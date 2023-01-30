Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
At The Natural Pickle, brine is on their side
LACONIA — It was about five years ago that Ryan McCourt came to the city to manage Sunflower Natural Foods. He’s now more invested in the city than ever. He's in the process of taking ownership of the food store, and opening a new business aimed at the hungry, and busy, folks who travel through the intersection where Court Street, Union Avenue, and South and Main streets connect.
laconiadailysun.com
The Lakes Region Board of Realtors celebrates Ronda Reimers for 40 years of service
LACONIA — The Lakes Region Board of Realtors acknowledges executive officer, Ronda Reimers and her 40 years of excellence and dedicated service. During her time here Ronda has attended to every detail, working with this 1,000+- member board which spans the entire Lakes Region and beyond. She has been the one constant throughout the years and has been affectionately referred to as “the mainstay” of the organization.
laconiadailysun.com
Beverly A. Briand, 88
BOW — Beverly A. Briand, 88, of Bow, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Monday, Jan. 9. She was born on April 29, 1934, to the late Victor Randolph Randlett and Phyllis (Titus) of Concord. Beverly grew up in Concord and was educated in the Concord public school system. During the early years of her career, she was known as “The Lunch Lady” at Merrimack Valley High School before working at Beede Electric. Later she went to work for Jay Cate as an administrative assistant for the director of nursing at the New Hampshire State Hospital.
laconiadailysun.com
Heidi L. Edgar
MEREDITH — Heidi Louise Edgar (Swartzwelder) passed away Jan. 26, following a brief illness. Born in Salem, Massachusetts, to parents Priscilla (Elder) and William "Bill" Swartzwelder, Heidi was a member of the Laconia High School class of 1966. She spent her youth skiing both the slopes at Gunstock and the waves of Winnipesaukee. With artistic talents that blossomed at an early age, Heidi went on to study at both the Ringling School of Art and Design and the Art Institute of Boston. Despite her mother telling her she should go to secretarial school, Heidi pursued her passion for art while waiting tables at Hart's Turkey Farm to earn money for school.
laconiadailysun.com
Nancy Hannagan, 87
Nancy Hannagan, 87, passed away quietly at her home with family by her side on Jan. 31. The Lord is her Shepard, and she will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Nancy was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Franklin, New Hampshire. She was the daughter of Zacharia and Iola (Snow) Brock. Nancy grew up in Bridgewater and attended schools in Bristol.
laconiadailysun.com
Not ready to learn: Student discipline breaks down in Winnisquam schools
NORTHFIELD — Southwick Elementary School has hired a behavior specialist to operate a student support center as part of its efforts to address what Superintendent Shannon Bartlett called “extreme” disciplinary problems among the district’s youngest pupils. Bartlett said the school staff has been “working really hard”...
laconiadailysun.com
Golden View Assisted Living resident celebrates 100th birthday
MEREDITH — Golden View Health Care Center resident Elinor Rowe recently celebrated her 100th birthday at Golden View surrounded by family. Elinor, who is an assisted living resident, enjoys keeping active by spending time with her family and attending activities with her friends and neighbors at Golden View. “It...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Middle School launches wrestling club
LACONIA — Inside the Laconia Middle School gym, a group of six students grouped into pairs learn the basics of wrestling. Their coach, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Chrigus Boezeman, stands on the center of the mat, still wearing a tie and button-down shirt, demonstrating, ironically, a collar tie drill.
laconiadailysun.com
St. Vincent de Paul is seeking volunteers
LACONIA — St. Vincent de Paul serves the needs of the people in the area. Volunteers are needed in the store and in the food pantry. Help is needed in the morning or the afternoon, or both. The usual volunteer shift is about three hours, but any one may work as many hours as available and may work any day Tuesday through Saturday.
laconiadailysun.com
Thomas G. Underwood Jr., 72
PLYMOUTH — Thomas George Underwood, Jr., 72, passed away unexpectedly at home on Jan. 25, from cardiac arrest. Tom was born in Bath, Maine, on Sept. 17, 1950, the son of the late Thomas G. Underwood Sr. and Josephine (McIntire) Underwood. He attended school in Bath, Maine, graduating from Morse High School in 1968. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in mathematics education from Gorham State College in 1972 and a Master's of Education Degree in administration and supervision from Plymouth State College in 1980. While pursuing his undergraduate degree he was a pitcher for the Gorham Husky baseball team and a member of Phi Mu Delta Fraternity.
laconiadailysun.com
School Board to vote on new LHS principal Tuesday
LACONIA — The Laconia School Board will consider the nomination of Lisa Hinds to be the next principal of Laconia High School at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7. Hinds currently serves as the academic coordinator for teaching and learning for the city’s middle and high schools. The search...
laconiadailysun.com
Robert T. Tanner, 81
MOULTONBOROUGH — Robert “Bob” Tanner, 81, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at his home in Moultonborough. Robert was born in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on July 15, 1941, the son of Ralph E. Tanner and Virginia (Cammon) Tanner of Wakefield, Massachusetts. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Marguerite, of 55 years; his stepbrother, Roger Tanner of New Mexico; and Rosie, his sweet golden retriever who was always by his side.
laconiadailysun.com
Dennis M. Giguere
ALEXANDRIA — Dennis M. Giguere of Alexandria, died quietly at home from a long illness on Jan. 20. He is survived by his loving wife, Onami F. Takagi; his loving daughters, Corrine Bindas and Allison; his brother, Peter Giguere; and sister, Marilyn Dunten.
laconiadailysun.com
Robert M. Rooney, 75
BELMONT — Robert "Bob" Michael Rooney, 75, of Vineyard Way, passed away to God at his home, with his loving family at his side, on Jan. 30. Born May 10, 1947, in Lynn, Massachusetts. He was the devoted son of the late Frederick J. and Evelyn E. (Collins) Rooney.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 61 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Five people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Vrb-no: City looks to up short-term rental regulation resources amid Gale Avenue complaints
LACONIA — Gale Avenue is a short, residential road connecting Pleasant Street to the shores of Lake Winnisquam. It’s just blocks from downtown, steps from the waterfront, and a stroll from Pleasant Street School. The things that make Gale Avenue a great place to live, however, also make...
laconiadailysun.com
Pond Hockey Classic makes cold, triumphant return
MEREDITH — After last year's cancellation due to unseasonable warmth, the New England Pond Hockey Classic is back with a frigid vengeance. As players took to the ice for the first set of games on Friday morning, temperatures sat just above zero degrees, and were smashed down even further thanks to punishing winds gusting across the ice of Lake Waukewan.
laconiadailysun.com
Former prosecutor: Gilford police shooting investigation focuses on question of defense
GILFORD — In the wake of the New Year's Day shooting that left a teenager dead, one of the many yet-unanswered questions is whether the police officer who used deadly force will face any charges. A spokesperson for the state Attorney General's Office said officer-involved shootings that result in...
