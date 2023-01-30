Read full article on original website
Related
Down East
A Look Back on 150 Years of Maine Winter Wear
In 2023, we mark the 150th anniversary of the humble earmuff, invented by a Farmington teenager tired of the blustery Maine air nipping at his lobes. On the occasion of this sesquicentennial, a look back on Mainers’ long history of pioneering winter wear.
Need We Say Nor?
Cathie Pelletier’s new book on the monumental storm known as the Blizzard of 1952 has everything you want from a nonfiction disaster narrative: eye-popping details about the February squall that clocked 70-mile-per-hour winds and left 20-foot snowdrifts in its wake; a cast of memorable characters in peril, including a pair of lobstermen at sea, a laboring mother stranded at home, a soldier trapped in his snow-submerged car, and one seriously plucky cat.
