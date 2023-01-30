ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Police: Opelousas woman arrested after shooting boyfriend in the back

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42r21K_0kWbVgyn00

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas woman has been arrested after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the back during an argument, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

Crystal Gene Bell-Edmond, 41, of Opelousas, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with attempted second-degree murder, according to SLPSO.

Opelousas Police search for missing 16-year-old

According to SLPSO, Bell-Edmond called 911 and said that she shot her boyfriend in the back.

When deputies arrived, she was located in the home and the victim was found at a convenience store across the street from the residence, according to SLPSO.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Following an investigation, it was determined that when Bell-Edmond got off work, the victim picked her up and the two got into an argument on their way home.

SLPSO said that when Bell-Edmond and the victim got home, Bell-Edmond shot him in the lower back.

She then called 911 to report the shooting, SLPSO said.

Bell-Edmond’s bond is set at $75,000.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

23-year-old arrested for murder after robbery turned into shooting

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man for the shooting death of a 21-year-old that stemmed from a robbery attempt in December 2022. According to documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Jeremiah Hayes, 23, was arrested for first-degree murder for his alleged involvement in the robbery and shooting of 21-year-old Timothy Chapman. The shooting happened on Dec. 19 at an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard Dec. 19.
BATON ROUGE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Arrest made in daytime, kick-in burglaries

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office books Lafayette man in connection. According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Michael Couvillon, on Jan. 19, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that had occurred in two areas of Vermilion Parish. The Vermilion Parish Criminal Investigations...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Body found in ditch in Iberville Parish identified, police say

ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Gabriel Police Department has identified a body after it was found in a ditch on Friday, Feb. 3. According to St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr., a request was made for the coroner’s office to come out to Highway 74 and Railroad Street. Ambeau said that a detective found the body of a male in a ditch. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

4 suspects arrested following RADE investigation in Lakeshore Drive area

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Four people have been arrested following a Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) investigation into narcotics activity in the Lakeshore Drive area of Pineville. Complaints indicated that the owner of a Lakeshore Drive residence, Raegan Alan Boone, 63, was allowing people addicted to illegal narcotics to live...
PINEVILLE, LA
kadn.com

Woman jailed for allegedly scamming elderly Opelousas victim out of $61k

News release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas. The suspect in this case was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams. ”
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

Addis Police officer charged in fatal New Year’s Eve crash resigns

BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Town Council accepted the resignation of Officer David Cauthorn during its Wednesday night meeting, according to Chief Ricky Anderson of the Addis Police Department. Cauthorn was arrested Sunday, Jan. 1 after his alleged involvement in a deadly crash during a high-speed chase. The wreck resulted in the deaths of two […]
ADDIS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19. A two-vehicle head-on crash on LA 19 resulted in the death of an unrestrained Louisiana woman. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 956 in East Feliciana Parish on February 2, 2023. Arieana Sanchez Whitfield, 32, of Ethel, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WAFB

EBRSO arrest man for $40K worth of fentanyl, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for the distribution of fentanyl, other charges. Frank Beauchamp, 57, is charged with PWITD sch. II (Fentanyl), poss. of a firearm by a convicted felon, poss. of a firearm with drugs, poss. of a stolen firearm, poss. of drugs in the presence of a juvenile, poss. of drug paraphernalia, money laundering, affidavit warrant for distribution of schedule II (Fentanyl), and 2 counts of distribution of counterfeit narcotics.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Woman arrested for attempted murder after fight at 'friendly gathering' ended in gunfire

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly shot at someone while at a 'friendly gathering." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers talked to a victim with a gunshot wound at the hospital who told them she was at a gathering on Geronimo Street Jan. 21. She reportedly got into an argument with Alisha Jones, 38, who followed the woman to her car and shot through her driver's side window.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy