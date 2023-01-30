Allyson Hicks Design Consulting is opening next week in the Highland Road location previously occupied by Lamps & Lighting, which closed in the fall. Hicks has been in the design field for more than 25 years and opened her own firm in 2007. Until now, she has worked out of an office on Bluebonnet Boulevard while also showcasing a sampling of the hand-picked products she uses in her residential designs in The Foyer on Perkins Road.

