I like the looks of that sandwich so big it can't be eaten without choking, thanks Vitos.
North country observes National Wear Red Day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - February is American Heart Month and the American Heart Association helped kick off the month by getting the word out about awareness. Community Bank in Watertown hosted National Wear Red Day on Friday. The American Heart Association Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of...
Kae Young seeks Lowville mayor’s seat
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kae Young has announced a run for Lowville mayor in March. Young has lived in Lowville for 20 years and recently retired from Fort Drum’s public affairs office. Before working for the Army, the pollical newcomer was a television reporter who advanced into news...
William “Bill” Henry Peacock, 60, of Canton and formerly of Edwards
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - William “Bill” Henry Peacock, 60, of Canton and formerly of Edwards, passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 31st, 2023 with his wife and partner of over 45 years, Jayne by his side, after a long battle with lung disease. Bill was born on...
Maureen J. Graham, 94, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Maureen J. Graham, 94, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023 at her home. She was born on August 21, 1928 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Louis B. and Hylda (Clark) Heselden. Maureen graduated from Watertown High School in 1946 and following...
Snow sculptures taking shape in Watertown’s Thompson Park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sculptors will be at Watertown’s Thompson Park over the next few days working on 5 different snow sculptures. It’s part of SnowTown U.S.A. which is happening this weekend. Jerry Merrill has sculpted all over the world and is in Watertown chiseling two people...
Leo D. Lawton, 84, of Lisbon
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Leo D. Lawton, 84, of Lisbon will be held later in the summer, with burial in the Flackville Cemetery. Mr. Lawton died on Thursday evening, February 2, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
CEO reports on a year at Children’s Home
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Marianne DiMatteo has been president and CEO of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County for a year. She appeared on 7 News This Morning to update people on what’s going on at the organization. Watch the video above for her interview. She...
History lesson: The forgotten inventor from Martinsburg
MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - “Walter Hunt is without a doubt the most famous American inventor that nobody’s ever heard of,” said Cole Mullin, who’s office manager for the Lewis County Historical Society. If you’ve ever used a safety pin, sewing machine, pen, or revolving pistol,...
The new way of welcoming soldiers to Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A new way of welcoming soldiers to the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum began in January with a formal “Powder Keg” Patching Ceremony. More than 120 Soldiers received the Mountain patch and tab from their respective brigade or tenant unit command teams.
Alice K. Filiatrault, formerly of Black River, Ogdensburg, Deferiet and Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - On 30 January 2023, Alice K. Filiatrault, formerly of Black River, Ogdensburg, Deferiet and Carthage, NY, went to Heaven. Surely, her only child and love of her life, Mike was waiting for her at Heaven’s gate. Mike passed in March 2020. Alice was born...
Marion McIntosh, 91, formerly of Canton
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Marion McIntosh, 91, formerly of County Route 14, Canton, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Friday January 27, 2023. Marion was born on March 10, 1931 in Wuppertal-Barmen, Germany to the late Dr. Ludwig Auerbach and Anneliese Auerbach (Abel). She graduated as Valedictorian in 1949 from Waddington Union Free School. She continued her education at St. Lawrence University receiving her BA and Master’s degree in Education. She worked as a Science teacher at Madrid-Waddington High School from 1954-1986. She was an officer of NYS Science Teachers Association.
Robert J. Marlow, 72, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Marlow, 72, of Potsdam, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023 surrounded by his loving family and friends at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence in Watertown, NY. Bobby was born on June 15, 1950, the son of the late Carl and...
Elizabeth H. “Libby” Breen, 73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth H. “Libby” Breen, 73, passed away at her home in Watertown Wednesday morning, February 1, 2023. Libby was born on May 12, 1949 to John and Margaret Breen at Mercy Hospital. She was a 1968 graduate of Immaculate Heart Central School, 1971 from Maria Regina College, and received her Bachelor’s degree in 1991 from Empire State College.
Shirley A. Youngs, 86, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Shirley A. Youngs, 86, of Artz Road, passed away late Thursday evening, February 2, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowvville. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
The Cozy Mitten
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Grasse River Players of Canton, NY are premiering a children’s musical THE COZY MITTEN. Barbara Burdick, local music teacher, has turned the Ukrainian folktale, The Mitten, into a delightful musical for children. In the story, animals out in the cold find an unusual way to...
Anita L. Backus, 81, of Cranberry Lake
CRANBERRY LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Anita L. Backus, age 81, of Cranberry Lake, passed away on February 1, 2023 at home under the care of her family and hospice. There will be a funeral Mass at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Star Lake at a later date. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Patrick E. Ruddy, 77, of Potsdam
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - The family of Patrick Edward Ruddy, age 77 are saddened to announce his passing on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Family will be holding a celebration of life at American Legion Post 420, Waddington on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. A funeral mass and burial in the spring will take place at the convenience of the family at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and cemetery in Waddington.
June B. Mallette, 87, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. June B. Mallette, age 87, of Potsdam, NY passed away at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on February 1, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 4-7 pm. A funeral service will be held at 7 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Everett Napuunoa celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Parishville Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Sci-Tech Center’s building condemned
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown has condemned the building owned by the Sci-Tech Center of Northern New York. The museum’s closure could last several months. The Stone Street location’s basement filled up with 3 feet of water, says executive director Steve Karon, adding to other...
Ronald J. VanEpps, 73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. VanEpps, 73, of Samaritan Keep Home Watertown, formerly of Adams & Mannsville, died peacefully surrounded by family on February 2, 2023. Ron had resided at SKH since January of 2020. There will be a memorial service in the spring on May 27th at...
