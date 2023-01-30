Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Terquavion Smith, Jarkel Joiner, Jack Clark talk win over Florida State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Following NC State's win over Florida State, the locker rooms were opened to media to discuss the game with players. Pack Pride spoke with Terquavion Smith,. Watch the full interviews and get the transcripts below. NC State sophomore guard Terquavion Smith. (on the team’s fast start)
UNC-Pittsburgh: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina suffered a 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh inside the Smith Center on Wednesday night. The loss moved the Tar Heels to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC and ends UNC's 10-0 streak at home this season. Carolina will face Duke in Cameron Indoor on Saturday.
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer updates Dariq Whitehead’s injury timeline
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer updated the status of Dariq Whitehead. The Duke basketball team certainly caught a break after it was released that freshman Dariq Whitehead only suffered a lower leg strain last Monday against Virginia Tech rather than the feared Achilles injury, but now questions surround his return.
Devontez Walker Ready to Bring Size and Speed to UNC Passing Game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Devontez Walker’s path to the North Carolina wide receiver room has been an adventure. In the end, leaving the state and proving himself elsewhere enabled the return home. Walker admitted that Chapel Hill was not a fit for him out of West Charlotte High School,...
Duke signee posts huge numbers against Bronny James
Notre Dame (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was one of the biggest snubs when the McDonald's All-American selections came out last week. This week, the 2023 Duke basketball prize had a chance to show off his skills against a player who earned the honor at his position, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star ...
Greene Central sophomore Isaiah Campbell adds UNC offer
Snow Hill, N.C. — Greene Central High School sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell has added the University of North Carolina to his already impressive list of offers. This offer follows previous in-state offers from UNC Charlotte, East Carolina, NC State, Elon, and Campbell University. Campbell (the player) also has an out-of-state offer from Old Dominion.
Ga. OL Andrew Rosinski Commits to UNC
Andrew Rosinski announced his commitment to North Carolina Tuesday morning -- several days after a visit to the school. He's the second O-lineman to pledge to the Tar Heels in less than a week. "I am blessed to announce my commitment to the University of North Carolina," Rosinski posted on...
Wake Forest Baseball coach Tom Walter preseason Q&A Part 2
Here's the rest of Wake Forest Baseball coach Tom Walter's press conference Q&A from the first day of practice a week ago. On other guys on the pitching.
In-state 2023 forward Ta'Korrie Faison commits to East Carolina
East Carolina has picked up another in-state prospect on the recruiting trail under head coach Michael Schwartz and his coaching staff, landing class of 2023 Goldsboro (N.C.) High School small forward Ta'Korrie Faison. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder picked up an offer from ECU last week when Schwartz and his entire staff went to see him at Goldsboro in person. Faison returned for a visit and photoshoot on campus on Saturday, and committed shortly afterwards.
Westover rolls by Overhills boys basketball
Fayetteville, N.C. — A late-season battle for second place in the always-competitive All American Conference was decided with the basketball equivalent of a first-round knockdown. Westover's fast start propelled the Wolverines to a 74-60 win, never trailing in its contest with visiting Overhills thanks to an 18-2 lead out...
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
45+ elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh, NC
From public to private, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh.
NCCU student highlights HBCU experience through documentary film
The documentary titled "Essence: Nothing Can Control Us," features the aspiring filmmaker's journey as a student at an HBCU.
North Carolina flags fly half-staff in memory of Alamance County tribal elder
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Feb. 1 The order, which came out Tuesday, honors John “Blackfeather” Jeffries, tribal elder and former chairman of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation. Jefferies died on Jan. 24. The Occaneechi Band […]
Loaded gun found on student at North Carolina high school, school says
Rolesville High School has announced a staff member stopped a student in possession of a loaded gun, leading to a Code Red lockdown earlier Wednesday.
A Five-Star Inn on a Farm in North Carolina
#hosted by The Fearrington House Inn; opinions are my own. Logan and I set out on a short drive from our home base of Greenville, South Carolina for a weekend away without kids and discovered a dreamy gem: The Fearrington House Inn.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Raleigh
Raleigh, North Carolina, is a bustling city located in the heart of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
Someone in Wake County won $1 million in the latest Powerball drawing. Was it you?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Wake County is now a millionaire. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that a ticket sold in Garner for the drawing Wednesday night is worth $1 million. The ticket purchased at the Food Lion on state Route 50 matched all five white balls. […]
NC couple adds to retirement fund after winning Cash 5 jackpot: 'Honey, we won, we won.'
Teresa Logan plans to use the money for retirement and home renovations.
