FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
A kid from Michigan bought $1K in food from GrubhubMuhammad Junaid MustafaMichigan State
38-year-old Wayne County man killed in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. – A 38-year-old man from Wayne County was killed this week in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Officials said Jacob Chandonnet, 38, of Rockwood, was riding snowmobiles Wednesday (Feb. 1) with his stepfather. They were riding along the Snowmobile Trail LP 9, which is north of Atlanta, Michigan.
3 bodies believed to belong to rappers in Highland Park can’t be identified due to poor conditions
DETROIT – Police are waiting on autopsy results to determine if the bodies of three men found Thursday in the basement of a Highland Park apartment complex belong to three missing rappers. UPDATE: Police identify 3 bodies found in Highland Park as missing Michigan rappers. Michigan State Police, who...
Missing Michigan rappers found dead in Highland Park apartment: What we know
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Michigan State Police positively identified the three bodies found in a Highland Park apartment complex as the three missing rappers. Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker were all headed to a planned performance at a club on Detroit’s east side, but that performance was canceled, and they were never seen or heard from again.
Police identify 3 bodies found in Highland Park as missing Michigan rappers
DETROIT – Police have identified the bodies of three men found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment complex as three missing Michigan rappers who were last seen last month. On Thursday, Feb. 2, investigators discovered three bodies in the basement of an abandoned apartment complex in the area of...
3 bodies found in Highland Park apartment believed to be missing rappers, law enforcement sources say
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Police believe three men found dead in a Highland Park apartment are Michigan rappers who had been missing for nearly two weeks, according to law enforcement sources. Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker were supposed to perform Jan. 21 at Lounge 31 on Gratiot...
Detroit man will remain behind bars while facing assault charges in 2 cases
DETROIT – A 22-year-old man is accused of brutally assaulting a woman and her mother while out on bond awaiting trial on several other charges. Torrion Hudson is accused of attacking a 22-year-old woman and her 42-year-old mother. Officials said Hudson and the 22-year-old woman have a child together.
Driver flees cops through bridge toll booth, has 3 tires flattened, ends up in Port Huron snow bank
FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A stalking suspect fleeing from St. Clair County police sped through an empty toll booth, had three of his four tires flattened by stop sticks, and eventually crashed into a patrol vehicle and a Port Huron snow bank. Man flees stalking investigation scene. Deputies...
Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman
DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
Woman, man who worked at Macomb County Morgue charged for stealing drugs from bodies
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A woman and a man who worked at the Macomb County Morgue have been charged for stealing drugs off of bodies, prosecutors said. Jocelyn Fetting, 32, is accused of taking drugs from the medical examiner’s office with intent to sell them, officials said. Jacob...
Morning 4: Police share update on Washtenaw County student found dead near school grounds -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead. Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the...
4 people charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to murder in Warren
WARREN, Mich. – Four people have been charged and arraigned in connection with armed robbery, assault with the intent to murder, and weapons charges in Warren. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 31), but all four were charged Friday (Feb. 3) and could face potential life in prison. Below are...
Mother searching for son who vanished with 2 other rappers in Detroit
DETROIT – A desperate mother is not letting up in her search for her missing son. Lorrie Kemp’s son Armani Kelly has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was supposed to perform at a Detroit club on Jan. 21, but the performance was canceled, and he, along with two other men, has yet to be seen or heard from since.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One person was killed with another person injured in a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Feb. 2) as police are investigating a shooting on Montrose Street that left a 20-year-old man dead and another one injured with a graze wound. “It’s tragic,...
Charges reissued for Warren man accused in shooting after fight between his girlfriend, her brother
WARREN, Mich. – Prosecutors have reissued charges against a Warren man accused of shooting someone five times following an argument between his girlfriend and her brother over the treatment of their mom on Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving argument. Prosecutors said the argument happened on Thanksgiving night (Nov. 24) when a man...
Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the case of a missing Pioneer High School student who was found dead Monday. The family of Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, reported her missing to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 12:10 a.m. Saturday. They said she failed to return home from school on Friday (Jan. 27).
Detroit police want help finding missing 72-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 72-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. Melvin Gosha Jr., was last seen by his daughter on Saturday (Dec. 24) in the 11600 block of Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Gosha Jr., was last seen wearing a black coat, tan shirt, blue...
Oakland County college closing large campus, residents concerned about what site may become
WATERFORD, Mich. – Oakland Community College is closing a large campus in Waterford and residents are concerned about what the site may become in the future. It’s a game-changing decision few saw coming in Oakland County -- Oakland Community College is closing a large campus. The Oakland Community...
