ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.

