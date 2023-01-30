Read full article on original website
Military veterans can now receive free emergency mental health care
As of Tuesday, US military veterans in an "acute suicidal crisis" can receive free treatment including inpatient care up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days.
Navy Times
VA needs COVID accommodations extended before emergency status ends
Lawmakers must extend critical pandemic authorities for veterans care before formally ending the national health emergency related to COVID-19 or else risk disrupting medical services for tens of thousands of veterans, federal officials warned this week. “The explosion of access to medical care that has been a byproduct of the...
Starting Tuesday, all U.S. military veterans in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free care at any VA or private facility
Beginning Tuesday, U.S. military veterans who find themselves in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free emergency medical care at any Department of Veterans Affairs facility or any private facility. Unlike for most other medical benefits, veterans do not have to be enrolled in the VA system to be eligible....
Scrubs Magazine
22 Nurses Asked to Surrender Their Licenses in Georgia
The nurses who received fraudulent degrees from now-closed accredited nursing schools in Southern Florida are waking up to a brutal reality. The scheme involved the selling of 7,600 fake nursing degrees to individuals looking to become licensed nurses even though they had never been to nursing school. Now federal officials are asking anyone who used these fake diplomas to obtain nursing licenses under false pretenses to give their licenses back.
legalexaminer.com
Nursing Home Staff Shortages Create Dangers for Residents
Nursing home staffers have an important task. When families move their relatives into nursing homes, they often need more care than they can receive at home. Staffers help clothe, feed, and bathe nursing home residents. They ensure residents take their medication, monitor their vital signs, and keep track of treatment plans. The job is rigorous, and staff members must work long shifts — often for little pay. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing problems that plagued other businesses hit the nursing home industry. More than 400,000 workers left the industry because of burnout and job dissatisfaction. Some places are more affected than others — a 2021 study found that Virginia has a poorer staffing ratio than other states. Virginia state legislators recently introduced a bill that would create staffing requirements for certified nursing facilities, but the legislation is in its early stages and may not pass.
Get Marty: Why are millions of Vietnam Veterans not getting the benefits they deserve?
The number of Vietnam veterans in America is more than double the amount of World War Two and Korean War veterans combined and they aren’t getting any younger.
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Navy Times
When VA calls, veterans listen
One of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ most effective outreach efforts may be a simple telephone call to ask veterans if they have any questions. According to data to be released later this week by the Government Accountability Office, staffers in the VA Solid Start program were able to connect with more than 70% of recently separated servicemembers in fiscal 2021 to discuss health care benefits, program offerings and other veteran-related questions.
Military.com
Making Sure Vets Get PACT Act Benefits Is New House Veterans Affairs Chairman's Top Priority
Ensuring the Department of Veterans Affairs does not get overwhelmed by the influx of new patients and claims coming from the sweeping toxic exposure law passed last year will be a priority of the new House Veterans Affairs Committee chairman, the lawmaker told Military.com in an interview. Rep. Mike Bost,...
U.S. Senate to consider bill for increase in home healthcare funding
Washington, D.C. — Increased funding may be coming to seniors and people with disabilities seeking home healthcare. The proposed bill, the "Better Care, Better Jobs Act," would dedicate increased Medicaid funding for home care, which allows older adults, people with disabilities, and injured workers to receive treatment while living in their home or community. As the "better jobs" half of its name suggests, the bill also calls for increased wages...
Takedown of massive nursing diploma fraud scheme spanned 5 states including NY, NJ
The conspiracy involved the distribution of over 7,600 fake nursing diplomas and certificates issued by Florida-based nursing programs, according to officials.
VA pays out $201M to 'Blue Water Navy' veterans exposed to Agent Orange
WASHINGTON — They fought the enemy. Then, they had to fight the government to receive their benefits. Now, finally, thousands of Vietnam vets are getting what they had coming. But, the fight's not over. From 1965 to 1970, "Operation Ranch Hand" sprayed around 12 million gallons of the toxic...
Arizona continues to report nursing staff shortage
Nearly three years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical profession are still facing major work-related issues resulting in a decline in nurses in Arizona and the U.S..
Military.com
Hundreds More Soldiers Kicked off Tricare in Yet Another IT Blunder
Hundreds of soldiers in the Army might need to re-enroll in Tricare after yet another technical blunder caused them to be removed from the service's health care system. Some 600 active-duty officers and warrant officers were booted from Tricare, Lt. Col. Joseph Payton, a service spokesperson, told Military.com, adding the service noticed the problem Thursday. The disruption was likely caused by an error while work was being conducted on the Army's internal tools that track health care.
Military.com
VA Caregiver Program Needs Better Outreach and Data to Serve Disabled Vets, Panel Says
The Department of Veterans Affairs needs to step up outreach and coordination to caregivers of disabled veterans to ensure that they are aware of available programs and they understand the eligibility requirements for each, a key VA advisory panel has recommended. A VA Veterans' Family, Caregiver and Survivor Advisory panel...
McKnight's
‘Unwitting’ senior living and care providers swept up in $114 million fake nursing degree scheme
Senior living and care providers across the country were among “unwitting” healthcare businesses duped into hiring more than 7,600 nurses with fake credentials due to a $114 million fraud scheme, according to the federal government. The Department of Justice announced federal charges last week against 25 nursing school...
pharmacist.com
American Pharmacists Association on move to cut pharmacy hours
WASHINGTON, DC – Today, APhA issued the following release regarding recent news that some pharmacies are moving to cut pharmacy operating hours. APhA appreciates the attention given to recent moves by some pharmacies to cut pharmacy operating hours. Like other health care professionals, pharmacy teams across the country have been stressed and stretched delivering patient care that they are educated and trained to provide, while being inadequately staffed or supported in some cases. Appropriate staffing and workplace conditions are essential for pharmacy teams to safely deliver quality patient care.
Navy Times
Austin in Philippines to discuss larger US military presence
MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in the Philippines on Wednesday for talks about deploying U.S. forces and weapons in more Philippine military camps to ramp up deterrence against China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea. Austin flew from South...
Navy Times
‘The Covenant’ trailer promises an agonizing Afghan translator story
The trailer for “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” dropped today — and it’s a doozy. The film, set in Afghanistan, centers on an Army Joint Terminal Attack Controller, or JTAC, named Sgt. John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal). While deployed, Kinley is introduced to an interpreter named Ahmed (Dal Salim), who says he enlisted because he needs the money. It’s later revealed, however, that Ahmed’s motive is more personal: His son was killed by Taliban forces.
