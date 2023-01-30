ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is Adult Day﻿ ﻿Care Right for Your Loved One?

After Susan Law’s husband, John, was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease, she felt as if she was abandoning him every day that she went to work. “He was really bored at home, wandering around all day trying to make himself busy﻿, and just purposeless,” Law says. Plus, “it was kind of a dangerous situation. He wouldn’t know what to do if he tried to use the stove and started a fire.”
Former astronauts, retired airman & Marine, earn Space Medal of Honor

Two former NASA astronauts and military test pilots were awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor yesterday during an event at the White House. Robert Behnken, a retired Air Force colonel, and Douglas Hurley, a retired Marine colonel, were presented the awards by Vice President Kamala Harris. “Bob and Doug,...
Austin in Philippines to discuss larger US military presence

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in the Philippines on Wednesday for talks about deploying U.S. forces and weapons in more Philippine military camps to ramp up deterrence against China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea. Austin flew from South...
VA secretary aids in D.C. census count of homeless veterans

On a cold, dreary night last month in Washington, D.C., rain pelted the walkway of a local park in the city’s Brookland neighborhood, quickly turning the ground to mud. Despite the stormy conditions, Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough found himself walking through the slippery sludge, searching for anyone in the area who was unhoused.
Navy helicopter squadron completes rare training in Albania

Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5, assigned to the aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush, conducted inland training in Albania recently. The rare training experience in Bizë, Albania, provided the helicopter squadron with the opportunity to conduct mountain flying, low-level tactical flying, off-airport landing, and multi-unit coordinated exercises, according to the service.
Chinese surveillance balloon detected over Montana

The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking a high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon floating over the U.S., the Pentagon confirmed Thursday, but there are no plans to shoot it down. The balloon is floating above commercial air traffic and doesn’t present a threat to anything on the ground currently, Air...
