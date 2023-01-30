ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Marie Presley lost 40-50 pounds, took opioids before death, report says

By Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Lisa Marie Presley was taking opioids and weight loss medication before her death this month, according to a report.

The only child of Elvis Presley lost between 40 and 50 pounds over a six-week stretch ahead of the Golden Globe Awards, TMZ reported Monday, citing family sources.

Presley, who was 54, reportedly wanted to drop weight before making appearances in support of “Elvis,” a biopic about her father. She also underwent plastic surgery, the sources said.

Officials haven’t released Presley’s cause of death, which is being investigated.

Presley was open about her past struggles with drug addiction. She told NBC’s “Today” show in 2018 that her “struggle” with drugs began when she was 45, then referenced her addiction to opioids and painkillers in her foreword for Harry Nelson’s 2019 book “The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain.”

Two days before her death, Presley and her mother, Priscilla Presley, attended the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, where Austin Butler won best actor in a drama film for his leading performance in “Elvis.”

Presley was laid to rest at her father’s Graceland estate in Memphis next to her only son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.

“Lisa, we all love you,” Priscilla Presley said during a public memorial service.

Presley was 9 when her father died in 1977. She is survived by three daughters, including actress Riley Keough. Presley was famously married to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004.

The Daily Sun

