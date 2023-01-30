Read full article on original website
Yung Bleu Announces New Album “Love Scars 2”
Bleu’s new album drops in April. Yung Bleu remains a force to be reckoned with and he clearly has no intention of slowing down. In the past three years, he delivered a steady stream of music to satisfy his fanbase. However, is recent releases have shown further growth and he clearly doesn’t have any intentions to slow down any type soon.
Latto Goes Full Pop In New Song Preview
Latto takes a new direction in her upcoming single. Latto isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The ATL rapper propelled to the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Big Energy.” It gained further steam when Mariah Carey hopped on the remix. However, it seems like she’s aiming for a #1 hit next.
Beyoncé Officially Announces “Renaissance” World Tour 2023
Here are the official “Renaissance” tour dates. Beyoncé will be hitting the road for the first time since 2018’s On The Run II Tour with Jay-Z. After much speculation in recent months, Queen Bey dropped the official dates for the Renaissance World Tour 2023. The singer will kick off the European leg first. The tour will begin in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10th before heading to various European cities including Paris, London, and Amsterdam.
Angela Simmons Quotes Nicki Minaj & Rocks Yo Gotti-Gifted CMG Chain In New TikTok
Angela Simmons flexes a CMG chain in her new TikTok video. Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti are becoming the next it couple. Yo Gotti openly admitted to having a crush on Angela Simmons in 2016’s smash single, “Down In The DMs.” Seven years later, they finally became an item and they aren’t hiding it.
Gangsta Boo’s Last Music Video Released
The late Three 6 Mafia rapper featured in a video with fellow members Crunchy Black and La Chat. Gangsta Boo’s last music video dropped recently for Drumma Boy’s track “Imma Mack.” Also, the track features the late Boo’s fellow Three 6 Mafia member Crunchy Black and La Chat in the K. Cutta-directed video. While the Southern pioneer’s death shocked the hip-hop world, her hustle was tragically in full swing. Furthermore, she also featured on GloRilla and Latto’s track “FTCU,” which released to much acclaim from fans. Moreover, TMZ Hip Hop obtained exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the video shoot. According to their report, Gangsta Boo was excited about the project and went back to her home of Memphis during Christmas to shoot her contributions.
T.I.’s Daughter Heiress Drops Cover Of Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up”
Many flooded the comments section to talk about the adorable cover and Heiress’s talents. Some things, like musical talent, just seem to run in the family. T.I.’s daughter Heiress Harris just dropped a cover of Rihanna’s track for the Wakanda Forever soundtrack, “Lift Me Up.” Also, the cover came with a music video attached where the the six-year-old walks on the beach facing a beautiful sunset. In fact, her parents showed up in The Shade Room’s Instagram post to hype their third child together up. Moreover, the Atlanta trap pioneer put a heart-eyes emoji in the comments, keeping it simple and sweet. Meanwhile, Heiress’s mother Tiny commented “Thank you guys” with heart-eyes and heart-hands emojis.
T.I. Says Young Thug “Expresses Gratitude” More Than His Own Artists
T.I. continues to advocate for Thugger, telling “Drink Champs” that Young Thug is more appreciative of his help than artists on his label. The “Free Thug” movement hasn’t ceased since Young Thug was arrested with dozens of others on RICO charges. The hitmaker has remained incarcerated as eight others have accepted plea deals, including Gunna. Thugger and 13 other co-defendants hope for freedom after fighting their case in court. On the outside, the rapper’s celebrity peers have continued to rally for his release. While on Drink Champs, longtime friend T.I. advocated for Young Thug.
Summer Walker Takes Stroll With Her Twins
Summer Walker brought her twins out on a stroll on Tuesday night. Summer Walker has shared a picture of herself taking her twins out on a stroll on her Instagram Story. The post comes a month after the rapper gave birth to the two children. Walker didn’t include a caption...
Ace Hood Flips Lil Durk & Gunna’s Collab On “OMG (Freestyle)”
Ace Hood is coming through with a new installment in the Body Bag series. The Florida rapper kicked off the campaign with his latest release, “OMG (Freestyle).” This time, Ace Hood comes through with his take on Lil Durk’s 2022 hit record, “What Happened To Virgil?” ft. Gunna. Hood emulates Durk and Gunna’s melodic triplet flows throughout the course of the record but he infuses his own sauce into the record.
Consequence Recalls Beanie Sigel Protecting Kanye West Against Chain Snatchers
Cons says many years ago, Kanye was out and about rocking his Roc-A-Fella chain when some would-be thieves were on the prowl. A story that Beanie Sigel first told over a decade ago is receiving a co-sign from Consequence. The rapper and producer recently caught up with The Art of Dialogue to revisit highlights of his career. Within the conversation also arrived behind-the-scenes tales of Cons and his peers—including one about Sigel saving Ye from getting his chain snatched.
