach. But he has a major supporter in Colts’ owner Jim Irsay, and that can be enough to land him the permanent head coaching position in Indianapolis. The Colts have been on an extensive search for their next head coach, including […] The post RUMOR: Jeff Saturday’s Colts HC candidacy gets major Jim Irsay boost appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Walker White, 4-star QB, lands with Auburn in huge recruiting move

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have added yet another talented quarterback to the group. This time, it comes with the commitment of 2024 four-star quarterback Walker White. On Friday, Walker White, a quarterback prospect from Arkansas committed to Auburn. He is the 137th-ranked player in the nation, and the 13th-ranked quarterback according to 247sports.
AUBURN, AL
ClutchPoints

Raiders, Josh McDaniels set to add key Commanders coach

Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for any way to bring some firepower after a dreadful 2022 season. McDaniels is now trying to add a former influential Commanders’ coach to his staff. Former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner is traveling to Las Vegas, where the expectation...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

