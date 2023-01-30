JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver was taken into custody Thursday morning after leading a trooper on a pursuit and firing shots at the trooper, the Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP received a call shortly before 12:50 a.m. about a car speeding, cutting in and out of traffic, and stopping on northbound Interstate 95, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol. An arrest report shows the car matched a previous BOLO (be on the lookout) of a reckless Dodge Charger from St. Johns County.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO