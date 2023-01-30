ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

MassLive.com

Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse

Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Two Arrested in Connection With December Shooting Outside Chinese Restaurant in NH

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month outside a Manchester, New Hampshire, restaurant. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street on Dec. 30 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Bullet casings found at school in Sanbornville

SANBORNTON, N.H. — An investigation is underway into spent gun shell casings found in a New Hampshire elementary school lobby. The incident happened Wednesday at the Paul School in Sanbornville. A letter to parents said surveillance footage shows which student dropped the shells. State police and K-9s did a...
SANBORNVILLE, NH
newportdispatch.com

Plaistow man pleads guilty to cocaine trafficking

CONCORD – A Plaistow, New Hampshire, man recently pled guilty in federal court to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers investigated leads into Corey Buckley, 42, alleged drug trafficking and ultimately obtained a federal search warrant for his Plaistow residence.
PLAISTOW, NH
communityadvocate.com

Police arrest four people after posing as escort services

SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Two More Arrests Made In Connection With Shooting Incident In Manchester

Two more arrests have been made in connection with a shooting incident in Manchester that happened a few weeks ago. Investigators say 24-year-old Dante Torres and 25-year-old Dominic Cherbonneau turned themselves in yesterday. Back in November, a woman was struck by gunfire near the CVS store on South Willow Street and suffered an arm injury. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 603-668-8711.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Teen charged in deadly shooting of Massachusetts man in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a Methuen man, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. District Attorney Paul Tucker and Methuen police Chief Scott McNamara said 17-year-old Adrian Isabel, of Methuen, surrendered to authorities Tuesday...
METHUEN, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says

MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
SALEM, NH
WCAX

New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WMUR.com

Community reacts to Manchester shooting that killed 24-year-old man

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester community is reacting to a shooting that happened in front of dozens of people early Saturday morning and left a 24-year-old dead. The shooting happened 12:50 a.m. Saturday morning on Old Granite Street. When police arrived, Timothy Pouliot had been shot multiple times after...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Firefighters reach out to homeless residents in Manchester ahead of dangerous cold

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With bitter cold on the way, first responders are working to protect the most vulnerable in New Hampshire. In Manchester, the fire department is conducting what's known as fatality prevention outreach. Firefighters said it's critical as frigid weather approaches that could bring dangerous wind chills of minus 30 to minus 50 across much of the state.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Judge releases New Hampshire affidavit in Logan Clegg case

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire judge on Monday ordered the release of an affidavit in the case involving the man accused of shooting and killing a Concord couple while they were out for a walk. The judge granted the state's request to unseal the affidavit, ruling that reasons...
CONCORD, NH

