Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Detroit News
Federal prosecutors file Jan. 6 charges against Wayne County cousins
Federal agents arrested Wayne County cousins Wednesday who were accused of storming the U.S. Capitol and interfering with law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Redford Township resident Kyle Mlynarek, 27, and Ronald Balhorn, 53, of Garden City are the latest of 23 people from Michigan accused of joining...
hourdetroit.com
Joumana Kayrouz – The Law Offices of Joumana Kayrouz
Women Who Move Detroit – 2023 – Special Section. Joumana Kayrouz is multilingual (she speaks four languages), an Ivy League graduate (she graduated from Yale University in 1992), was admitted to practice law before the United States Supreme Court (she was sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts in Washington, D.C., in 2019), has the largest outdoor media advertising campaign contract in Michigan’s history to date (she’s been featured on more than 750 buses, not including billboards), and met the pope in 2015 (a “living saint,” she says). Considering all those achievements, it’s hard to believe that back in 1986 she was a 22-year-old immigrant from Beirut, Lebanon, with $1,000 in her pocket and limited English skills.
Detroit News
CEO spent $10M on drug binge after embezzling from firm, feds say
Detroit — The CEO of a government contracting company embezzled from the firm and spent more than $10 million on pain pills, according to federal criminal cases that describe an outsized series of drug deals amid the nation's opioid crisis. The misappropriation and drug binge are detailed in federal...
Doctor gets nearly 17 years in prison for vast opioid scheme
A Detroit-area doctor was sentenced Monday to nearly 17 years in prison and ordered to pay $30 million for leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller...
2 rivals from factory floors facing off in race to lead UAW
Curry and Fain were the top two finishers in a five-candidate race held in December for a four-year term as UAW president.
Detroit News
Woodhaven doc gets 16.5 years in prison, $30.3M penalty for opioid scheme
Detroit — A Woodhaven doctor was sentenced Monday to serve 16.5 years in prison and was ordered to pay $30.3 million in restitution for his involvement in one of the largest health-care fraud schemes in U.S. history — though the doctor maintains his innocence. Detroit U.S. District Court...
Doc convicted of painkiller scheme gets years in prison
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area doctor convicted of one of the "most egregious" health-care frauds in U.S. history was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison Monday and ordered to pay $30 million.Frank Patino was accused of leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids."Over the course of approximately five years, Patino steadily increased the potency of the opioids he prescribed, ultimately making him the top prescriber of 30 milligram oxycodone within the state of Michigan," Justice Department attorney Steven Scott said in a court filing.The result: Patino and other doctors got rich while patients became addicted or further addicted to opioids, Scott said.The government said the fraud scheme lasted years and was "one of the most egregious in United States history."Patino declared his innocence in court. His new attorney, Martin Crandall, is seeking a new trial, claiming Patino's trial lawyer botched his defense.Crandall said Patino has traveled the world to give medical care to the poor."It just doesn't fit for him to be involved in philanthropy for all these years and to be committing these crimes," Crandall said.
wdet.org
Human trafficking is more common than you’d think, experts say
Yesterday marked the end of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Since it was introduced by President Obama via presidential proclamation in 2010, federal, state and local organizations have dedicated January to raising awareness about the often misunderstood issue. But what exactly qualifies as human trafficking? What are common misconceptions about...
$30,000 worth of fentanyl seized by MSP during drug bust in Detroit
The special investigation is being backed by the Justice Department and Michigan State Police. MSP said officers with the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) raided a Wayne County home on Jan. 31 and found a half-kilo of fentanyl.
Detroit News
LeDuff: Hiding bad cops can burn a whole city
Nothing burned in America this time around, thankfully. Maybe Memphis stayed peaceful because authorities there took swift action against a sinister gang of cops who apparently beat a handcuffed man to death simply because they were upset. City leaders, to their credit, did not hide behind legal gobbledygook and tortured contractual considerations.
Detroit News
4 charged in Macomb County armed robbery
Four young adults were charged in connection with an armed robbery on Tuesday, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced. The individuals were arraigned on the charges Friday through 37th District Court in Warren and given $1 million bonds by Judge Steven Bieda. Not guilty pleas were entered for all four....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Charges reissued for Warren man accused in shooting after fight between his girlfriend, her brother
WARREN, Mich. – Prosecutors have reissued charges against a Warren man accused of shooting someone five times following an argument between his girlfriend and her brother over the treatment of their mom on Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving argument. Prosecutors said the argument happened on Thanksgiving night (Nov. 24) when a man...
Detroit News
Wixom Culver's fined for violating child labor laws, feds say
Wixom — A Culver's franchise restaurant in Wixom was fined after federal investigators found that 18 14- and 15 year-olds were allowed to work more than child labor laws allow, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. The operator of the franchise had to pay $13,212 in civil penalties, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.
Detroit News
Man charged with shooting teen arraigned for attacking pregnant woman, her mother
A Detroit man accused of attacking a 19-year-old woman in December was arraigned on charges in connection with assaulting the pregnant mother of his child and her mother, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday. Torrion Hudson was arraigned Friday in 36th District Court on one count of domestic violence;...
Detroit News
How Detroit area police found bodies of slain rappers, friend
Highland Park — When investigators triangulated cellular data from the phones of three men who'd been missing for two weeks after heading to a Detroit rap show, it led to an area near the Highland Park-Detroit border — and police immediately homed in on the sprawling, abandoned Palmer Park Estates apartment building, according to a police source familiar with the investigation.
Local woman remembers families who crossed Detroit River to escape slavery
The Detroit River was coined the Fluid Frontier for freedom seekers in the final stretch of the Underground Railroad, escaping from the states to Canada.
fox2detroit.com
Woman convicted of murdering her child's father in 2021 stabbing
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 24-year-old woman who stabbed the father of her child to death two years ago has been found guilty of first-degree murder. Damia Imani Foster, who was 22 at the time of the incident, was convicted after a jury trial Feb. 2, Wayne County Prosecutors said Thursday. She's scheduled to be sentenced to prison in March.
Real News Network
Utility companies’ consistent failures and shady practices show why we need energy democracy
In June of 2021, torrential rains flooded the City of Detroit and surrounding areas, causing over $100 million in damages, mostly in poor, Black, and Brown neighborhoods. Kamau Clark, an organizer for the nonprofit We The People Michigan, moved into his apartment in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood just two days before the storm. “I came home at 2AM and the apartment was flooded,” he recalls.
Michigan officer accused of punching, strangling girlfriend found not guilty
WESTLAND, MI – A Michigan police officer who was accused of punching and strangling his girlfriend has been found not guilty by a jury, according to his attorney. Sebastian Iavasile was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of domestic violence in connection with two separate incidents involving his girlfriend during August 2021, according to defense attorney Aaron J. Boria. He was accused of punching her multiple times and attempting to strangle her.
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
