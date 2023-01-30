Read full article on original website
GM Employees Receive Record $12,750 Profit-Sharing Check
GM’s hourly workers will receive their largest profit-sharing checks in history, amounting to $12,750 per worker, during February 2023, according to financial information released on January 31st, 2023. The payment will be added to eligible workers’ paychecks on February 24th, 2023. Approximately 42,300 employees qualify to receive the...
GM Introduces OnStar Services In South Korea
During the recent business strategy presentation for 2023 in South Korea, General Motors announced the official introduction of OnStar services in the Asian country. The automaker’s South Korean subsidiary plans to enhance the customer experience by introducing OnStar services for the first time in the local market, expanding the international reach of GM’s 26-year-old telematics platform that first debuted in North America. Company executives announced that the official launch of OnStar in Korea will take place over the course of the year.
GM Files To Trademark GM Financial Insurance Company
GM has filed to trademark “GM Financial Insurance Company,” GM Authority has learned. The trademark will likely be used in conjunction with the expansion of GM Financial as an underwriting insurance company. The new trademark was filed on January 24th, 2023 with the United States Patent and Trademark...
The Cadillac Lyriq Will Launch This Year In South Korea
During a special event to present its commercial strategy for 2023 in South Korea, General Motors confirmed that the Cadillac Lyriq will be launched this year in the Asian country. The company officially announced that the Cadillac Lyriq will be the first all-electric vehicle based on Ultium Battery technology and...
Should GM Reduce 2024 Chevy Blazer EV Pricing?
Competition in the various all-electric vehicle segments continues to heat up, including in the EV crossover segment where the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV plays. In fact, two rivals to the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV, the Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y, just got a price drop. Which begs the question – should the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV follow suit?
First Images Of 2023 Blacklake XT1 Chevy Silverado Revealed
Michigan-based aftermarket performance tuning company Blacklake just dropped a few new images of the 2023 Blacklake XT1 Chevy Silverado, a prerunner-style off-roader looking to challenge the Ford F-150 Raptor. For those readers who may be unaware, Blacklake Research And Development originally got its start developing upgrades for the Lotus Evora...
GM Once Approved A Mid-Engine Cadillac
As the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 handily proves, General Motors is more than capable of producing a modern, mid-engine high-performance machine. Funny enough, The General previously approved the development of a mid-engine Cadillac model in the latter aughts, as confirmed by former GM vice chairman Bob Lutz. During a recent...
GM Uses Cylinder Cells In Its Ultium Battery Packs In China
Last week, GM Authority covered recent reports that GM was considering the development of new cylindrical battery cells for use in future GM EVs, as compared to the pouch-style battery cells currently produced in North America. Now, however, GM CEO Mary Barra has indicated that GM already uses cylindrical batter cells for EVs sold in China.
GM And Netflix Partner Up To Create EV-Focused Super Bowl Ads: Video
As GM moves to electrify and eliminate tailpipe emissions from its light-duty-vehicle lineup by 2035, the automaker is promoting its new EVs through fresh advertising and marketing efforts. The latest is a new partnership with Netflix that will place GM EVs in a series of Netflix-produced shows and films, as well result in new GM EV Super Bowl ads.
GM Co-Developed Honda’s Upcoming FCEV Powertrain
Honda is working to achieve carbon neutrality in part through the advancement of new hydrogen fuel cell systems and FCEV powertrains. Critically, Honda’s next-generation FCEV powertrain technology is being co-developed with GM. Honda recently held a press briefing covering its latest hydrogen business initiatives, with Director and Senior Managing...
GM EV Production Ramp-Up Won’t Start Until Later In 2023
As the nascent electric vehicle market space continues to grow, automakers like Tesla and Ford have been cutting prices and increasing EV output to claim a larger share of the market. In contrast to this philosophy, GM has decided to take a slower approach, and won’t significantly ramp-up production of its electric vehicles until later 2023 as a cost-saving measure.
GM’s Cruise Has About 300 AVs On The Road
GM’s autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise recently set several new milestones for service area coverage and total autonomous miles traveled. The General reported Cruise’s fresh successes as part of its fourth-quarter (Q4) 2022 earnings presentation. Approximately 300 autonomous vehicles, or AVs, operated by Cruise are currently driving on city...
GMC Hummer EV Pickup Production To Resume Soon
Production of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup was taken offline late last November, but now, GM Authority has learned that GMC Hummer EV Pickup production is about to resume. Production of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup initially got underway in October of 2021 at the GM Factory Zero plant in Michigan (formerly Detroit-Hamtramck), with production gradually ramping up in the months that followed. More than 5,000 units of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup were produced last year.
Cadillac CT5 Wins J.D. Power 2023 Canada ALG Residual Value Award
The Cadillac CT5 has received a J.D. Power 2023 Canada ALG Residual Value Award, often used by the car leasing industry to identify premium vehicles which are predicted to hold the biggest percentage of original MSRP after three years, or four years for mass market vehicles. ALG is Global research firm J.D. Power’s official automotive residual value division.
2024 Chevy Trax Rear Park Assist Currently Unavailable To Order
The production start of the next-generation 2024 Chevy Trax is just around the corner. Now, before the all-new Trax has even arrived on dealership lots, GM Authority has learned that the Bow Tie’s entry-level crossover is currently unavailable with the Rear Park Assist feature. Normally offered as a standalone...
LTG-Powered Chevy Camaro Makes 450 Turbocharged Horsepower: Video
When it comes to the Chevy Camaro nameplate, the V8 reigns supreme, with pretty much every other engine option taking a back seat. But what happens when you develop the Camaro’s turbocharged four-cylinder engine? Can it make decent power? As seen in the following video, the answer is a definite yes.
Corvette E-Ray Buyers Camp Overnight In Front Of NH Dealership
Customers eager to place an order for the new 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray camped overnight outside MacMulkin Chevrolet in New Hampshire on January 30th, braving nighttime temperatures in the teens to lay claim to their copy of GM’s first-ever hybrid-powered Vette. MacMulkin Chevrolet, located at 3 Marmon Drive in...
2024 GMC Sierra HD Gets Standard Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
The refreshed and updated 2024 GMC Sierra HD will receive standard Wireless Phone Projection (RPO code PPW) for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across all trim levels, GM Authority has learned. Both 2500 HD and 3500 HD series trucks will now get wireless CarPlay and Android Auto as a standard feature.
Here’s Why Your Chevy Blazer Or Traverse May Display A ‘Service Power Steering’ Message
Some Chevy Blazer and Chevy Traverse owners may notice that their crossover displays a message that reads “Service Power Steering” in the vehicle Driver Information Center (DIC). Now, a potential cause for this issue has been identified, and with it, a solution that can be implemented by a GM technician.
GM Releases Fix For 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Brake Line Clearance Issue
GM has released a new service update for the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 related to rear brake line clearance issues. The problem: certain units of the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 may exhibit an issue wherein the rear brake lines contact the truck’s rear axle. The hazards: contact between a...
