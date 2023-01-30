ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickOnDetroit.com

38-year-old Wayne County man killed in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. – A 38-year-old man from Wayne County was killed this week in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Officials said Jacob Chandonnet, 38, of Rockwood, was riding snowmobiles Wednesday (Feb. 1) with his stepfather. They were riding along the Snowmobile Trail LP 9, which is north of Atlanta, Michigan.
Missing Michigan rappers found dead in Highland Park apartment: What we know

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Michigan State Police positively identified the three bodies found in a Highland Park apartment complex as the three missing rappers. Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker were all headed to a planned performance at a club on Detroit’s east side, but that performance was canceled, and they were never seen or heard from again.
Police identify 3 bodies found in Highland Park as missing Michigan rappers

DETROIT – Police have identified the bodies of three men found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex as three missing Michigan rappers who were last seen last month. On Thursday, Feb. 2, investigators discovered three bodies in the basement of an abandoned apartment complex in the area of...
Detroit man will remain behind bars while facing assault charges in 2 cases

DETROIT – A 22-year-old man is accused of brutally assaulting a woman and her mother while out on bond awaiting trial on several other charges. Torrion Hudson is accused of attacking a 22-year-old woman and her 42-year-old mother. Officials said Hudson and the 22-year-old woman have a child together.
Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman

DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
Mother searching for son who vanished with 2 other rappers in Detroit

DETROIT – A desperate mother is not letting up in her search for her missing son. Lorrie Kemp’s son Armani Kelly has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was supposed to perform at a Detroit club on Jan. 21, but the performance was canceled, and he, along with two other men, has yet to be seen or heard from since.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person was killed with another person injured in a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Feb. 2) as police are investigating a shooting on Montrose Street that left a 20-year-old man dead and another one injured with a graze wound. “It’s tragic,...
Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the case of a missing Pioneer High School student who was found dead Monday. The family of Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, reported her missing to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 12:10 a.m. Saturday. They said she failed to return home from school on Friday (Jan. 27).
Detroit police want help finding missing 72-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 72-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Melvin Gosha Jr., was last seen by his daughter on Saturday (Dec. 24) in the 11600 block of Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Gosha Jr., was last seen wearing a black coat, tan shirt, blue...
