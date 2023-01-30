Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Proper training, good hiring can avoid violent police incidents, New Hampshire chiefs say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Since the release of body cam video that shows Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, there have been new calls for police reform across the country. In New Hampshire, some police chiefs say confident that what happened in Memphis wouldn't happen here. Nichols died three days...
NECN
20-Year-Old Arrested After Argument Turns Physical at Manchester Shelter
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have arrested a man after a reported assault with a knife at a shelter last week. Adrian Allen, 20, was arrested Wednesday, and is now facing assault charges, according to a news release from the Manchester Police Department. Police said that on Jan. 26, an...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man held hostage for four days before anyone notices
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse
Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
Hoax Swatting Call Sends At Least 6 Police Departments To Groveland Home
A phony call confessing to a violent act, and threatening to harm first responders, led to the unnecessary evacuation of multiple Groveland residences and the gathering of multiple police departments, officials say. The person behind the fake 911 call, made on Wednesday, Feb 1 around 8:45 p.m.…
NECN
Two Arrested in Connection With December Shooting Outside Chinese Restaurant in NH
Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month outside a Manchester, New Hampshire, restaurant. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street on Dec. 30 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WMUR.com
Bullet casings found at school in Sanbornville
SANBORNTON, N.H. — An investigation is underway into spent gun shell casings found in a New Hampshire elementary school lobby. The incident happened Wednesday at the Paul School in Sanbornville. A letter to parents said surveillance footage shows which student dropped the shells. State police and K-9s did a...
Former Plaistow, N.H., Resident Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Drug Charges in Federal Court
A 42-year-old man, formerly of Plaistow, N.H., pleaded guilty this week in federal court to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. New Hampshire U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said Thursday Corey Buckley is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18 in U.S. District Court in Concord, N.H. According...
Over a Pound of Fentanyl Seized and Two Women Arrested for Drug Trafficking
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency seized over a pound of fentanyl in Bangor on Thursday night and arrested two woman for aggravated drug trafficking. Two women from Lawrence Massachusetts were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of fentanyl into Hancock and Penobscot Counties. Two Women Arrested...
WMUR.com
Video shows woman being run over in Strafford driveway, prosecutors say
DOVER, N.H. — A woman who police say was intentionally run over with an SUV at her Strafford home in November remains in the hospital as the man who prosecutors say was behind the wheel appeared in court Thursday. Lawyers on both sides said there is no question that...
newportdispatch.com
Plaistow man pleads guilty to cocaine trafficking
CONCORD – A Plaistow, New Hampshire, man recently pled guilty in federal court to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers investigated leads into Corey Buckley, 42, alleged drug trafficking and ultimately obtained a federal search warrant for his Plaistow residence.
communityadvocate.com
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
thepulseofnh.com
Two More Arrests Made In Connection With Shooting Incident In Manchester
Two more arrests have been made in connection with a shooting incident in Manchester that happened a few weeks ago. Investigators say 24-year-old Dante Torres and 25-year-old Dominic Cherbonneau turned themselves in yesterday. Back in November, a woman was struck by gunfire near the CVS store on South Willow Street and suffered an arm injury. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 603-668-8711.
Man Caught With Cash From Bank Robbery Admits To The Tewksbury Heist: Feds
Talk about an open and shut case. A 39-year-old man who was spotted leaving a Tewksbury bank after a 2020 robbery and caught by police with the money, robbery note, and bag he used in the heist has admitted he did it. Nicholas O'Neil pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery on Thursday, Feb…
WCVB
Teen charged in deadly shooting of Massachusetts man in Methuen
METHUEN, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a Methuen man, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. District Attorney Paul Tucker and Methuen police Chief Scott McNamara said 17-year-old Adrian Isabel, of Methuen, surrendered to authorities Tuesday...
manchesterinklink.com
Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says
MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
WCAX
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
WMUR.com
Community reacts to Manchester shooting that killed 24-year-old man
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester community is reacting to a shooting that happened in front of dozens of people early Saturday morning and left a 24-year-old dead. The shooting happened 12:50 a.m. Saturday morning on Old Granite Street. When police arrived, Timothy Pouliot had been shot multiple times after...
WMUR.com
Firefighters reach out to homeless residents in Manchester ahead of dangerous cold
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With bitter cold on the way, first responders are working to protect the most vulnerable in New Hampshire. In Manchester, the fire department is conducting what's known as fatality prevention outreach. Firefighters said it's critical as frigid weather approaches that could bring dangerous wind chills of minus 30 to minus 50 across much of the state.
WMUR.com
Judge releases New Hampshire affidavit in Logan Clegg case
CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire judge on Monday ordered the release of an affidavit in the case involving the man accused of shooting and killing a Concord couple while they were out for a walk. The judge granted the state's request to unseal the affidavit, ruling that reasons...
