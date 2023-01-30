Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Queen Tribute Band Coming to Binghamton
A tribute band to Queen will perform in Binghamton in March. Almost Queen will be in town at the Broome County Forum Theatre on Friday, March 31st. The special guest is Elton John Tribute-Philadelphia Freedom. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, February 4th at noon on...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Warming Shelters Open as Power Outages Occur in Town of Chenango
According to NYSEG, 1,539 customers in Broome County are without power. Due to the outage, Broome County officials announce that warming shelters are being opened as a result of a widespread power outage in the Town of Chenango. Below is a list of locations for warming shelters:. First United Methodist...
Police Release Names of 14 Arrested at Johnson City Wegmans Store
Johnson City police say more than a dozen people are expected to face charges following a protest outside the Wegmans store on Harry L. Drive. The demonstration was held in response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and the violent arrest of a Binghamton man. According to a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: February 1, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, it was reported that this year the downtown area of Binghamton will witness one of the biggest building booms in history. Current projects include a new concrete bridge over the Chenango River, a new park near the Washington Street Bridge, a new building for the Salvation Army at Washington and Hawley Streets and a large addition to the Larrabee-Deyo Factory.
Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business
A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
JCPD Issue Retraction Regarding Wegmans Protest
The Johnson City Police Department issued a statement Friday afternoon in which they claimed they wished to issue a retraction to statements regarding former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan. According to the release from police, Ryan initially claimed he was at the store buying groceries and police accused him of lying.
Best diners in Binghamton according to Yelp
It's time for another list! This one includes the top 10 diners in the Binghamton area, strictly according to Yelp…so please forward them your complaints.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Police Charge Two Following Robbery in January
The Endicott Police Department has charged two individuals with Robbery in the first degree following an incident in January. Police say 42 year-old Angel Pomales of Endicott, and 18 year-old David Pomales of Binghamton are accused of robbing a convenience store at 147 Washington Avenue on January 18, 2023, where a handgun was displayed.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton City Court Judge Announces Campaign for Full Term
A Binghamton City Court judge has announced her campaign for a complete term. Sophie Bergman announced she will be running for a full 10-year term of City Court Judge. Bergman was appointed by Mayor Jared Kraham after former judge Carol Cocciola became a County Court Judge on New Year's Day.
The Southern Tier Goes Here For Chicken Wings
It's that time of the year. You know, that time when chicken wings will be consumed en mass, probably like no other time of the year. Will chicken wings be on your big game menu on February 12th?. According to the National Chicken Council, last year (2022) they predicted that...
Protest shuts down Wegmans in Johnson City
Local protesters angry over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols shut down the Wegmans in Johnson City last night.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Binghamton
Someone is $19,000 richer after the February 1 Take 5 evening drawing. The New York Lottery says a winning lottery ticket worth $19,533.50 was sold at the Weis Market on Upper Front Street in Binghamton. The winning numbers were 6-7-10-18-25. The winner has one year to claim their prize.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Sentenced to State Prison for Injuring Woman
A Binghamton man was sentenced to time in state prison after a domestic incident turned violent last year. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Dillon M. Thomas pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree. Thomas admitted in January 2022, he cut a woman's hand with a knife...
Binghamton man sentenced for cutting woman with knife
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to prison for domestic violence.
Local man wanted for assault
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tyrone West on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
NewsChannel 36
Fire destroys home in Spencer
SPENCER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A fire tore through a Spencer home early Monday morning. Crews say the home near the top of South Hill Road is completely destroyed. The blaze started a little after 12 a.m. Monday. Crews from Spencer, Candor and Community Fire Rescue were lined up on South...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Seize Narcotics and Weapons, Multiple Arrested
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announces two major cases resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in narcotics and illegal weapons. One case occurred on February 1, after the task force executed a search warrant at apartment two, at 127 Washington Avenue in the Village of Endicott.
Elmira teen charged after live stream with gun, police say
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira teen has been arrested on the city’s southside after police accused him of live streaming himself while holding a handgun. Elmira Police arrested 18-year-old Ryan Cox in the morning on January 30, 2023. According to the arrest report, EPD got a report that someone was streaming himself online while […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Volunteer Firefighters and EMS Personnel in Broome County Now Eligible for Property Tax Exemption
Over in Port Dickinson, volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel in Broome County are eligible for a property tax exemption. Under the resolution, volunteer firefighters and EMS who have served with their department for at least two years will be eligible for an exemption up to ten percent. The State Legislature...
wxhc.com
City Police Respond To Fight; Person Slashed
Cortland City Police last evening around 5:20 pm responded to a report of people fighting at 10 Church St. According to police, two people were fighting. One of those involved was Frank Tchezama, 30 years old, of Ithaca, his address listed as homeless, had gotten into a fight with another male over a girl. He used a knife during the fight and cut the other male in the chest and hand.
