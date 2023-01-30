ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Broken power cord sparks $600k+ damage to Pauoa home

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department has released the cause of the fire that damaged multiple homes in the area of Kaola Way and Booth Road.

According to HFD, the fire that happened on Thursday, Jan. 26 was accidental and originated from a damaged power cord within a three-story unoccupied residential structure.

The blaze sparked in the first-floor living room near a television stand before creating $675,000 of damage to the property and $53,000 to the contents.

In addition, two other nearby homes had an estimate of $101,000 of sustained damage from the flames.

No injuries were reported but the HFD reminds the public to replace electrical cords that are damaged, frayed, or sticky to the touch.

