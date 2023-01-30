SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Scientist.com, the biopharma industry’s leading R&D marketplace, today announced the launch of a new mobile app for iOS users. The app offers a new easy-to-use, on-the-go experience for purchase request approvals and compliance. iPhone users get untethered notifications on their mobile device and features for approving, delegating and clarifying requests without having to access their computer. The result is faster approvals and fewer delays in scientific discovery. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005299/en/ The Scientist.com Compliance Mobile App is for Purchase Approvers with pending approvals but no access to a computer. The result is faster approvals and fewer delays in scientific discovery. (Graphic: Business Wire)

