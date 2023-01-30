100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, it was reported that this year the downtown area of Binghamton will witness one of the biggest building booms in history. Current projects include a new concrete bridge over the Chenango River, a new park near the Washington Street Bridge, a new building for the Salvation Army at Washington and Hawley Streets and a large addition to the Larrabee-Deyo Factory.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO