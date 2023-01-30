The veterans unemployment rate in January fell below 3% for the 10th time in the last 11 months amid more positive jobs news for workers across America. According to estimates released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate last month among all veterans across the nation was 2.8%. That’s down from 3.2% in December, and continues a yearlong streak of positive employment news for former military members.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO