During the recent business strategy presentation for 2023 in South Korea, General Motors announced the official introduction of OnStar services in the Asian country. The automaker’s South Korean subsidiary plans to enhance the customer experience by introducing OnStar services for the first time in the local market, expanding the international reach of GM’s 26-year-old telematics platform that first debuted in North America. Company executives announced that the official launch of OnStar in Korea will take place over the course of the year.

4 HOURS AGO