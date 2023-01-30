Virginia School Principal Reassigned After 6-Year-Old Shoots Teacher

Billy Schuerman/Newport News Daily Press/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The principal of Richneck Elementary, the Virginia school where a 6-year-old boy allegedly shot his first-grade teacher earlier this month, has been reassigned as the school’s students return to classes for the first time since the incident. A spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools confirmed that Briana Foster Newton had been moved to a new position, but did not elaborate. Richneck’s vice principal, Dr. Ebony Parker, also recently resigned hours before the district’s board voted to fire its superintendent, Dr. George Parker. (The two are unrelated, according to WAVY .) An “extended learning supervisor” named Karen Lynch is expected to take over “leading the Richneck team and coordinating the students’ return to instruction,” the spokesperson told CNN. In an email sent to the school community on Sunday, Lynch encouraged parents to send their children in without book bags on Monday—as the school would be giving them clear bags—and to prepare for both metal detectors and a police presence on campus.

