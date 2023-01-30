Production of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup was taken offline late last November, but now, GM Authority has learned that GMC Hummer EV Pickup production is about to resume. Production of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup initially got underway in October of 2021 at the GM Factory Zero plant in Michigan (formerly Detroit-Hamtramck), with production gradually ramping up in the months that followed. More than 5,000 units of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup were produced last year.

