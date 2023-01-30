ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sooners Drop Bedlam Clash in Norman

NORMAN – Oklahoma men's basketball dropped its Wednesday night clash against Oklahoma State 71-61 at Lloyd Noble Center. In a near-record turnout, 13,224 fans filed through the LNC doors for Bedlam and it marked the fourth-largest crowd all-time at Lloyd Noble Center. Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with 14...
Sooners Set To Host Three Matches

NORMAN - The Oklahoma men's tennis team returns to the Headington Family Tennis Center for a trio of matches against Drake, Wichita State and Incarnate Word over the weekend. The Sooners will face Drake at 6 p.m. CT on Friday before hitting the court again on Sunday against Wichita State and Incarnate Word at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.
Bowers and Trautman Named Big 12 Weekly Award Winners

NORMAN – After helping the Sooners post the only 198-plus road score in the nation this season, sophomore Jordan Bowers and super-senior Olivia Trautman were named the Big 12 Gymnast and Event Specialist of the Week, respectively, the conference announced Tuesday. Bowers was named the Big 12 Gymnast of...
Yockers Named MPSF Freshman of the Week

NORMAN – Oklahoma men's gymnastics freshman Ignacio Yockers has been named Mountain Pacific Sports Federation men's gym Freshman of the Week after posting the nation's highest pommel horse score this season, the conference office announced Tuesday. Yockers, a product of Tulsa, Okla., scored a 14.800 on his pommel routine...
Sooners Set for Bedlam on Wednesday Night

NORMAN – Fresh off its 93-69 victory over then-No. 2/2 Alabama on Saturday night, the Oklahoma men's basketball teams hosts Oklahoma State on Wednesday, Feb. 1 for Bedlam. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center. Wednesdays game against the Cowboys will be broadcast on ESPN2...
OU Student-Athletes Tie 3.20 Cumulative GPA Record, Extend 3.0 Streak

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma student-athletes extended their streak of classroom success by posting a 3.20 cumulative GPA during the fall 2022 semester, tied for the highest in program history, the OU Athletics Department announced Thursday. The 3.20 GPA also resulted in a school-record 22nd consecutive semester of surpassing a 3.0 cumulative figure.
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