NBA YoungBoy Shows Billboard His Car Collection
The rapper actually said that he can’t drive these cars and is looking to get rid of them in favor of antique cars. NBA YoungBoy recently showed off his car collection to Billboard, but had an interesting clarification to make. Moreover, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper said that, since he can’t drive his cars, he’s looking to get rid of them. While he didn’t expand much on why he can’t drive, many assume it’s due to his house arrest. “Now we made it to the garage,” the I Rest My Case artist told the cameras. “With all the meaningless cars that I can’t drive. I actually want to get rid of all of these cars, I can’t drive any of them. I think I’d rather just fill my garage with antique cars until I do get a little freedom where I could double back and purchase some of these.”
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Considering Mormon Baptism
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is planning on getting a Mormon baptism after he’s off house arrest. YoungBoy Never Broke Again says that he’s considering a Mormon baptism after spending time with missionaries in Utah. The 23-year-old rapper explained how he meant the religious group while under house arrest in the snow-covered state during a new cover story for Billboard. Usually, YoungBoy’s security team only permits three pre-approved visitors at a time, leading him to initially turn the missionaries away. However, he eventually let them come inside his home.
Dr. Dre’s Debut Album “The Chronic” Is Back On Streaming Services
Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” returns to streaming services. 30 years after the release of Dr. Dre’s debut album, fans can enjoy it in its entirety, once again. Dr. Dre’s The Chronic became an enigmatic piece of work throughout the streaming era. At one point, fans could only find the album on Apple Music. In 2020, it finally hit all streaming services in time for 4/20. However, it vanished from streamers later on.
Drake Pushes Spotify To Pay Artists “Bonuses”: “Send Me A Lebron Sized Cheque”
Drake wants a “LeBron-size” check from Spotify after becoming the first artist to pass 75 billion streams on the platform. This week, Drizzy became the first artist to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify. It’s another major feat for an artist who basically broke every other streaming and sales record imaginable. However, Drake isn’t necessarily keen on celebrating the win with another plaque.
Cam’ron Turned Down $300K Offer For Iconic Pink Coat: “They Didn’t Deserve It”
Cam’ron explained that that he won’t sell the jacket to anyone who doesn’t understand its importance. Despite the demand for Cam’ron’s iconic pink fur coat that he debuted over 20 years ago, the rapper isn’t willing to sell it to anyone. You could imagine many individuals offered to purchase the jacket from him over the years. The cultural value outweighs any dollar sign attached to it, especially if the potential buyer doesn’t understand its significance.
Bubba Sparxxx Admits He “Failed” At Being “Second Coming Of Eminem”
Bubba Sparxxx says that he failed to live up to being as good as Eminem. Bubba Sparxxx says that he failed at being the “second coming of Eminem.” The 45-year-old rapper reflected on his career during a recent interview with VladTV. He began by discussing his second album,...
Chuck D Only Wants To Talk About Kanye’s Art, Not His Scandals
The Hip Hop pioneer says, “I’m not in the business of making Black people or Black art look bad.”. We’re easing into the second month of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, and Chuck D is celebrating the culture. The Rap pioneer witnessed the inception of Hip Hop all those years ago, and he was instrumental in the genre’s development as a member of Public Enemy. On February 7, Chuck D is releasing Livin’ Loud: ARTitation, a collection of 250 artworks, and it arrives ahead of his Fight the Power: How Hip-Hop Changed the World, a must-see series on PBS.
LisaRaye McCoy Doubles Down That Kylie Jenner Copied Her Style
Despite receiving pushback, LisaRaye still believes she inspired Kylie’s Schiaparelli look. We witnessed several stars turn heads at Paris Fashion Week, but few had the effect of Kylie Jenner. The reality mogul appeared at the Schiaparelli show wearing the designer’s original gown adorned with a faux fur lion’s head on one shoulder. The look even received approval from PETA, but LisaRaye McCoy took to Instagram to point out that she wore the style first—sort of. The actress did wear a white gown with a small tiger’s head on one shoulder for Da Brat’s birthday party. She penned a caption saying Jenner copied her style.
Gap Honors Stephen “tWitch” Boss With Latest Campaign
Stephen “tWitch” Boss stars in the latest campaign from Gap. The late Stephen “tWitch” Boss stars in the newest campaign from Gap. The limited-edition capsule collection is a collaboration between Gap and Haitian-owned menswear brand The Brooklyn Circus. “The Brooklyn Circus and Gap share in the...
London On Da Track Shares Adorable Photos Of His & Summer Walker’s Daughter
London On Da Track shares an adorable video of his daughter in the studio. London On Da Track and Summer Walker’s child, Bubbles, evidently takes after her parents. The superstar producer shared photos of himself and his daughter on the timeline this week. The slideshow included photos and videos of London and Bubbles playing in the pool and spending quality father-daughter time. However, one slide also contains footage of Bubbles in the studio playing with London’s equipment. It seems as though he’s already preparing her for stardom at an early age.
