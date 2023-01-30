ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UNC-Pittsburgh: Hubert Davis Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina suffered a 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh inside the Smith Center on Wednesday night. The loss moved the Tar Heels to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC and ends UNC's 10-0 streak at home this season. Carolina will face Duke in Cameron Indoor on Saturday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke signee posts huge numbers against Bronny James

Notre Dame (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was one of the biggest snubs when the McDonald's All-American selections came out last week. This week, the 2023 Duke basketball prize had a chance to show off his skills against a player who earned the honor at his position, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Greene Central sophomore Isaiah Campbell adds UNC offer

Snow Hill, N.C. — Greene Central High School sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell has added the University of North Carolina to his already impressive list of offers. This offer follows previous in-state offers from UNC Charlotte, East Carolina, NC State, Elon, and Campbell University. Campbell (the player) also has an out-of-state offer from Old Dominion.
SNOW HILL, NC
247Sports

Ga. OL Andrew Rosinski Commits to UNC

Andrew Rosinski announced his commitment to North Carolina Tuesday morning -- several days after a visit to the school. He's the second O-lineman to pledge to the Tar Heels in less than a week. "I am blessed to announce my commitment to the University of North Carolina," Rosinski posted on...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

In-state 2023 forward Ta'Korrie Faison commits to East Carolina

East Carolina has picked up another in-state prospect on the recruiting trail under head coach Michael Schwartz and his coaching staff, landing class of 2023 Goldsboro (N.C.) High School small forward Ta'Korrie Faison. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder picked up an offer from ECU last week when Schwartz and his entire staff went to see him at Goldsboro in person. Faison returned for a visit and photoshoot on campus on Saturday, and committed shortly afterwards.
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Westover rolls by Overhills boys basketball

Fayetteville, N.C. — A late-season battle for second place in the always-competitive All American Conference was decided with the basketball equivalent of a first-round knockdown. Westover's fast start propelled the Wolverines to a 74-60 win, never trailing in its contest with visiting Overhills thanks to an 18-2 lead out...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Raleigh

Raleigh, North Carolina, is a bustling city located in the heart of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
425K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy