Family of woman decapitated in 2020 Arches National Park accident awarded $10.55M in wrongful death lawsuit

Gephardt Daily
6 of 7 states along Colorado River, including Utah, agree to cut back on water usage
Jan. 31 (UPI) — Six Western states along the Colorado River, including Utah, have reached a tentative agreement to cut back on shared water use from the river’s two major dams, but California — which receives the lion’s share of water from the basin — did not sign on with the deal.
