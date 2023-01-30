ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Bed Bath & Beyond Says It Cannot Pay Its Debts Any Longer As Stores Close

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JjnUc_0kWbT5fh00

Bed Bath & Beyond, founded in 1971, has reached another somber milestone in its financial journey, as the retailer now says it can no longer pay its debts. Acknowledging this has sweeping implications for the store, which has been closing stores by the dozens; in fact, 87 more closures were just announced.

On Thursday, Bed Bath & Beyond provided a status update in its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. Unable to pay its debts, the chain plans on closing distribution centers, cutting costs, lowering capital expenditures, and shuttering stores. Here is where Bed Bath & Beyond stands.

Bed Bath & Beyond announces it cannot pay its debts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FWMGS_0kWbT5fh00
Bed Bath & Beyond says it cannot pay its debts / Wikimedia Commons

In its SEC filing, Bed Bath & Beyond revealed that “at this time, the Company does not have sufficient resources to repay the amounts under the Credit Facilities and this will lead the Company to consider all strategic alternatives, including restructuring its debt under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.” Since it defaulted “on or around” January 13, creditors have been seeking swift payment, which the retailer cannot honor.

As of February 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond closed had 950 physical stores, employing 32,000 staff members. It has gone through a revolving door of upper management and lost 17% of its sales in 2020. In 2021, that number was 14% lost.

What is happening that caused this?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQ4Rb_0kWbT5fh00
The retailer outlined plans to address its poor performance, including more closures / Flickr

Bed Bath & Beyond has been announcing many closings lately for its original store and for branches. In fact, on January 30 it was announced that 87 more locations would shut their doors, including all of its Harmon drugstores and Buybuy Baby stores, according to a statement to CBS Moneywatch. Back in August, 150 other locations were shuttered because they were underperforming. CNN Business writes that, compared to its competitors Walmart and Target, Bed Bath & Beyond did not transition smoothly to online shopping, this in spite of its unique signature blue 20% off coupons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MD0Wk_0kWbT5fh00
Other chains have been impacted / Wikimedia Commons

Indeed, cheaper alternatives are now available with the tap of a finger from Amazon and other online giants. Mastering this form of shopping became essential for all businesses during the pandemic. Because of the chain’s reliance on physical shopping, when it had to close stores even just temporarily during lockdown, it had a strong negative impact.

Do you still shop at Bed Bath & Beyond?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jdxed_0kWbT5fh00
Online shopping and lockdown severely impacted the store / Flickr

Comments / 3

Related
DoYouRemember?

4 Huge Clothing Stores Are Are About To Close For Good

The comfort of online shopping has led to a movement away from shopping malls thus affecting physical retail stores for more than a decade. Also, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a deadly blow to the structure of several American companies and it’s no secret that many retailers and employees were mostly affected in 2020.
Ty D.

Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry Struggles

JCPenney, a 121-year-old department store, is closing more locations due to ongoing issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company filed for bankruptcy and closed 200 stores in 2020 and is now struggling to compete with other retailers in the digital age. In this article, we will provide information on which JCPenney locations will be closing and when the liquidation process will begin.
ELKHART, IN
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Distractify

A Woman Says She Was Fired From Walmart After 16 Years Because of a TikTok

Platforms like TikTok are no strangers to their users sharing disturbing insider information on some of the harshest industries. A Domino's delivery driver posts constantly about the tips she receives (or doesn't receive) on her various shifts. An Instacart shopper recently put a customer on blast for trying to illicit a refund under false pretenses for a ridiculously large order. However, this kind of behavior runs the risk of being seen by higher-ups who may feel compelled to take action.
msn.com

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
189K+
Followers
10K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy