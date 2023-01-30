Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Middleburg restaurants cited for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park locationJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County to host April Spikeball TournamentZoey FieldsClay County, FL
JHA approves two new projects that it says will address Jacksonville’s need for affordable housing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Housing Authority Board of Commissioners said it recently approved two development projects with two different local developers that will add new single-family and townhome units to meet the city’s growing need for affordable housing. With the first project, Chase Properties will build 102...
Jacksonville Beach one of deadliest beaches in U.S., travel blog finds
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida has 7 of the 10 deadliest beaches in America, which includes Jacksonville Beach, according to the travel site “Travel Lens.”. The website says Jacksonville Beach is ranked seventh in the nation. These findings aren’t just based on shark bites. The blog, however, did...
How one couple fought to keep a Black American hero’s name alive in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – When the Putnam County School District revealed a plan to close multiple schools in order to consolidate and build new ones, one school that was set to close was Robert H. Jenkins Jr. Middle School. The prospect of the school closing immediately caught the attention...
Ribault High School seniors earn scholarships for participating in school-to-work mentoring program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ribault High School students were honored Thursday morning at a scholarship presentation that recognized their dedication and perseverance through their involvement in the Big Brother Big Sisters “Beyond School Walls” workforce readiness-mentoring program. The 11 seniors received scholarships valued at a total of nearly...
Mandarin Middle lockdown lifted; principal says no gun found during search of campus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A lockdown was lifted Thursday afternoon at Mandarin Middle School, according to a message sent to students’ families. According to a message shared with News4JAX by Duval County Public Schools around 1:50 p.m., the school was placed on lockdown “due to a report that a student may be in possession of a firearm.”
JU, UNF face quick turnaround for second leg of River City Rumble
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a rare back-to-back in the River City Rumble. Last night UNF topped JU at Swisher Gymnasium to take the first half of the city rivalry 76-63. It was a game played in a great atmosphere in the gym, even as JU fell down by 17 in the first half, the student section continued to make noise.
FHP: Driver sparks pursuit in Jacksonville, fires at trooper
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver was taken into custody Thursday morning after leading a trooper on a pursuit and firing shots at the trooper, the Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP received a call shortly before 12:50 a.m. about a car speeding, cutting in and out of traffic, and stopping on northbound Interstate 95, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol. An arrest report shows the car matched a previous BOLO (be on the lookout) of a reckless Dodge Charger from St. Johns County.
Guns, Drugs & Gangs: An inside look at how Jacksonville police address violent crime
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fighting violent crime with aggressive tactics, advanced technology and inter-agency information sharing, Jacksonville law enforcement strategies are netting large numbers of arrests and case leads. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters believes high-tech, targeted crime fighting will help reduce violence as the city struggles with a high number...
Viral vision: Sight of 1,000 people restored in YouTube megastar’s video featuring Jacksonville eye surgeon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A video from YouTuber MrBeast with the headline “1,000 Blind People See For The First Time” has garnered more than 72 million views in only three days. A large part of the video involves ophthalmologist and surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Levenson and his team who operate in Jacksonville.
Ponte Vedra Beach man who volunteered with Catholic charity accused of molesting 2 children
A Ponte Vedra Beach man has been arrested and accused of molesting two girls in Volusia County several years ago, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Gregory Somers, 51, was arrested Monday on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. Because of his...
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming to Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The world-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making some pit stops here in Jacksonville this weekend!. The 27-foot-long hot dog is scheduled to visit the Jacksonville Humane Society, the Diamond D Ranch and the 103rd Walmart from Feb. 3 through Feb. 5. The Wienermobile — along with...
Jacksonville police seek woman after robbery at Truist bank in Regency
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bank robber, who acted as though she was a customer, entered a bank in Regency on Thursday afternoon and demanded money from a teller, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Shivers, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded to the Truist bank on...
National signing day ‘23 notebook: UC stars make it official; Tocoi Creek makes history
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A roundup of signings and notables from Wednesday’s national signing day around the area:. Most of the signing day suspense had long since passed, but there was a bit of surprise on Wednesday. That came at University Christian, where Desirrio Riles and Orel Gray had...
Family relieved to learn man suspected in teen’s hit-and-run death in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville teenager, who was killed September 2021 in a hit-and-run on his way to take the ACT at Riverside High School, appears to finally be getting some answers. More than a year after the death of Michael “Prince” Walton, 17, his family...
National signing day ‘23: Area athletes break out the pens, make college decisions official
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday kicks off the national signing day period for high school athletes across the country. News4JAX is publishing the names and schools of those athletes who have been submitted by their schools. This is the second signing period of the 2022-23 school year. Know an athlete...
Man who fired at police shot, killed by SWAT officers on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who fired at police who responded Thursday afternoon to a call at a home on the Northside was fatally shot when SWAT officers returned fire, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to Mike Romano, chief of investigations with the Sheriff’s Office, police...
News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball: Ponte Vedra, Episcopal, Ribault move up
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 31. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday. Super 6 boys basketball rankings. Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification. 1. (1) Providence (23-1, Class 3A) Notable...
National signing day ‘23: Area football athletes make signing day decisions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – National signing day has arrived for numerous high school football players in the area. Wednesday marks the start national signing day, a time where athletes can sign their national letters of intent with colleges. Take a look at the list below and there’s a good chance...
Deadly crash blocks lanes of State Road 19 in Palatka
A deadly crash Thursday night blocked all lanes of State Road 19 near the intersection of East Pinellas Street in Palatka, according to authorities. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in the crash and others were injured. At about 7 p.m., police said the scene was expected to be active for several hours.
JSO bodycam footage shows officers fatally shoot man with knife during drug investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released more details and bodycam footage that captured the final moments leading up to when police shot and killed a man carrying a knife during a narcotics investigation in January. In an effort to demonstrate what the Sheriff’s Office called openness...
