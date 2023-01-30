Read full article on original website
Celebrating National Pizza Day: A guide to the best pizzerias around town
A passion for pizza is something that unites us all. The crowd-pleasing pie is a staple of the American diet loved by just about everyone — except for Gregory Eddie from “Abbott Elementary,” but of course, he’s a fictional character and a rare exception. Here in Savannah, we enjoy pizza in a variety of ways: by the slice, New York-style, deep-dish, wood-fired, you name it. Because pizza is so beloved, our nation sets aside a special day to honor the almighty pie. National Pizza Day is Feb. 9, and we’re celebrating with a list of some of our favorite pizza places around town. Join in on the celebration and enjoy a slice or a whole pie from one of these local pizzerias.
Hamilton-Turner Inn in Savannah, GA Sold
Hodges Ward Elliott arranged the sale of the Hamilton-Turner Inn, an ultra-luxury, 17-key Inn located at 330 Abercorn St, in the heart of the Historic District of Savannah, GA. An HWE team comprised of Pete Dannemiller, Managing Director and Jeff Berkman, Director, brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller.
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah. Colonial Faire and Muster School Day When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site Price: $2-$10 Birding Hike […]
TikTok favorite Crumbl Cookies opens this week in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Crumbl prepares for opening in Cincinnati. If you are using TikTok, you have probably seen videos of people eating cookies out of a pink box. On Friday, those pink boxes will be all around coastal Georgia. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based cookie chain, is opening...
The ever-changing face of Savannah’s dining scene
It wouldn’t take a three-day audit on my time to know how much we invest here in everything that’s new on Savannah’s food scene. It’s significant. Deservedly so. I’ve mentioned in this space more than once that–at any given time–we could count a dozen or more new eateries that are planned to open here in our city at some point in the not too distant future.
Cows tongue tossed; Not the crab dip and oysters!; Perfect scores: Food inspection report for Jan.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting the new year off right the Georgia Department of Health is continuing to inspect eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public. Here’s how some eateries in Chatham County scored in January. Grandma’s Diner located at 2108 […]
100 Black Men of Savannah present ‘Broken Wings II’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Last year, 100 Black Men of Savannah started a theater program that was hugely popular with audiences and the local students who made up the cast. On Friday, they will start their second season with a performance in downtown Savannah. Tim Wright has written a follow-up...
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In
Watching movies with family or friends is a nice way to spend time together. We often do it at home or at the local movie theater. But have you ever enjoyed a fun family outing watching movies under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In?
Savannah Black Heritage Festival returns for 34th year with in-person events
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 34th annual Savannah Black Heritage is back with in-person events. This year’s theme is The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives. This is a special year for the festival because it is honoring what would have been the 100th birthday of civil rights giant and […]
Abercorn Commons | Shopping center in Savannah, Georgia
Abercorn Common is a 180,000-square-foot (17,000 m2) shopping center in Savannah, Georgia. The center was the first retail center in the U.S. to become LEED-certified, meaning its design incorporates efficiency with attractive buildings and public spaces. The buildings and public spaces resemble Savannah's downtown historic district, with awnings, brick facades,...
Hyundai donates to three Black-owned Savannah businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While construction continues on Hyundai’s Metaplant in Bryan County, the automaker is giving back in Savannah. To celebrate Black History Month, Hyundai recently gave three Black-owned business in the Hostess City a combined $45,000. Owners of The Culturist Union, Luxe The Salon and Savannah Sauce...
Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update
An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
Seoyon E-HWA invests $76 million in Chatham County facility
Seoyon E-HWA, a global auto parts supplier, is investing almost $76 million in a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. “We hope that it will not only provide new jobs in the region but also contribute to making Savannah a central city for automobile development and production,” said Seoyon E-Hwa chairman Ryu Yang-seok.
Honoring Black History: A family of champions
Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Dr. Jamal Toure presents today's Black History moment. Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon’s dental records, …. New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler. Former Fort Stewart soldier sentenced to life in...
What the homeless in Savannah want you to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
Russell Wilson and Grammy Award winning Ciara heading to Savannah this month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the Southeast Georgia Leadership forum announced, Ciara, and Russell Wilson will headline the speakers for this year’s Forum. Ciara is a Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, dancer actress, model and entrepreneur. Russell Wilson is a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Super Bowl Champion, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The two-day event will […]
Jenkins celebrates National Signing Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Jenkins High School celebrated National Signing Day on Thursday. Below is a list of the football players who put pen to paper. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Statesboro entrepreneur Josh Rogers shares his keys to success
Josh Rogers, born and raised in Bulloch County, has been an entrepreneur since a remarkably young age. He shared with me, during our interview, the story of how his very first business experience was selling Little Debbie Snacks out of his locker for $1 each. He learned about profit and success at an early age until the school administration shut him down. But he didn’t let getting shut down in elementary school limit his dreams to one day be a successful business owner.
