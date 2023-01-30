Read full article on original website
The FTC Wants to Send You a Refund If You Were a Former AT&T Customer - and Left Due to its Slow Data Speed (Throttling)
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) now updated and set aside a website and a deadline for those seeking to get a refund from AT&T. As I reported earlier this month, these customers may have had an unlimited data plan but experienced data throttling (slow speeds) and left in frustration.
Scientist.com Launches Compliance Mobile App for iOS
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Scientist.com, the biopharma industry’s leading R&D marketplace, today announced the launch of a new mobile app for iOS users. The app offers a new easy-to-use, on-the-go experience for purchase request approvals and compliance. iPhone users get untethered notifications on their mobile device and features for approving, delegating and clarifying requests without having to access their computer. The result is faster approvals and fewer delays in scientific discovery. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005299/en/ The Scientist.com Compliance Mobile App is for Purchase Approvers with pending approvals but no access to a computer. The result is faster approvals and fewer delays in scientific discovery. (Graphic: Business Wire)
cryptoslate.com
Alameda Research sues Voyager for $446M to recover loan repayments
Defunct crypto hedge fund Alameda Research has sued bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital for $445.8 million. Alameda is trying to recover the loan repayments it made to Voyager in the 90 days preceding its own bankruptcy, according to a court filing on Jan. 30. Alameda filed for bankruptcy along with...
7 banks turning to a new electronic banking system similar to Apple Pay
America’s largest banks are working to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal. The post 7 banks turning to a new electronic banking system similar to Apple Pay appeared first on KYMA.
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce
Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
An Amazon engineer asked ChatGPT interview questions for a software coding job at the company. The chatbot got them right.
This was one of many work-related ChatGPT topics discussed recently in an Amazon internal Slack channel.
TechCrunch
Report: Meta wins ruling against FTC to move forward with purchase of VR startup Within
The FTC sued Meta in July to block the purchase of Within, the creators of the VR fitness app Supernatural, alleging that the acquisition would be anti-competitive. Indeed, Meta has a history of buying up promising VR technology to power its mutlibillion-dollar bet on the metaverse. In court in December,...
Motley Fool
AT&T Has a Lot of Useless Landlines Worth $25 Billion
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
cryptoslate.com
ApeCoin’s on-chain metrics point to local top following 78% climb over 6 weeks – Santiment
ApeCoin may have hit a local top after a steady climb of 78% over the past six weeks, according to Santiment Analytics. The research firm said a divergence between network growth and price is taking shape, which may lead to downward pressure on the token, indicating that a local top may have started to form around January 23.
cryptoslate.com
Kraken closes Abu Dhabi’s office, sacks 8 staff
Crypto exchange Kraken has closed its Abu Dhabi office and is ending support for United Arab Emirates’ national currency Dirham, Bloomberg News reported Feb. 2. The crypto firm discharged eight members of its MENA team, keeping the managing director Benjamin Ampen to oversee the transition in the region. The...
cryptoslate.com
M31 Capital bullish on BTC price, adoption in 2023 predictions
Crypto investment firm M31 Capital shared its 2023 predictions and said it expects Bitcoin (BTC) to skyrocket. The firm said in its 2022 recap report that it expects adoption to increase further. The document also states that chains and NFTs might evolve in a new direction, and privacy technology might...
nftevening.com
ToastPunk Launches Crypto Toast and Becomes a Binance Partner
Crypto Toast, an automated $ETH buying and selling dapp, hit the market in January 2023 and captured Binance’s attention. After close to a year of testing and development, ToastPunk NFTs holders can now enjoy “plugging-in” their NFT coupled with $BUSD in their own Binance account. Users can accrue 0.8-1.2% daily returns from automatic crypto trades made by the proprietary Crypto Toast algorithm.
cryptoslate.com
Render token up 17% after DAO approves burn & mint mechanism
Render Network announced that it has received governance approval to implement a burn and mint equilibrium (BME) mechanism for its native token — RNDR. RNDR surged over 17% to become the fourth largest gainer over the last 24 hours following the news. The token is trading at $1.67 and its market cap stands at about $424 million, as of press time.
cryptoslate.com
B2Broker unveils integrating Match Trader into Its white label liquidity offering
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. B2Broker, a liquidity and technology provider, has announced its collaboration with the Match Trader platform, bringing a new white-label solution that...
I'm a 23-year-old founder booking $16,000 in sales a month with my social-media agency. Here's my advice for launching an online business.
Lauren Russell said investing in her business through business coaching and networking helped her startup flourish.
cryptoslate.com
Stargate propose token reissue amid Alameda wallet hack, STG up 21%
Cross-chain protocol Stargate Finance has initiated a proposal to reissue 1 billion STG tokens, following concerns that Alameda’s wallet holding 10% of the token supply has been compromised. During Stargate’s public sale on March 17, 2022, Alameda Research purchased 10% (100 million) of the total STG supply, with a...
cryptoslate.com
Indonesia to have national crypto exchange before June
The Trade Ministry of Indonesia had initially planned to set up a national cryptocurrency exchange by the end of 2022, but the ministry is now aiming to have the exchange set up before June 2023, according to a local news report. The bourse is being set up as part of...
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase denies shutting NFT marketplace amid dwindling use
Coinbase NFT has denied rumors that it is shutting down its marketplace, saying it was only pausing creator drops on the platform, according to a Feb. 1 statement. The crypto exchange’s NFT platform said it made this decision to “focus on other features and tools that creators have asked for.”
