Ohio State

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
Cleveland.com

Breaking down the Bengals’ cap space and potential offseason decisions: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Big decisions looming for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason will make an impact in years to come. If free agency wasn’t enough, the Bengals are also set to likely give Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a contract extension that could reset the market for quarterbacks. All of that plays into how the Bengals will head into free agency and what that means for their potential draft decisions this April.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Who is the best senior boys wrestler in NE Ohio? Our Picks, Your Votes!

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best senior boys wrestler in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. Friday concludes the a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best boys wrestlers in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Girls basketball statistical leaders: Parma’s Mahogany Cottingham maintains top spot in scoring

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With one full week to go in the regular season, Parma’s Mahogany Cottingham remains in the area scoring lead for girls basketball. Cottignham is averaging 24.3 points per game, tops among teams that reported their statistics, just ahead of Wickliffe’s Ava Gabriel, Black River’s Riley Kubitz, Villa Angela-St. Joseph’s Elizabeth Dunmire, Warrensville Heights’ Janyah Bohanon and Laurel freshman Saniyah Hall.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Unparalleled parity? Boys basketball season full of surprises could lead to memorable March

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When coaches file their votes this weekend to determine seeding for the OHSAA boys basketball district tournaments, the results will be anyone’s guess. Even St. Edward’s Eric Flannery, whose team has established itself as the top-ranked team in the cleveland.com Top 25, had reservations about just how good his team could be earlier this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
