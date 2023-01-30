Read full article on original website
GM Once Approved A Mid-Engine Cadillac
As the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 handily proves, General Motors is more than capable of producing a modern, mid-engine high-performance machine. Funny enough, The General previously approved the development of a mid-engine Cadillac model in the latter aughts, as confirmed by former GM vice chairman Bob Lutz. During a recent...
Should GM Reduce 2024 Chevy Blazer EV Pricing?
Competition in the various all-electric vehicle segments continues to heat up, including in the EV crossover segment where the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV plays. In fact, two rivals to the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV, the Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y, just got a price drop. Which begs the question – should the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV follow suit?
Cadillac Lyriq Now Qualifies For EV Tax Credit Following Updated Classification Standards
The Cadillac Lyriq luxury EV crossover now qualifies for a federal clean vehicle tax credit following updated vehicle classification standards from the U.S. Treasury Department. The U.S. Treasury Department released the updated classification standards earlier Friday. The standards are used to determine the applicable MSRP limitation for EV tax credits...
GM Releases Fix For 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Brake Line Clearance Issue
GM has released a new service update for the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 related to rear brake line clearance issues. The problem: certain units of the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 may exhibit an issue wherein the rear brake lines contact the truck’s rear axle. The hazards: contact between a...
Cadillac CT5 Wins J.D. Power 2023 Canada ALG Residual Value Award
The Cadillac CT5 has received a J.D. Power 2023 Canada ALG Residual Value Award, often used by the car leasing industry to identify premium vehicles which are predicted to hold the biggest percentage of original MSRP after three years, or four years for mass market vehicles. ALG is Global research firm J.D. Power’s official automotive residual value division.
First Images Of 2023 Blacklake XT1 Chevy Silverado Revealed
Michigan-based aftermarket performance tuning company Blacklake just dropped a few new images of the 2023 Blacklake XT1 Chevy Silverado, a prerunner-style off-roader looking to challenge the Ford F-150 Raptor. For those readers who may be unaware, Blacklake Research And Development originally got its start developing upgrades for the Lotus Evora...
GMC Hummer EV Pickup Production To Resume Soon
Production of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup was taken offline late last November, but now, GM Authority has learned that GMC Hummer EV Pickup production is about to resume. Production of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup initially got underway in October of 2021 at the GM Factory Zero plant in Michigan (formerly Detroit-Hamtramck), with production gradually ramping up in the months that followed. More than 5,000 units of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup were produced last year.
GM Files To Trademark GM Financial Insurance Company
GM has filed to trademark “GM Financial Insurance Company,” GM Authority has learned. The trademark will likely be used in conjunction with the expansion of GM Financial as an underwriting insurance company. The new trademark was filed on January 24th, 2023 with the United States Patent and Trademark...
GM Introduces OnStar Services In South Korea
During the recent business strategy presentation for 2023 in South Korea, General Motors announced the official introduction of OnStar services in the Asian country. The automaker’s South Korean subsidiary plans to enhance the customer experience by introducing OnStar services for the first time in the local market, expanding the international reach of GM’s 26-year-old telematics platform that first debuted in North America. Company executives announced that the official launch of OnStar in Korea will take place over the course of the year.
GM Uses Cylinder Cells In Its Ultium Battery Packs In China
Last week, GM Authority covered recent reports that GM was considering the development of new cylindrical battery cells for use in future GM EVs, as compared to the pouch-style battery cells currently produced in North America. Now, however, GM CEO Mary Barra has indicated that GM already uses cylindrical batter cells for EVs sold in China.
LTG-Powered Chevy Camaro Makes 450 Turbocharged Horsepower: Video
When it comes to the Chevy Camaro nameplate, the V8 reigns supreme, with pretty much every other engine option taking a back seat. But what happens when you develop the Camaro’s turbocharged four-cylinder engine? Can it make decent power? As seen in the following video, the answer is a definite yes.
Chevy Bolt EV Gets Fried By Electrify America Fast Charger In Florida
Making it quick and easy to recharge a drained battery is paramount in the switch to all-electric vehicles. Unfortunately for one Chevy Bolt EV driver, their car was totaled after attempting to charge back up at an Electrify America station in Florida. In a recent post to Chevy Bolt EV...
2024 Chevy Trax Rear Park Assist Currently Unavailable To Order
The production start of the next-generation 2024 Chevy Trax is just around the corner. Now, before the all-new Trax has even arrived on dealership lots, GM Authority has learned that the Bow Tie’s entry-level crossover is currently unavailable with the Rear Park Assist feature. Normally offered as a standalone...
GM EV Production Ramp-Up Won’t Start Until Later In 2023
As the nascent electric vehicle market space continues to grow, automakers like Tesla and Ford have been cutting prices and increasing EV output to claim a larger share of the market. In contrast to this philosophy, GM has decided to take a slower approach, and won’t significantly ramp-up production of its electric vehicles until later 2023 as a cost-saving measure.
V8-Powered 1989 GMC S-15 Up For Sale: Video
The GMC S-15 looks quite good thanks to its old-school styling, making it a great option for those looking to build a classic street truck. Throw a healthy V8 under the hood, as we have here with this particular example, and well, things get even better. Now, this upgraded 1989 GMC S-15 is listed for sale.
2024 GMC Sierra HD Gets Standard Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
The refreshed and updated 2024 GMC Sierra HD will receive standard Wireless Phone Projection (RPO code PPW) for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across all trim levels, GM Authority has learned. Both 2500 HD and 3500 HD series trucks will now get wireless CarPlay and Android Auto as a standard feature.
Here’s Why Your Chevy Blazer Or Traverse May Display A ‘Service Power Steering’ Message
Some Chevy Blazer and Chevy Traverse owners may notice that their crossover displays a message that reads “Service Power Steering” in the vehicle Driver Information Center (DIC). Now, a potential cause for this issue has been identified, and with it, a solution that can be implemented by a GM technician.
GM Hires Former Tesla Exec As New Vice-President Of Corporate Development
GM has hired former Tesla executive Zach Kirkman to help accelerate its electric vehicle strategy, GM’s Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson announced in a LinkedIn post. Jacobson made the announcement on Monday, January 30th, 2023. Kirkman’s career saw him working at Apple from 2008 to 2014 in finance and...
Here’s When 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Production Will Start
GM pulled back the cover on the 2023 GMC Canyon in mid-August 2022, heralding the launch of the midsize truck’s third generation. Now, GM Authority has learned when production of the GMC Canyon AT4X trim is scheduled to begin. Production of the 2023 GMC Canyon‘s Elevation, AT4 and Denali...
Chevy Suburban Average Transaction Price Just Below $73K In Q4 2022
The 2023 Chevy Suburban stands as the third model year of the twelfth generation of Chevy’s longtime, full-size SUV. While its starting price is $58,795 including the destination freight charge, the average transaction price (ATP) of a 2023 Suburban during Q4 2022 was much higher, coming in at just under $70,000.
