Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyRiverside, CA
Man Drops Off Deceased Animal/Human Remains At Police Station Then LeavesWestmont Community NewsSan Bernardino, CA
Unique dessert parlor opens in Murrieta just in time for Valentine's DayKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
The Heart of Texas Opens A Home in Moreno ValleyDebra BlackwellMoreno Valley, CA
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
UPDATED: Pedestrian Killed on Pomona Freeway
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – One person was killed and another injured in Jurupa Valley Friday when they attempted to cross the Pomona (60) Freeway but were struck by a pickup during an insurance information exchange following an accident. The fatality occurred about 1:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound 60,...
onscene.tv
Pickup Truck Slams Into Tree, Killing Driver | Home Gardens
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-31-23, 7:52pm LOCATION: 12801 Magnolia CITY: Home Gardens DETAILS: California Highway Patrol, Riverside and Cal Fire Riverside County responded to reports of a truck that had slammed into a tree with the driver trapped. When they arrived on scene they found the truck smashed into a palm tree. Paramedics gained access to the driver and pronounced him deceased on site. CHP said that at this time, according to witnesses, the truck was driving at a high rate of speed and there was possibly a second vehicle involved, racing. For unknown reasons the truck lost control and slammed into the tree, killing the driver. At this time it is unknown if drugs or alcohol payed a role in the collision. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
nbcpalmsprings.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Highway 74 in Homeland
HOMELAND (CNS) – A 48-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed when he attempted to dash across Highway 74 in Homeland, authorities said Thursday. The fatality occurred about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound side of the highway, just west of Steinhoff Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer...
onscene.tv
Car Bursts Into Flames After Colliding With Wall, Driver Killed | Riverside
On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 12:11 AM the City of Riverside Emergency Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle fire in the area of 14th Street and Miramonte Place. Riverside Police and Fire Personnel responded to the scene and discovered the vehicle had been involved in a traffic collision.
Caught on video: Catalytic converter thieves shoot at homeowner in Spring Valley Lake
A homeowner was shot at while confronting thieves near Victorville, and the terrifying moments were caught on video.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified
BANNING (CNS) – A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department.
Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently on scene surrounding a home in North Palm Springs. "At 9:19 am, deputies responded to the 19000 block of King Road regarding a domestic dispute," Says Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "The male suspect fled the location with two juveniles. The Riverside Sheriff's Special The post Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Driver Killed, Passengers Injured in Head-on Collision Between Car, Bus
MENIFEE (CNS) – A 28-year-old motorist was killed and multiple people were injured in a head-on collision between a Riverside Transit Agency bus and sports car in Menifee, authorities said Wednesday. Mauricio Mendez of Chino was fatally injured at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ethanac and...
Woman suffers critical injuries after being struck by suspected DUI driver in Palm Springs
A 57-year-old woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a suspected DUI driver Wednesday night in Palm Springs. The vehicle vs pedestrian crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Tahquitz Canyon and Sunrise Way. The woman, a Palm Springs resident, was found by officers unresponsive in the roadway. She The post Woman suffers critical injuries after being struck by suspected DUI driver in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Man Found Dead in Crashed Pickup Truck in Pine Valley ID’d
Authorities have publicly identified a 27-year-old Orange County man who was found dead last week in a vehicle that had crashed off a roadway in the rural southeastern reaches of the San Diego area. A passing motorist spotted the wrecked Ford pickup truck Thursday afternoon on an embankment alongside Old...
z1077fm.com
OHV Rollover in Johnson Valley Leaves One Dead, Two Injured
An off-road vehicle crash in the Johnson Valley off-highway vehicle area left one passenger dead and two others with injuries. According to a report from the California Highway Patrol, at about 5:20 pm Tuesday, January 31, a Polaris RZR with three people inside was driving northbound in the Better Sand Dunes area. The vehicle crested a hill, overturned and rolled over several times. Everyone in the vehicle was wearing helmets and harnesses. The rear passenger, a 28-year-old woman from Yucaipa, sustained major injuries and was airlifted from the scene to a Morongo Basin Ambulance nearby where she was pronounced dead. The 30-year-old driver and 24-year-old front passenger sustained moderate and major injuries, respectively, and were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the CHP. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor.
danapointtimes.com
UPDATE: Suspect Identified in Death of Cyclist After Traffic Collision, Stabbing at PCH, Crown Valley
Police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 58-year-old cyclist who was struck in a vehicle collision and reportedly stabbed in a subsequent assault at Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Vanroy Evan Smith,...
onscene.tv
Driver Killed After Sedan Slams Into Trash Truck | Riverside
RIVERSIDE, CA – On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 2:37 PM the City of Riverside Emergency Dispatch Center received calls of an injury traffic collision in the area of Railroad Ave. and Winstrom Street. Riverside Police and Fire Personnel responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 gray Toyota Scion sedan being driven by a 58-year-old male Riverside resident was traveling westbound on Railroad Ave. when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lanes and collided into the rear of a parked refuse truck. The driver of the Scion sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the deceased is pending the coroner’s investigation. The operator of the refuse truck was seated in the vehicle at the time of the collision and was not injured. At this time, it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to call Riverside Police Traffic Detective M. Parrish at (951) 826-8724 or MWParrish@riversideca.gov #230002833 For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
nbcpalmsprings.com
Blaze Erupts on North Side of Mt. Rubidoux
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A brush fire erupted Thursday at the bottom of Mt. Rubidoux in Riverside, scorching less than a quarter-acre before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported about 3:20 p.m. near the Carlson Dog Park at Scott Lane and Mission Inn Avenue, on the north side of the recreational site, according to the Riverside Fire Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Collision With Pickup in Menifee
MENIFEE (CNS) – A motorcyclist died in a collision with a pickup in Menifee, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bundy Canyon and Wright roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Homicide Investigation Underway in Indio After Man Found Shot to Death
(CNS) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Friday with a gunshot wound in front of a house in Indio. Officers responded around 1:10 a.m. Friday to the 45-600 block of Smurr Street to a report of someone who had just been shot, according to Indio Police Department public information officer Ben Guitron.
foxla.com
Riverside County officials give all clear after 2 Menifee schools go on lockdown
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Two schools in Menifee were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after police received reports of the same "suspicious person" on both campuses. According to the Menifee Police Department, Santa Rosa Academy was placed on lockdown around noon as officers cleared the campus building by building out of an abundance of caution.
foxla.com
Heavy police presence at a Montclair shopping center parking lot
MONTCLAIR, Calif. - SkyFOX was over an active police investigation at a Montclair shopping center parking lot late Thursday night. The scene, taking place just outside Target at the Montclair Place on Central Avenue, has several police cruisers with flashing lights parked in the lot. It is unknown what happened...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Behind Bars For Allegedly Hitting Woman With Vehicle in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 57-year-old woman is in the hospital with life- threatening injuries Thursday and a 59-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly hitting her with his vehicle while driving under the influence in Palm Springs. Mark Gerard Blanchette of Palm Springs was arrested Wednesday night on...
Comments / 0