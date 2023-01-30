Fans of Netflix's "On My Block" were passionate about the slice-of-life show that followed the lives of four friends in Freeridge, CA, as they navigated high school, romance, and socioeconomic hardships. The show ended in the fall of 2021 after four critically acclaimed seasons, and it's safe to say the young cast taking on the mantle of a brand-new core four in its spinoff, "Freeridge," — Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Gloria), Tenzing Norgay Trainor (Cameron), Ciara Riley Wilson (Demi), and Bryana Salaz (Ines) — have quite the legacy to live up to. However, they're the perfect group of up-and-comers to take on the challenge, because they love "On My Block" just as much as its fans.

1 DAY AGO