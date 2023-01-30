ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Ribault High School seniors earn scholarships for participating in school-to-work mentoring program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ribault High School students were honored Thursday morning at a scholarship presentation that recognized their dedication and perseverance through their involvement in the Big Brother Big Sisters “Beyond School Walls” workforce readiness-mentoring program. The 11 seniors received scholarships valued at a total of nearly...
JU, UNF face quick turnaround for second leg of River City Rumble

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a rare back-to-back in the River City Rumble. Last night UNF topped JU at Swisher Gymnasium to take the first half of the city rivalry 76-63. It was a game played in a great atmosphere in the gym, even as JU fell down by 17 in the first half, the student section continued to make noise.
FHP: Driver sparks pursuit in Jacksonville, fires at trooper

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver was taken into custody Thursday morning after leading a trooper on a pursuit and firing shots at the trooper, the Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP received a call shortly before 12:50 a.m. about a car speeding, cutting in and out of traffic, and stopping on northbound Interstate 95, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol. An arrest report shows the car matched a previous BOLO (be on the lookout) of a reckless Dodge Charger from St. Johns County.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The world-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making some pit stops here in Jacksonville this weekend!. The 27-foot-long hot dog is scheduled to visit the Jacksonville Humane Society, the Diamond D Ranch and the 103rd Walmart from Feb. 3 through Feb. 5. The Wienermobile — along with...
News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball: Ponte Vedra, Episcopal, Ribault move up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 31. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday. Super 6 boys basketball rankings. Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification. 1. (1) Providence (23-1, Class 3A) Notable...
Deadly crash blocks lanes of State Road 19 in Palatka

A deadly crash Thursday night blocked all lanes of State Road 19 near the intersection of East Pinellas Street in Palatka, according to authorities. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in the crash and others were injured. At about 7 p.m., police said the scene was expected to be active for several hours.
