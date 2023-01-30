ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Virginia School Principal Reassigned After 6-Year-Old Shoots Teacher

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Billy Schuerman/Newport News Daily Press/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The principal of Richneck Elementary, the Virginia school where a 6-year-old boy allegedly shot his first-grade teacher earlier this month, has been reassigned as the school’s students return to classes for the first time since the incident. A spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools confirmed that Briana Foster Newton had been moved to a new position, but did not elaborate. Richneck’s vice principal, Dr. Ebony Parker, also recently resigned hours before the district’s board voted to fire its superintendent, Dr. George Parker. (The two are unrelated, according to WAVY .) An “extended learning supervisor” named Karen Lynch is expected to take over “leading the Richneck team and coordinating the students’ return to instruction,” the spokesperson told CNN. In an email sent to the school community on Sunday, Lynch encouraged parents to send their children in without book bags on Monday—as the school would be giving them clear bags—and to prepare for both metal detectors and a police presence on campus.

Mother Jones

Before a 6-Year-Old Shot His Teacher, the School District Failed on Threat Assessment

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A decade ago, with school shootings on the rise across the country, Virginia passed a law requiring all K-12 districts to adopt a violence-prevention method called threat assessment. The method—which relies on trained teams of administrators, counselors, police officers, and others to evaluate and manage alarming behavior—is designed to help avert tragedies like the one last month at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, where a 6-year-old seriously wounded his teacher.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk planning director out after alleged ethical misconduct

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — George Homewood is out as Norfolk’s planning director after his professional credentials were permanently revoked for alleged ethical misconduct. City spokesperson Christopher Jones confirmed that Homewood is no longer with the city but declined to say whether he was fired or resigned. The city said he was “retiring” at a planning commission meeting on Jan. 26 and that Paula Shea will serve as acting director until the city fills the position.
NORFOLK, VA
