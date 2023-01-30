ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

wkdzradio.com

Ruby Hendrix, 80, of Cadiz

Funeral Services for 80 year old Ruby Nell Acree Hendrix of Cadiz will be Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at King’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Trigg Memory Acres. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Monday at King’s Funeral Home. SURVIVORS:. SON:
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Roger Waufle, 41, of Cadiz

A Celebration of Life for 41-year old Sergeant First Class Roger M. Waufle, of Cadiz, will be held at 1:00 Monday afternoon, February 6, at Hurricane Baptist Church in Cadiz with U.S. Army Honors rendered by Ft. Campbell’s 160th SOAR. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Monday morning at the...
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Chamber And Bell Trexton Partner For CCPS Helicopter

Through its 501 (c)(3) foundation, a UH-1H Airframe and two salvaged T53-13B engines have been donated to the Christian County Chamber of Commerce — and all with one specific goal in mind:. That an aviation mechanics program be created within the Christian County Public Schools system and its Gateway...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz VFW Post 7890 Honors Local Essay Winners

Following a Thursday night spaghetti dinner provided by the Cadiz VFW Post 7890, Trigg County High School senior Makenna Potts took to the podium — and recited in full her most recent essay, titled “Why Is The Veteran Important?”. Three minutes in length, her passionate words were good...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

White Drive Motors & Steering Announces Large Hopkinsville Expansion

A 40-year-plus industry in Hopkinsville had its expansion plans revealed by Gov. Andy Beshear Wednesday afternoon, confirming further manufacturing and job growth to south western Kentucky. White Drive Motors & Steering, a standalone business unit of Danfoss Power Solutions, will be upsizing its 124,000-square-foot facility at 110 Bill Bryan Boulevard...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Local man injured in downtown accident

One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening at East Ninth and South Main Street in Hopkinsville. A collision report from Hopkinsville police says 33-year old Arthur Tandy of Hopkinsville was eastbound on East Ninth and 33-year old KC York of Hopkinsville was westbound and attempting to make a left turn onto South Main.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Millions in donations were sent for tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is.

MAYFIELD — Doug Irby, owner of a mold removal and home foundation repair company, sees daily reminders that Kentuckians still need help to recover from the tornadoes of December 2021. Yet most of the donations that Kentucky has set aside to help victims pay for unmet needs remain untapped, leaving survivors wondering if that help […] The post Millions in donations were sent for tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
MAYFIELD, KY
whopam.com

I 24 WB blocked by semi accident

A non-injury accident involving a semi has stopped traffic near the 92 mm of I-24 West in Christian County. You’ll want to detour via Exit 1 or Exit 4 in Clarksville if you’re headed back to Kentucky from Tennessee on I-24 this morning.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

December Jobless Rates Fall as Work Force Numbers Increase

Jobless rates fell in all nine Pennyrile counties in December when compared to the previous month and dropped from December of 2021. Moreover, the news was also positive as the number of people working has increased from two years ago. The Kentucky Center for Statistics reported the Pennyrile jobless rate...
wnky.com

1 dead after collision in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police say one man is dead following a collision in Simpson County. Around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a head-on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road. Police say a silver 2023 GMC Terrain driven by Albert Jones was...
FRANKLIN, KY
wkdzradio.com

James ‘Doodlebug’ Fuller, 77, of Cadiz

Funeral services for 77-year-old James “Doodlebug” Fuller, of Cadiz, will be noon Saturday at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the East End Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4 o’clock Friday afternoon. Survivors include:. Wife, Betty Lancaster Fuller, of Cadiz;. Two daughters, Tracy (Greg) Taylor and...
CADIZ, KY
WBKO

Franklin man killed in Jan. 31 wreck

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon. Albert Jones, 52, was killed in a head on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road that happened at 4:34 p.m., police reported. Police said that Jones was driving a Silver 2023 GMC...
FRANKLIN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Jane Mann, 63, of Pembroke

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for 63-year old Jane Lee Ramsey Mann, of Pembroke. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Brain Mann of Pembroke; and her brother David Ramsey and his wife Linda of Madisonville.
PEMBROKE, KY
whopam.com

Russellville man hurt in Logan Co. collision

A Russellville man was injured in a two-vehicle crash during icy conditions Tuesday evening in Logan County. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation determined that 25-year-old Keaton Oberhausen of Russellville was westbound when his vehicle slid into the eastbound lane of travel and struck another vehicle driven by 23-year-old Shane Hershberger of Franklin.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints

PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Paducah teenager dies in house fire

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
PADUCAH, KY

