Oklahoma Adds Quarterback to 2023 Class
After a steady stream of exits via the transfer portal, Carson Horton bolsters Jeff Lebby's QB room after a strong senior season at Dayton, TX.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Drop Bedlam Clash in Norman
NORMAN – Oklahoma men's basketball dropped its Wednesday night clash against Oklahoma State 71-61 at Lloyd Noble Center. In a near-record turnout, 13,224 fans filed through the LNC doors for Bedlam and it marked the fourth-largest crowd all-time at Lloyd Noble Center. Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with 14...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Set To Host Three Matches
NORMAN - The Oklahoma men's tennis team returns to the Headington Family Tennis Center for a trio of matches against Drake, Wichita State and Incarnate Word over the weekend. The Sooners will face Drake at 6 p.m. CT on Friday before hitting the court again on Sunday against Wichita State and Incarnate Word at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.
College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/1/2023
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-9) visit the Oklahoma Sooners (12-9) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma State-Oklahoma prediction, pick, and how to watch. Oklahoma State has won three of their last four games and sits...
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Why 'Violent' LB Phil Picciotti is Just an 'Old School Ball Guy'
Don't expect OU's latest IMG Academy alumna to sit long, since coaches describe him as "laser focused" and say offenses "just can't block this guy."
Former Oklahoma DB Finds Transfer Destination
Jordan Mukes was a 4-star prospect from nearby Choctaw when he signed with the Sooners, but needed move on through the transfer portal.
oklahoma Sooner
Bowers and Trautman Named Big 12 Weekly Award Winners
NORMAN – After helping the Sooners post the only 198-plus road score in the nation this season, sophomore Jordan Bowers and super-senior Olivia Trautman were named the Big 12 Gymnast and Event Specialist of the Week, respectively, the conference announced Tuesday. Bowers was named the Big 12 Gymnast of...
2023 Oklahoma Football Schedule: Games, Dates, Opponents
2023 Oklahoma Football Schedule: Sooners Games, Dates, OpponentsSept. 2 vs. Arkansas State Sept. 9 vs. SMU Sept. 16 at Tulsa Sept. 23 at Cincinnati Sept. 30 vs. Iowa State Oct. 7 vs. Texas (Dallas) Oct. 14 Idle Oct. 21 vs. UCF Oct. 28 at Kansas Nov. 4 at Oklahoma State Nov. 11 vs. West Virginia ...
Oklahoma football: Guess who Sooners won’t have to play in 2023 season?
The Big 12 has released its 2023 football schedule and it features several surprising changes from what Oklahoma football and the other conference teams have been accustomed to in the 27-year history of the Big 12. The round-robin schedule that has made the Big 12 unique from the other Power...
oklahoma Sooner
Yockers Named MPSF Freshman of the Week
NORMAN – Oklahoma men's gymnastics freshman Ignacio Yockers has been named Mountain Pacific Sports Federation men's gym Freshman of the Week after posting the nation's highest pommel horse score this season, the conference office announced Tuesday. Yockers, a product of Tulsa, Okla., scored a 14.800 on his pommel routine...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Set for Bedlam on Wednesday Night
NORMAN – Fresh off its 93-69 victory over then-No. 2/2 Alabama on Saturday night, the Oklahoma men's basketball teams hosts Oklahoma State on Wednesday, Feb. 1 for Bedlam. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center. Wednesdays game against the Cowboys will be broadcast on ESPN2...
Big 12 Announces 2023 Oklahoma Football Schedule
The new-look schedule has been percolating on the Big 12's back burner for months, but Tuesday, the league finally unveiled an intensely interesting 14-team slate.
Coaches Make it Unanimous: Oklahoma No. 1
Softball coaches from around the country say the two-time defending national champion Sooners are unanimously the favorite to three-peat.
Oklahoma football: OU hoping Junior Day made big impact on some elite recruits
This past weekend was the first Junior Day of the year as the Oklahoma football program hosted a group of elite 2024 recruiting targets. The OU men’s basketball team even helped out in setting an exhilarating atmosphere by completely dismantling the No, 2 team in the land, delivering a 93-69 beatdown on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Why 'Old Soul' DL Derrick LeBlanc 'Can See Past Tomorrow'
The Sooners' freshman has the versatility and talent to play a variety of positions, and he has the focus and determination to set goals and get them accomplished.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Student-Athletes Tie 3.20 Cumulative GPA Record, Extend 3.0 Streak
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma student-athletes extended their streak of classroom success by posting a 3.20 cumulative GPA during the fall 2022 semester, tied for the highest in program history, the OU Athletics Department announced Thursday. The 3.20 GPA also resulted in a school-record 22nd consecutive semester of surpassing a 3.0 cumulative figure.
Oklahoma Adds One to 2023 Signing Class
The Sooners officially added local athlete Taylor Heim, who committed last week and signed on National Signing Day.
Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 2023 OL
C.J. Compton is a versatile offensive lineman from nearby Bethel who has been rated as a 3-star prospect and one of the top players in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
KFOR
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
