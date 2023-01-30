Read full article on original website
21-year-old arrested in connection to four Indianapolis shots fired runs
After four separate shooting incidents, including three that happened on consecutive days, a 21-year-old was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Suspect accused of killing Elwood Officer Shahnavaz to be moved to Indiana Department of Correction until trial
ELWOOD, Ind. — The man accused of killing 24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz will be transferred to the Indiana Department of Correction in Pendleton Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is being transferred to the correctional facility for safekeeping until his trial, which both parties have proposed to start sometime in July 2024. Boards was previously being held at the Hamilton County Jail.
IMPD investigating woman, teen shot on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot in a northwest side neighborhood Friday morning, according to IMPD. Just before 5:15 a.m., police were called to a home in the 6100 block of Wixshire Drive, near High School Road and 46th Street, where they found two people who had been shot.
Police say man followed woman, tried to kidnap 4-year-old in northern Indiana grocery store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man followed a woman and her daughter in a northern Indiana grocery store before he tried to kidnap the little girl. According to a report by FOX 59, the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Needler's Fresh Market in Marion, Indiana.
Woman, male teen shot on northwest side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, a woman and a teenage male, were taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting on the northwest side. IMPD responded to a home on Wixshire Drive, southeast of N. High School Road and W. 46th Street, around 5:15 a.m. Police found a woman and a teenage male inside […]
Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
Drug Bust in Anderson, Meth & Cocaine Use Increasing in Madison and Delaware Counties
ANDERSON, Ind. — Two women from Anderson were arrested Friday on several drug charges. In all started around 1:30 Friday morning when Indiana State Police pulled over Briannah Snyder, 29, and Carrie Garrett, 42. “And during that time, he (Trooper Nick Albrecht) saw that there was indicators of criminal...
Court docs: Muncie mom had 5 children in ‘filthy’ home without running water
MUNCIE, Ind. — Five children were taken from the care of a Muncie mother after police were called to a home with “deplorable conditions” and a lack of running water. Judy Dotson, 38, of Muncie faces five charges of neglect of dependent, each Level 6 felonies. According to court documents, Delaware County Sheriff’s Department deputies […]
Traffic stop results in meth arrest in Madison County
Two women face charges after a traffic stop ended with troopers searching the vehicle they were in.
Suspect in deadly crash given special driving privileges by Marion County Court
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has granted special driving privileges to a suspect in a deadly crash last year. Connor Gaskill faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide and causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in connection to the Sept. 29 crash that killed Rashid Conteh.
Zionsville police serve search warrant at Wabash Township Fire Department
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Zionsville police officers served a search warrant early Wednesday at the Wabash Township Fire Department on Klondike Road, multiple sources confirmed to News 18. Zionsville police Capt. Drake Sterling says a simultaneous search happened at a home in the 700 block of Tiger Way...
IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene. Police later said […]
Man convicted in March 2020 homicide on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it got a conviction in a 2020 homicide on the northwest side. Austin Green was found guilty of murder, two counts of attempted murder and attempted battery. Police found 20-year-old D'Londre Calmes shot on the I-65 interstate ramp near Lafayette Road...
Traffic stop uncovers cocaine in Delaware County
A Muncie man faces charges after state police say a traffic stop uncovered a gun and drugs Thursday.
Muncie man arrested with cocaine, illegal gun during traffic stop
MUNCIE, Ind. — State Police troopers arrested a Muncie man Thursday night during a traffic stop after they found illegal drugs and guns in his SUV. Jeffery L. Allen identified himself when he was stopped at 10:30 p.m. for failing to use a turn signal on East Willard Street in Muncie. When the trooper making the stop detected an odor of marijuana coming from the Jeep Allen was driving, he called for backup, and the troopers searched the SUV.
Hyde Arrested After Escaping From Police Vehicle
PIERCETON — A North Manchester woman was recently arrested after allegedly battering a man and escaping from a police officer’s vehicle. Raleen Kay Hyde, 36, 500 E. SR 13 No. 127, North Manchester, is charged with escape, a level 5 felony; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
Lima Road Walmart evacuated Thursday, disgruntled customer pulls gun
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to Walmart on Lima Road at around 7:04 p.m. Thursday in reference to a disgruntled customer. The customer pulled out a black handgun and pointed it in the air. Walmart Loss Prevention believed the suspect was in still...
Police seek 2 wanted in series of thefts in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for two suspects wanted in a scheme to steal from businesses in Kokomo. Police say they're looking for two men accused in three separate robberies at Dollar General stores in Kokomo from Jan. 21-29. The stores where the thefts happened were at 211...
Suspect arrested in 2018 killings of 3 men in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne police have arrested a suspect in the fatal 2018 shootings of three men in the northeastern Indiana city. Jacquail Belcher, 29, was arrested Friday without incident on three counts of murder, the Fort Wayne Police Department said. His initial hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon.
Police: Indianapolis man killed in library shooting that left Memphis officer in 'extremely critical condition'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead and a police officer is in extremely critical condition after a shooting inside the Poplar-White Station Library. Kelli McAlister, a public information officer with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, told reporters preliminary information shows Memphis Police responded to a call in the 5100 block of Poplar Ave. about noon Thursday, Feb. 2, ,2023, regarding a man suspected of trespassing.
