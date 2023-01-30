Read full article on original website
NPR
Fans trying to see Beyoncé's U.K. Renaissance Tour are already having ticket issues
Tickets for Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, one of the hottest tours of the year, went on sale in the U.K. this morning. Fans are amped, but there also have been frustrations with the ticketing system. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Beyonce fans around the world are thrilled to hear news of the...
NPR
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend viewing
This week, we checked in with Punxsutawney Phil, revisited childhood friendships, and were inspired by new YA books about identity and overcoming hardships. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend. The Last of Us.
NPR
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2023 nominees this week. The list includes Missy Elliott and New Order.
NEW ORDER: (Singing) And I'm not the kind that likes to tell you just what I want to... (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CAN I KICK IT?") A TRIBE CALLED QUEST: (Rapping) Can I kick it? Yes, you can. Can I kick it?. FADEL: A Tribe Called Quest is also nominated for...
NPR
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 nominees
A TRIBE CALLED QUEST: (Rapping) Can I kick it? Yes, you can. Can I kick it?. FADEL: A Tribe Called Quest is also nominated for...
NPR
Before 'Hrs and Hrs,' Muni Long spent years and years working for others
MUNI LONG: (Vocalizing). CHANG: Long is up for three Grammys this weekend - best new artist and best R&B performance and best R&B song for her track "Hrs And Hrs." (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HRS AND HRS") LONG: (Singing) Yours, mine, ours. I could do this for hours, sit and talk...
NPR
'Morning Edition' co-host Rachel Martin is moving to another role at NPR
After six years as a Morning Edition host, Rachel Martin is stepping away from her day-to-day presence on the show. You know, the first time that I recall our co-host, Rachel Martin, she was reporting from Baghdad, Iraq. She went there in one of the worst years of that war. But one thing I noted was her cheerful presence on the far end of the line and her passion for what she was doing. Later, Rachel returned to the United States and, after an extensive reporting career, became co-host of this program.
NPR
Bollywood film 'Pathaan' sparks dance parties in theatres
UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Ma'am, we have a red flag. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) They're planning a massive attack, and their target - India. SUMMERS: ...Jetpacks, motorcycle chases down snow-covered ski slopes and a ton of explosions. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "PATHAAN") UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #3: (As character) So are...
NPR
Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne is dead at age 88
Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died at 88 years old, according to his fashion house. He was known for his fragrances and space-age designs. Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died at 88 years old. That's according to his fashion house. As NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports, he was known for his fragrances and space-age designs.
NPR
Step inside the 'birthplace of gospel music'
Location has a big impact on how we experience music. The way a song travels throughout a space can take that music to a whole new place. The folks at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago are experts at doing just that. "This was the place were you would want...
NPR
Encore: Author Jas Hammond on their book, 'We Deserve Monuments'
NPR's Juana Summers talks with author Jas Hammond about their book, We Deserve Monuments. It's a young adult love story and a family mystery that explores intergenerational trauma and racism. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. "We Deserve Monuments" is the debut novel by writer Jas Hammonds. And it just won the Coretta...
NPR
How 'The Last Of Us' makes an old plot line feel fresh
PEDRO PASCAL: (As Joel Miller) We don't know. GABRIEL LUNA: (As Tommy Miller) They're saying it's a virus, some kind of parasite. SUMMERS: Well, on our screens at least. You know the plotline - survivors of an earth-shattering catastrophe roam empty cities in search of food or shelter. (SOUNDBITE OF...
NPR
The magic of being a Black nerd in Black History Month
NPR's Juana Summers talks with co-creator of Black Nerds Create Bayana Davis about the collective's month-long digital celebration: Black Magical History Month. Black History Month is here with its education and celebration of Black culture. And for the group Black Nerds Create, it means the celebration of Black Magical History Month. It's a month-long digital celebration of Black fantastical stories, characters, and it's a space for the people who love them to celebrate, like when "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" released posters of their new queen, a Black woman.
NPR
Artists file class-action lawsuit saying AI artwork violates copyright laws
Artificial intelligence, AI, can now generate images that replicate an artist's style in seconds. And some artists are not happy. Darian Woods and Adrian Ma from NPR's daily economics podcast, The Indicator, look at a new lawsuit that raises questions about AI and ownership. DARIAN WOODS, BYLINE: Kelly McKernan is...
