WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking to get a maximum of 300 volunteers for the Gretchen Fleming search
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the Gretchen Fleming search taking place this Saturday, Parkersburg police is looking to get many volunteers. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that the department is looking for a maximum of three hundred able-bodied volunteers -- who are at least 18 years old -- for Saturday’s search.
Second attack in as many weeks reported at Ohio University
Ohio University police are investigating the second reported attack on a woman in as many weeks.
wchstv.com
Police: Man wanted in Kentucky taken into custody, charged in Mason County, W.Va.
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man wanted on multiple charges in Kentucky was taken into custody Wednesday in Mason County, West Virginia, police said. Fredrick L. Alexander, 45, was wanted in Kentucky on charges of burglary and theft, according to the Mason Police Department. Alexander was taken into custody...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
meigsindypress.com
Southern Local teacher under investigation
RACINE, Ohio – The Southern Local School District and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether criminal charges should be brought against Adam J. Phillips, a Southern Jr./Sr. High School (7-12) math teacher. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is investigating...
WTAP
Injuries to infant being investigated
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
police1.com
Gallia County Sheriff's Office - Gallipolis, Ohio
The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a hiring process for a specialized position of Detective assigned to work investigations of adult protective and child protective services. The current rate of pay for this position is $23.86 until June 1 2023, at which time the rate of pay will become $25.11.
WTAP
Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine visits Marietta, Ohio on Thursday
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio’s governor was in Marietta on Thursday afternoon to talk about the state’s budget and his commitment to the state’s water resources. Governor Mike Dewine traveled to northeastern Ohio and Marietta for the second day of his budget tour. Governor Dewine announced he...
WTAP
No present threat at Marietta High School following rumors of violence
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from Janelle Patterson, Director of Media and Communications for Marietta City Schools, threats made against Marietta High School online are not credible. Marietta City Schools’ administrative team says it worked the investigation started Wednesday. They worked together overnight with the Marietta...
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
sciotopost.com
Hocking County Seizes Four Pounds of Suspected Meth
Hocking – On Wednesday, February 1st, Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit Detectives stopped a vehicle for several traffic violations on US Route 33, between State Route 93 and State Route 328. Detectives were able to establish probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, detectives located over...
wchstv.com
Volunteers being sought for large-scale search planned for missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are seeking volunteers for a large-scale effort planned for Saturday to search for a Wood County woman who has been missing for more than two months. Gretchen Fleming, 28, was last seen Dec. 4 leaving the My Way Lounge and Restaurant in Parkersburg....
House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio
UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fake money found in Jackson Co.
WELLSTON, Ohio — The Wellston Police Department is warning local residents and businesses to be on the lookout for fake money. The fake currency, which has been passed at a local business, is not real and has several noticeable signs that it is counterfeit. The police are advising people...
WTAP
Jody Buskirk bond hearing, state denies bond reduction
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bond hearing was held for Jody Buskirk for his charges on October 26, 2022. Buskirk’s attorney looked to reduce the bond amount for Buskirk from his arrest last October. He was arrested on counts of second offense delivery of a controlled substance for methamphetamine,...
WTAP
Marietta Mayor: Water line break in Marietta is repaired
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 10:40 P.M. 2/2/2023. Mayor Josh Schlicher says they finished fixing the water main break at 9 p.m. on Thursday night. All customers affected have water back. A boil water advisory is issued to all city water customers from Quality Inn/ Baymont Inn out State Route...
WTAP
14-year anniversary of Kimberly Jones going missing, family wants answers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks the 14-year anniversary of Kimberly Jones going missing. On February 2nd, 2009, Jones was last seen by her neighbors at 11 in the morning leaving her apartment -- at what is now Oakwood Village -- with her then six-year old daughter, her ex-husband and his wife.
WSAZ
Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Torch Road, including the name of a woman who died. Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, West Virginia, was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation continues into fatal officer-involved shooting in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has assumed control of an investigation into a fatal shooting incident in Jackson County. The officer-involved shooting took place after a standoff between law enforcement and a suspect on Jisco West Road. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was...
