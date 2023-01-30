Police: Opelousas woman arrested after shooting boyfriend in the back

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas woman has been arrested after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the back during an argument, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

Crystal Gene Bell-Edmond, 41, of Opelousas, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with attempted second-degree murder, according to SLPSO.

According to SLPSO, Bell-Edmond called 911 and said that she shot her boyfriend in the back.

When deputies arrived, she was located in the home and the victim was found at a convenience store across the street from the residence, according to SLPSO.

Following an investigation, it was determined that when Bell-Edmond got off work, the victim picked her up and the two got into an argument on their way home.

SLPSO said that when Bell-Edmond and the victim got home, Bell-Edmond shot him in the lower back.

She then called 911 to report the shooting, SLPSO said.

Bell-Edmond’s bond is set at $75,000.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

