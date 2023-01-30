Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Dinosaurs roar into Mesa with Jurassic Quest exhibit at Bell Bank Park
PHOENIX — Interactive dinosaur experience Jurassic Quest is set to make a limited run in Mesa this month. “The nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs” will be at Bell Bank Park on Feb. 24-26, according to a press release. In addition to life-like dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest features...
ABC 15 News
Valley restaurants featured on Food Network, Netflix shows to try Super Bowl week
PHOENIX — Looking to get a bite to eat while you're gearing up for the Super Bowl?. Visit these restaurants reviewed and aired on Netflix or The Food Network. Each has its own signature craft!. Taco Chronicles first premiered in 2019 on Netflix. In season three, four Phoenix taco...
AZFamily
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are many, many pizzerias and restaurants and most people would say that New York makes the best pizza in the country. But this year in Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots, only five New York locations made the list. Arizona has four locations on this year’s list.
AZFamily
Popular Tempe restaurant, Mesa dessert cafe hit with health violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates rode along with firefighters to see the toll it’s taking on them firsthand and what it means in an emergency. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST. |. Some victims said he took...
AZFamily
The best tasting frozen pizzas at Arizona supermarkets
Last year, the Department of Homeland Security says officials seized roughly 268,000 fake sports-related items. Watch for counterfeit NFL merch while the Super Bowl is in Arizona. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated a slew of counterfeit NFL merchandise by first identifying what they call...
Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo is coming to Phoenix, here’s when tickets go on sale
Cirque du Soleil is coming back to the Valley this fall to perform seven shows of ‘Corteo’ at Footprint Center in Phoenix!
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Phoenix
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Phoenix to support local Black businesses. 2. Honey Bear’s BBQ. 3. The Larder + The Delta. 4. Monroe’s Hot Chicken. 5. Ocho Rios Jerk Spot.
AZFamily
Mom overcomes addiction, repairs relationship with kids thanks to Phoenix Rescue Mission
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley mom went from overdosing 13 times and losing custody of her kids to celebrating two years of sobriety. She credits the Phoenix Rescue Mission for helping people like her. Gabriela Garcia says she never imagined being able to share her story. “I thought I...
KTAR.com
Breakfast restaurant Over Easy plans to open 3 Valley locations this year
PHOENIX — Breakfast and brunch restaurant Over Easy announced plans to debut three new locations across the Valley this year. The newest locations are set to open in Chandler, Tempe and Glendale, bringing the total amount of stores in Arizona to 14, according to a press release. The East...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
9th Annual Concours in the Hills Rolls into Fountain Hills This Weekend
Attention all car, motorcycle and military vehicle fanatics! The 9th annual Gila River Resorts & Casinos Concours in the Hills, presented by Matson Money is back Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills. The free, family-friendly event will have plenty of horsepower for everyone while supporting the top-notch care that Phoenix Children’s Hospital provides.
realestatedaily-news.com
New to the West Valley: Luxury Three- and Four-Bedroom Detached Rental Homes
Scottsdale, Ariz., (February 3, 2023) -- Mark-Taylor Residential, Arizona’s leading investment manager of luxury multifamily communities, introduces BB Living at Civic Square to its esteemed portfolio. In partnership with developer BB Living, these newly completed, detached rental homes boast premium features many renters are seeking in today’s market.
AZFamily
Mold growth on yogurt, food stored on floor found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Motley Fool
Home Prices May Collapse in One of American Homes 4 Rent's Markets, But I Am Not Worried
Phoenix rental prices could fall if home prices have a big decline. Phoenix is only 5.9% of American Homes 4 Rent's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
I've lived in Phoenix for more than 10 years — here are 8 of the best places where you should actually eat
A local's list of the best restaurants to eat in Phoenix, Arizona, includes Bacanora, Ocotillo, Pizzeria Bianco, Steak 44, and more.
AZFamily
Fake contractor returns $5,000 to Avondale couple
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Margo Baca has her money back and she couldn’t be happier. “If it hadn’t been for you, I wouldn’t have ever seen my $5,000,” Margo said smiling. In a previous On Your Side report, she and her husband explained...
santansun.com
2023 Ostrich Fest will be one long weekend
This year’s Ostrich Festival will look more like it has for its 33 years as Chandler’s biggest event. Last year the festival returned after being shut down for two years by the pandemic and organizers made up for that lost time by expanding it over two weekends. That...
frontdoorsmedia.com
Hundred Mile Brewing Co. Is a Dream Come True
In December, Hundred Mile Brewing Co. opened in Tempe. Owner and founder Sue Rigler is a graduate of Arizona State University with a degree in microbiology. She previously worked for Krones, a German brewing equipment manufacturing company, and has done extensive research at more than 500 breweries. “I knew I...
tourcounsel.com
Arrowhead Towne Center | Shopping mall in Glendale, Arizona
Arrowhead Towne Center, often referred to by locals as Arrowhead Mall, is a super-regional shopping mall located in Glendale, Arizona (west suburban Phoenix). The mall is owned by Macerich & GIC Private Limited. It is anchored by Macy's, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. The mall was previously anchored by...
AZFamily
City of Phoenix gets heat for photoshopped Twitter photo
Investigators say the two were in their car when several suspects began shooting at them from another vehicle. The funds will help kids get through nursing school but will also directly impact people living in Arizona. Data from Arizona Department of Health shows opioid deaths decreasing. Updated: 2 hours ago.
