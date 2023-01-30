ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia

MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
meigsindypress.com

Southern Local teacher under investigation

RACINE, Ohio – The Southern Local School District and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether criminal charges should be brought against Adam J. Phillips, a Southern Jr./Sr. High School (7-12) math teacher. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is investigating...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Injuries to infant being investigated

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
police1.com

Gallia County Sheriff's Office - Gallipolis, Ohio

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a hiring process for a specialized position of Detective assigned to work investigations of adult protective and child protective services. The current rate of pay for this position is $23.86 until June 1 2023, at which time the rate of pay will become $25.11.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine visits Marietta, Ohio on Thursday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio’s governor was in Marietta on Thursday afternoon to talk about the state’s budget and his commitment to the state’s water resources. Governor Mike Dewine traveled to northeastern Ohio and Marietta for the second day of his budget tour. Governor Dewine announced he...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

No present threat at Marietta High School following rumors of violence

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from Janelle Patterson, Director of Media and Communications for Marietta City Schools, threats made against Marietta High School online are not credible. Marietta City Schools’ administrative team says it worked the investigation started Wednesday. They worked together overnight with the Marietta...
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
sciotopost.com

Hocking County Seizes Four Pounds of Suspected Meth

Hocking – On Wednesday, February 1st, Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit Detectives stopped a vehicle for several traffic violations on US Route 33, between State Route 93 and State Route 328. Detectives were able to establish probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, detectives located over...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio

UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
IRONTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fake money found in Jackson Co.

WELLSTON, Ohio — The Wellston Police Department is warning local residents and businesses to be on the lookout for fake money. The fake currency, which has been passed at a local business, is not real and has several noticeable signs that it is counterfeit. The police are advising people...
WELLSTON, OH
WTAP

Jody Buskirk bond hearing, state denies bond reduction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bond hearing was held for Jody Buskirk for his charges on October 26, 2022. Buskirk’s attorney looked to reduce the bond amount for Buskirk from his arrest last October. He was arrested on counts of second offense delivery of a controlled substance for methamphetamine,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta Mayor: Water line break in Marietta is repaired

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 10:40 P.M. 2/2/2023. Mayor Josh Schlicher says they finished fixing the water main break at 9 p.m. on Thursday night. All customers affected have water back. A boil water advisory is issued to all city water customers from Quality Inn/ Baymont Inn out State Route...
MARIETTA, OH
WSAZ

Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Torch Road, including the name of a woman who died. Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, West Virginia, was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital...
ATHENS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Investigation continues into fatal officer-involved shooting in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has assumed control of an investigation into a fatal shooting incident in Jackson County. The officer-involved shooting took place after a standoff between law enforcement and a suspect on Jisco West Road. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH

