ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Suspect accused of killing Elwood Officer Shahnavaz to be moved to Indiana Department of Correction until trial

ELWOOD, Ind. — The man accused of killing 24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz will be transferred to the Indiana Department of Correction in Pendleton Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is being transferred to the correctional facility for safekeeping until his trial, which both parties have proposed to start sometime in July 2024. Boards was previously being held at the Hamilton County Jail.
ELWOOD, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating woman, teen shot on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot in a northwest side neighborhood Friday morning, according to IMPD. Just before 5:15 a.m., police were called to a home in the 6100 block of Wixshire Drive, near High School Road and 46th Street, where they found two people who had been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman, male teen shot on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, a woman and a teenage male, were taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting on the northwest side. IMPD responded to a home on Wixshire Drive, southeast of N. High School Road and W. 46th Street, around 5:15 a.m. Police found a woman and a teenage male inside […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene. Police later said […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man convicted in March 2020 homicide on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it got a conviction in a 2020 homicide on the northwest side. Austin Green was found guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder and attempted battery. Police found 20-year-old D'Londre Calmes shot on the I-65 interstate ramp near Lafayette Road...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Muncie man arrested with cocaine, illegal gun during traffic stop

MUNCIE, Ind. — State Police troopers arrested a Muncie man Thursday night during a traffic stop after they found illegal drugs and guns in his SUV. Jeffery L. Allen identified himself when he was stopped at 10:30 p.m. for failing to use a turn signal on East Willard Street in Muncie. When the trooper making the stop detected an odor of marijuana coming from the Jeep Allen was driving, he called for backup, and the troopers searched the SUV.
MUNCIE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Hyde Arrested After Escaping From Police Vehicle

PIERCETON — A North Manchester woman was recently arrested after allegedly battering a man and escaping from a police officer’s vehicle. Raleen Kay Hyde, 36, 500 E. SR 13 No. 127, North Manchester, is charged with escape, a level 5 felony; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
WTHR

Police seek 2 wanted in series of thefts in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for two suspects wanted in a scheme to steal from businesses in Kokomo. Police say they're looking for two men accused in three separate robberies at Dollar General stores in Kokomo from Jan. 21-29. The stores where the thefts happened were at 211...
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Suspect arrested in 2018 killings of 3 men in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne police have arrested a suspect in the fatal 2018 shootings of three men in the northeastern Indiana city. Jacquail Belcher, 29, was arrested Friday without incident on three counts of murder, the Fort Wayne Police Department said. His initial hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Police: Indianapolis man killed in library shooting that left Memphis officer in 'extremely critical condition'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead and a police officer is in extremely critical condition after a shooting inside the Poplar-White Station Library. Kelli McAlister, a public information officer with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, told reporters preliminary information shows Memphis Police responded to a call in the 5100 block of Poplar Ave. about noon Thursday, Feb. 2, ,2023, regarding a man suspected of trespassing.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy