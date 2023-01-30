Read full article on original website
Military mom breaks down with toddler in her arms again
Two-year-old Bennett Speicher has a heartwarming reaction when his Air Force mom, Chelsey, returns to Atlanta, GA, from deployment in the Middle East.
‘Obese’ Woman Pays for Extra Seat Next to Her on Plane, but a Man Insists on Taking It to Be Next to His Girlfriend
If you have flown before, then you are more than aware that airline coach seats do not offer much in the way of comfort or space. For a lot of folks, especially obese passengers, airplane travel has become an ordeal filled with discomfort and stress because of the drastic reduction in seat size over the years.
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Fly Over These States in the Next Few Hours
NOAA modeling predicts that the balloon will be somewhere over southeast Missouri by 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, traveling across several central U.S. states.
Good News Network
Toddler is Best Friends With a Frog: They Eat Together, Watch TV, and Go on Walks–LOOK
Meet the toddler whose best friend is a pet frog. Little Juliana Allon begged her mom for a pet white tree frog from the pet store in Panama City, Florida after it had been given-up by its previous owner. The mother-of-three eventually caved and purchased the frog for $40 last...
These dads say their drag queen experience helps them be better parents
As anti-LGBTQ+ legislation aimed at demonizing drag performers as "groomers" and pedophiles intensifies, some drag queens are sharing how their art makes them better parents. When Waylon Werner, 43, and Bradley Bassen, 36, started to date in February 2011, they both made it clear that they wanted to be dads one day.
aarp.org
Is Adult Day Care Right for Your Loved One?
After Susan Law’s husband, John, was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease, she felt as if she was abandoning him every day that she went to work. “He was really bored at home, wandering around all day trying to make himself busy, and just purposeless,” Law says. Plus, “it was kind of a dangerous situation. He wouldn’t know what to do if he tried to use the stove and started a fire.”
Navy Times
Former astronauts, retired airman & Marine, earn Space Medal of Honor
Two former NASA astronauts and military test pilots were awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor yesterday during an event at the White House. Robert Behnken, a retired Air Force colonel, and Douglas Hurley, a retired Marine colonel, were presented the awards by Vice President Kamala Harris. “Bob and Doug,...
Navy Times
Austin in Philippines to discuss larger US military presence
MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in the Philippines on Wednesday for talks about deploying U.S. forces and weapons in more Philippine military camps to ramp up deterrence against China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea. Austin flew from South...
Navy Times
VA secretary aids in D.C. census count of homeless veterans
On a cold, dreary night last month in Washington, D.C., rain pelted the walkway of a local park in the city’s Brookland neighborhood, quickly turning the ground to mud. Despite the stormy conditions, Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough found himself walking through the slippery sludge, searching for anyone in the area who was unhoused.
Navy Times
Navy helicopter squadron completes rare training in Albania
Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5, assigned to the aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush, conducted inland training in Albania recently. The rare training experience in Bizë, Albania, provided the helicopter squadron with the opportunity to conduct mountain flying, low-level tactical flying, off-airport landing, and multi-unit coordinated exercises, according to the service.
Navy Times
Chinese surveillance balloon detected over Montana
The North American Aerospace Defense Command is tracking a high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon floating over the U.S., the Pentagon confirmed Thursday, but there are no plans to shoot it down. The balloon is floating above commercial air traffic and doesn’t present a threat to anything on the ground currently, Air...
