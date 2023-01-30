Read full article on original website
MGH co-workers of Duxbury mom charged in deaths of her kids share words of support as GoFundMe grows
Employees at Massachusetts General Hospital who worked alongside Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury woman charged in the deaths of her children, described her as an “amazing mother, nurse, and friend."
‘We have felt your love’: Firefighters thank community for support after Duxbury family tragedy
The Duxbury Fire Department says it’s thankful for all the community support firefighters have received in wake of a family tragedy involving a mother who is charged in the deaths of her three young children.
Duxbury mom's lawyer says she was overmedicated before children's deaths
DUXBURY - Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children, will be arraigned next Tuesday, February 7.The Plymouth County District Attorney's office said Friday she will appear via Zoom from her hospital bed.Clancy, 32, will be charged with the murders of her 5-year-old daughter, 3-year-old son, and 8-month-old son. All three were allegedly strangled on January 24.Defense attorney Kevin Reddington claims in the months before the tragedy she was overmedicated, prescribed as many as 12 different medications for postpartum psychosis, and can't be held criminally responsible. "This family was on the road to hell and unfortunately is...
WCVB
Arraignment set for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy accused in deaths of 3 kids
An arraignment date has been set for Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office. Lindsay Clancy remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury...
Family Outraged After 'Well-Loved' Norwood Teenager Dies In Boston Shooting
Family members are outraged after a 13-year-old boy from Norwood was shot to death in Boston over the weekend. Tyler Lawrence's mother, Remy Lawrence, said her son was walking near his grandparent's house in Mattapan when he was shot and killed in broad daylight on Sunday, Jan. 29. The gr…
Norwood prepares to honor slain 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence as mother demands justice
“Everybody in this city should be outraged! And if you're not, what's wrong?" Family and friends of Tyler Lawrence will gather this weekend to honor the 13-year-old boy, who was shot and killed in Mattapan Sunday morning. A large turnout is expected at the memorial, to be held in the...
‘His death wasn’t in vain’: Chelsea Captain channels pain of son’s suicide toward helping others
A Chelsea Police Captain is channeling the pain of losing his 24-year-old son to suicide toward helping others. The Chelsea Police Department is now one of the first forces in the nation to display the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in all of its marked cruisers. Capt. David Betz played an instrumental role in making that happen. He’s bracing for the sixth anniversary of his son’s death later this month.
WCVB
Attorney says Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing kids, was 'overmedicated'
DUXBURY, Mass. — An attorney representing Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, said in court Friday that his client was overmedicated at the time of the incident. He also argued for permission to have a psychologist conduct an evaluation in her hospital room.
nbcboston.com
Duxbury Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says
A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month. The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after...
WCVB
Duxbury family's tragedy inspires business to join Blue Dot Project
HANOVER, Mass. — News of a Massachusettsmother accused of killing her children and attempting suicide has inspired others in the community to offer help. That includes Melanie O'Neil, owner of the Rustic Marlin in Hanover, who joined the Blue Dot Project and started making signs with 100% of proceeds going toward resources for maternal mental health.
Mass. Woman, 20, Fractures Skull and Loses Part of a Leg After Fall Left Her Trapped Below Train
Ava Harlow reportedly lost her balance on the platform at Boston's BU Central Station and got trapped under a trolley late Friday as a train was leaving the station A Massachusetts woman is on the road to recovery after she was seriously injured when she became trapped underneath a train in Boston. Ava Harlow, 20, of Amesbury, fell underneath a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station late Friday night as the train was leaving the station, CBS affiliate WBZ-TV and FOX affiliate WFXT reported MBTA police said...
WCVB
Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing her 3 kids, making progress in hospital
DUXBURY, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home, NewsCenter 5 has learned. Without applying a label to her current condition,...
WCVB
Mother meets with officials as search for 13-year-old's killer continues
BOSTON — The mother of a teenager shot and killed in Boston is pushing law enforcement to find the person responsible. Tyler Lawrence, 13, of Norwood, was shot in Mattapan at around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fremont and Babson streets. Officers found him suffering from multiple gunshot...
whdh.com
Community members to hold vigil for 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Community members will gather at a vigil this weekend to honor the 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Mattapan on Sunday. The vigil for Tyler Lawrence is scheduled for Sunday, February 5 at 3 p.m. at the Rama Center in Norwood. Officers responding to a reported...
WCVB
Boston Marathon training notebook: Parenting while training
BOSTON — One of the most important parts of training for the Boston Marathon is allowing time to recover, but that's a challenge when you've got to balance a demanding job and an active young child. That's what WCVB reporter Matt Reed found himself reflecting on during a recent...
‘Thank you for saving our girl’: First responders applauded for saving woman crushed by MBTA train
A 20-year-old college student who was trapped underneath a departing MBTA Green Line trolley is receiving an outpouring of support following the horrific accident.
WCVB
Intimate concerts are a huge hit at The Fallout Shelter in Norwood, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Fallout Shelter is an off-the-beaten-path club in Norwood that doubles as a sound stage and recording studio. Musicians of all genres perform on stage for a captive audience of about 100 people and get a professionally-produced video of their performance after the show. There are about sixExtended Play Sessions a month and tickets cost between $30-$50.
Dad wants to thank firefighters who saved daughter crushed by Green Line train
BOSTON -- Early Saturday morning, Andrew Harlow got the kind of phone call that every parent dreads."Uh, your daughter has been hit by a train," Harlow said.His 20-year-old daughter, Ava Harlow, was visiting friends in Boston when she got off a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station, Friday night. MBTA police said Ava knocked on the window of the departing train to tell more friends to get off when, somehow, she lost her balance and fell under the moving train.Boston firefighters performed a technical rescue and Ava was sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital in critical condition."Ava was...
FOUND: Boston 12-Year-Old Last Seen Leaving School Holding Basketball: Police
The Boston Police Department announced that Adrian Nelson Gaines had been found around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. Please cancel Missing Person Alert, 12-year-old Adrian Gaines has been located.— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 2, 2023 Police are asking for the public's assi…
Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect
DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
