Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Dangerous Arctic blast to hit Northeast, shattering records: Friday weather updatesSuperb26New York City, NY
Related
Fact check: Trump donated portions of presidential salary to agencies, contrary to viral claim
Multiple federal agencies told USA TODAY that Trump did donate his presidential salary, though that is not reflected in his tax returns.
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
MSNBC
Why Trump’s rhetoric related to violence is tough to ignore
In Donald Trump’s first year in office, Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted that he had never “promoted or encouraged violence.” Even at the time, it was a difficult line to take seriously. The Washington Post noted soon after that the claim was “laughable,” adding: “Even if you don’t...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Donald Trump Jr.'s Solution To Chinese Balloon Is Deservedly Mocked
The former president's eldest son suggested Montana residents shoot down the balloon themselves — despite that being logistically impossible.
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
86 House Democrats voted against a GOP-proposed resolution 'denouncing the horrors of socialism'
The resolution, sponsored by Cuban-American Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, was met with eye-rolls from many in the Democratic Party.
Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Fly Over These States in the Next Few Hours
NOAA modeling predicts that the balloon will be somewhere over southeast Missouri by 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, traveling across several central U.S. states.
MSNBC
Why Tom Fitton's misguided advice to Trump matters
On Thursday, Tom Fitton, the president of conservative activist group Judicial Watch and an informal adviser to former President Donald Trump, was seen by NBC News entering a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. That courthouse is where the grand juries under special counsel Jack Smith’s purview meet — and at...
MSNBC
Maxine Waters takes GOP lawmaker to school over bogus 'socialism' claims
Tuesday was a monumental day in right-wing contradiction. As one set of House Republicans railed against DirecTV for cutting ties with their favorite disinformation network, another on the House Rules Committee held a hearing to debate a nonbinding resolution that would broadly condemn "socialism." It’s illogical. Don’t strain your brain...
MSNBC
Hunter Biden requests investigation into Trump allies over alleged theft of laptop data
After years of attacks from the GOP, lawyers for Hunter Biden are requesting an investigation into former President Trump’s allies, saying they trafficked in stolen information from the president’s son’s laptop. NBC News’ Kristen Welker and Yamiche Alcindor have the details. Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
‘Peaceful transition’: Pompeo has a flawed memory of Jan. 6
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has a habit of making unfortunate comments, but if he sees Jan. 6 as an example of a “peaceful transition,” I have some bad news for the Kansas Republican as he eyes national office. NBC News reported:. “We delivered a peaceful transition...
MSNBC
The morbid ‘plan’ to avoid Trump winning the GOP nomination
Donald Trump is an electoral disaster for the Republican Party. He cost the GOP control of the House of Representatives in 2018, lost the presidency in 2020, and contributed to the party’s underperformance in the 2022 midterms. So how to stop Trump from wreaking havoc in 2024? Apparently some...
MSNBC
Republicans are blowing an opportunity to make democracy better
The Republican National Committee is working on an internal report that recognizes the electoral damage that lies about voter fraud have caused — but suggests doing nothing to call out those lies as a problem. Instead, the report’s proposed solution lies in an ever-increasing focus on “election integrity,” a term that is easier to sell than “voter suppression.”
MSNBC
Rep. Dingell on guns: Forefathers could never believe the danger we live in
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell about an appeals court ruling that people under domestic violence restraining orders still have a constitutional right to a gun and her own personal experiences with domestic violence when she was growing up.Feb. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
Black History, Uncensored: Why Florida's GOP targeted bell hooks
This Black History Month is unlike others in recent memory. White fragility and willful ignorance of Black history have always posed an obstacle to the truthful teaching of America’s past and present. But we haven’t seen conservatives this rabid — and coordinated — in their effort to obscure that history since, arguably, the post-Civil War Redemption era.
MSNBC
The GOP’s ‘horrors of socialism’ resolution was bait. Dems took it.
House Republicans introduced a measure this week calling for Congress to condemn “the horrors of socialism.” It was bait. And most Democrats took it. The 109 Democrats who joined every Republican in the House to vote in favor of the nonbinding resolution lent their voice to the initiative, but their support will have no tangible effect on policy. Still, it is a victory for the GOP, which has succeeded in a strategic effort to jam a wedge into the Democratic caucus, further stigmatize the left, and cook up some cynical ads for the next election cycle.
MSNBC
A new Martin Luther King-themed cop car is shockingly tone-deaf
Police in Columbus, Ohio, are rolling out a new cruiser this month to “celebrate the achievements of African Americans & recognize their roles in our history.” It’s a crude attempt at improving the image of police at a time when the country is reeling from shock from yet another awful spectacle of officers killing a Black American.
Comments / 0