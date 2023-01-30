DUXBURY - Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children, will be arraigned next Tuesday, February 7.The Plymouth County District Attorney's office said Friday she will appear via Zoom from her hospital bed.Clancy, 32, will be charged with the murders of her 5-year-old daughter, 3-year-old son, and 8-month-old son. All three were allegedly strangled on January 24.Defense attorney Kevin Reddington claims in the months before the tragedy she was overmedicated, prescribed as many as 12 different medications for postpartum psychosis, and can't be held criminally responsible. "This family was on the road to hell and unfortunately is...

