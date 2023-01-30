Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Aloha Friday Weather: Increasing trade winds and trade showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Increasing trades will bring increasing trade wind showers Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday with heavy rain at times and a few thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 83. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. Tonight, cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms from Kaua'i to Moloka'i. Lows...
Residential fire extinguished in Mililani
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire incident that happened in a six-unit residential building on Kaloapau Street. Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene on Thursday night, they saw smoke and flames emanating from the front and back of the two-story building. While firefighters began an aggressive interior fire […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
TRAFFIC: Resurfacing work on H-1 freeway pushed back to next week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drivers beware: the full closure of the eastbound H-1 Freeway from the Punahou Street off-ramp (Exit 23) to the Kapiolani Interchange, has been pushed back to start on Monday, Feb. 6, due to weather conditions. The state Department of Transportation said starting next Monday, crews will resurface...
HFD initiate defensive fire attack to Waipahu structure
The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire that happened on Peke Lane.
hawaiinewsnow.com
NOAA team frees entangled humpback whale spotted in waters off Kona
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An entangled humpback whale was freed by a NOAA team on Tuesday after it was spotted off Hawaii Island. NOAA said a team of trained responders freed the subadult humpback in waters near the Kona Airport, in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. Officials said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Heads up, Oahu drivers: 1,700 city parking meters now accepting payments via app
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, Oahu drivers: Roughly 1,700 parking meters can now accept payments through a new mobile app in an effort to modernize, the city announced Wednesday. These meters are mainly in Honolulu, from Chinatown to Waikiki, and they’ll have special stickers on them, the city said.
Popular Ewa store hit in smash-and-grab again
Honolulu police are investigating a second-degree burglary at a popular Ewa convenience stop and the owner said it is not the first time.
iheart.com
Hawaiian Woman Nearly Crushed by Massive Boulder Barreling Through Home
A jaw-dropping home security video from Hawaii shows the moment when a woman narrowly missed being crushed by a massive boulder that barreled through her home. According to a local media report, the astounding incident occurred this past Saturday evening in the Honolulu neighborhood of Palolo. As homeowner Caroline Sasaki was heading into her living room to watch television, she suddenly heard a strange boom and briefly paused before the enormous boulder come rolling through her home right in front of her.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Workers find coconut rhinoceros beetle breeding site in Oahu mulch pile
WAIMANALO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 3,000 traps have gone up around Oahu in an effort to track the spread of the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle, an insect capable of destroying thousands of coconut trees. The bugs have been showing up occasionally in traps in Waimanalo. But on Thursday, workers at Starfarms...
Overturned wood chipper backs up traffic on H-1
A 2-alarm fire ravaged a residential property that was vacant at the time.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house
Massive boulder smashes through Palolo home barely missing owner
A large boulder smashed into a Palolo family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. community members are raising concerns about a development next door that excavated the mountain.
Fatal crash in Kailua leaves 1 man dead
Honolulu Police are investigating a crash in Kailua that left a bicyclist dead.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 2, 2023)
A Manoa turf battle as UH moves to redevelop land used by an historic school. The principle here at the University Lab School says their relationship with the University of Hawaii dates back all the way to the 1930s. New regulations for commercial bike tours on Maui now in effect.
H-1 eastbound will fully close between Punahou offramp, Kapiʻolani interchange
The Hawai'i Department of Transportation is notifying motorists that the H-1 Freeway eastbound will fully close for a resurfacing project.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In continued effort to revitalize Chinatown, mayor looks to improve Riverwalk
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s mayor is continuing with his vision to improve Chinatown with a focus on revitalizing a dilapidated stretch of walkway. Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced new plans for the one block stretch from River Street to College Walk between North Beretania Street and Kukui Street. Blangiardi said...
KITV.com
Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
Vehicle lost control on wet surface in fatal crash
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that involved a single vehicle in the Kaneohe area. Police said the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. when a 36-year-old male was traveling eastbound on the H-3 Freeway. While in the area of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp, the driver had lost control […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a long pandemic hiatus, Punahou Carnival back in full swing this weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a long pandemic hiatus, Punahou Carnival is back in full swing this weekend. The school is hoping for a big turnout this year to support it’s financial aid program. The carnival opens on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. This year’s theme...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spilled at Space Force facility atop Haleakala
