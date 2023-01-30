Read full article on original website
Sandy Springs hides first suspected murder of 2023
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs officials have confirmed police are investigating a homicide following an incident Jan. 29. Appen Media first learned a homicide occurred in Sandy Springs through information gathered at a meeting of city officials Jan. 30. The information was later confirmed in reports obtained through open records requests.
Couple face theft charges in shoplifting incidents
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects in connection with a series of thefts at the Walmart on Browns Bridge Road in late December. Delveccho Waller, 24, of Gainesville, and Alexis Aldaco, 22, of Lula, face felony charges for stealing nearly $3,000 in merchandise from the store on Dec. 19, 27, 29 and 31.
Sandy Springs leaders ‘optimistic’ after planning retreat
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs City Council and key staff met for more than eight hours Jan. 28 for the council’s annual planning retreat, drilling down on priorities, goals and initiatives to be completed in 2023. In presentations and break-out sessions held at the City Springs...
Armed driver eludes Milton police after pursuit
MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a yellow 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Jan. 29 at around 5:40 p.m. traveling northbound on Cogburn Road. The suspect continued after police activated emergency equipment, the police report said, and made a right on Oakstone Glen. After ignoring police for some time, the suspect made a left onto North Stone Close, where he pulled into a driveway.
Stolen car recovered by Dunwoody police
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have recovered a stolen vehicle that was found Jan. 17 parked and abandoned on Perimeter Center Place. Police reports said a white 2005 Nissan Titan, bearing no license plate, was located at about 11 p.m. parked at an apartment complex at 60 Perimeter Center Place by a police officer working a parking violation detail.
Notice of Consideration of City Code Amendments
The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, February 20, 2023 and Monday, February 27, 2023 during the Alpharetta City Council Meeting and Public Hearing, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers located at 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia. a. The...
Woman’s saddle taken from Laguna Stables
MILTON, Ga. — A woman notified Milton Police Jan. 19 that her saddle had been stolen from the tack room at Laguna Stables, where she boards her horse. She said she last saw the saddle on Dec. 4, the police report said, while her trainer saw it Dec. 6, then assumed the woman took it home with her when it disappeared.
Bank reports customer deposited fraudulent checks
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A loss prevention officer with Delta Community Credit Union contacted Johns Creek Police Jan. 20 regarding a fraudulent check deposit. The woman said a man entered the bank on two occasions to deposit checks and withdraw the money. The two checks returned fraudulent, she said.
Woman’s purse stolen while shopping at store
DUNWOODY, Ga. —A woman reported to police Jan. 19 that her purse was stolen from her shopping cart by a thief, while she shopped at a Dunwoody TJ Maxx store. Dunwoody police said the theft occurred at the TJ Maxx on Perimeter Center at about 2 p.m. as the victim was shopping. The victim reportedly saw her purse last inside her shopping cart and noticed a possible female suspect circling her “aimlessly” at the time.
Man arrested in Alpharetta home invasion
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police arrested a man in a suspected home invasion with shots fired at Sommerset Lane on Feb. 2. Police confirmed no one died on the scene, but the condition of the home’s resident is unknown. Officers received several calls around 10 p.m. about a...
Cash, credit cards taken from unattended jacket
MILTON, Ga. — A thief stole two credit cards and from $600-800 from a wallet inside a jacket left unattended while the owner ran the track at Fowler Park Recreation in Forsyth County Center Jan. 17. The following day, the man told Milton Police he received an alert notifying...
Request for Proposals
Submissions will be publicly announced on the above date at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 (opening may be moved online due to public health conditions). The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. If the contract is awarded, it will be awarded to the highest scoring Offeror whose proposal meets the requirements and criteria set forth in the request for proposals.
$14,000 check fraud reported in Dunwoody
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A person took possession of a $14,000 check recently mailed to the Georgia Department of Revenue and cashed it at a Wells Fargo branch bank. The victim, a Dunwoody resident, reported he mailed a $14,003.14 check to the state agency Jan. 16 from a mailbox near 7 Dunwoody Park, but he learned the check was cashed Jan. 18 at a Wells Fargo branch by someone using a name he was unfamiliar with.
Forsyth County advances park projects, Antioch plant expansion
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Coal Mountain Park will see more than $86,000 in improvements approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at a Jan. 24 work session. According to a plan submitted by developers CHA Consulting, additional parking areas will be added; and existing parking lots and roads will be stripped and resurfaced.
Alpharetta Fire Department promotes 13 to leadership roles
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Fire Department promoted 13 of its members to leadership roles in a ceremony at City Hall Jan. 18. Fire Operations Chief Brad Denkinger joined Chief of Public Safety John Robsion in announcing the promotions. Fire Administration Chief Philip Seabolt welcomed those being recognized and their families.
Public Meeting Notice
The Mayor and Council of the City of Johns Creek will hold their February meeting on:. Both Work Sessions and Council Meetings will be held at City Hall located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, in Johns Creek, 30097 and are open to the public. Should you have any questions regarding these public meetings, please call the City Clerk Allison Tarpley (678-512-3212).
For a limited time, 4.99% 30-Year fixed interest rate at Hillandale in Historic Roswell
For a limited time, Patrick Malloy Communities is offering a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed interest rate on available homes at Hillandale a charming Charleston inspired neighborhood. Offering elegant interior finishes and unique designs, Hillandale is located just minutes from the heart of Historic Roswell and features sophisticated four-and five-bedroom thoughtfully curated homes with an abundance of entertaining spaces both indoors and out.
Alpharetta City Council approves funding hikes
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council heard an array of mid-year operating requests for more funding at its annual strategic planning retreat held Jan. 29-30 at The Inn at Serenbe in Chattahoochee Hills. Councilmembers fielded requests for an additional $750,000 in city legal services and more than $826,000...
Good Samaritan bilked at gas pump
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman told Johns Creek Police Jan. 19 that an man in his 40s, along with a small child, approached her at the QuikTrip on Jones Bridge Road asking for gas. The woman said she swiped her card at the pump and told him to...
Public Hearing
City of Johns Creek Board of Zoning Appeals, Public Hearing:. Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. The following variance proposal is scheduled for Public Hearing as stated above:. Case Number: V-23-0001. Property Address: 3373 Jamont Blvd Johns Creek, GA 30022. Current Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Plan District) Conditional. Petitioner:...
