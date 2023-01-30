Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
LSU athletic department revenue, spending reach new highs
LSU’s athletic budget rebounded in a big way during the 2021-2022 academic year, Sportico reports. The athletic department’s expenses increased 46% to $192 million for 2021-2022 while revenue jumped 63% to $199 million compared to 2020-2021, according to Sportico’s database. Significant rises in both expenses and revenue...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Several Louisiana college athletic programs operating in the red
Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Girl Scouts getting new headquarters near Cabela’s
Girl Scouts Louisiana East, which governs troops across the region, is building a new headquarters in Gonzales, near Cabela’s. Part of a national Girl Scouts pilot program, the new space called “Dream Lab” will serve as a centralized location for troop activities and training. Inside the new...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: Southern University / Housing assistance / Paid family leave
Erosion battle: A $7 million project to protect Southern University’s campus from eroding into the Mississippi River got underway this week. The school received a $7.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s emergency watershed protection program to cover the first phase of the project. First responders,...
Baton Rouge Business Report
LSU professor: Orphaned oil wells can boost production while sequestering CO2
LSU petroleum engineering professor Dandina Rao has come up with a plan that would increase oil production as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions by using the millions of orphaned wells dotting the U.S. landscape. The proposal has received $74,900 in grant funding through the university’s Leveraging Innovation for Technology...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Interior design firm moving into former Lamps & Lighting space
Allyson Hicks Design Consulting is opening next week in the Highland Road location previously occupied by Lamps & Lighting, which closed in the fall. Hicks has been in the design field for more than 25 years and opened her own firm in 2007. Until now, she has worked out of an office on Bluebonnet Boulevard while also showcasing a sampling of the hand-picked products she uses in her residential designs in The Foyer on Perkins Road.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge-area unemployment lower than statewide average
The Baton Rouge metropolitan statistical area’s unemployment rate for December was 3%, among the lowest rates in the state, according to data released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The Baton Rouge MSA unemployment rate was up from November’s 2.6% rate but still lower than December 2021’s rate of...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Perkins office building, future Wendy’s location sell in separate transactions
Perkins office: An 8,385-square-foot office on Perkins Road has sold for $2.1 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Located on the north side of Perkins, between Siegen Lane and Pecue Lane, a recent listing indicates that it sits on 1.5 acres and contains 33 offices. It was most recently occupied by Complete Medical Solutions.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge portion of $255M in flood mitigation work should be done by end of year
Local officials say work continues on long-awaited drainage projects intended to reduce flood risk in East Baton Rouge Parish—this after weekend storms once again flooded area streets. Backed by a $255 million grant from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the city-parish is clearing and increasing the capacity of...
