Giacomo Gotti
4d ago
Most likely swallowed a lethal dose to hide it from the police. Happens often. The good ole media always trying to ruffle feathers.
Al DeClub
4d ago
If you don't tell them what you took they can't help you...
Roger C
4d ago
Why are you in jail? Did you break the law you could’ve died anywhere
CBS 58
Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Chick-fil-A road rage, Glendale police arrest 3
GLENDALE, Wis. - Road rage at the Glendale Chick-fil-A drive-thru ended with three people arrested Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. Police said a minor accident in the drive-thru led to the road rage argument, during which a 29-year-old Milwaukee man showed a gun. The 29-year-old is facing charges of carrying a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced, shot at kids who threw snowballs at car
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee man convicted of shooting at kids who threw snowballs at his car was sentenced Friday, Feb. 3 to 16 years in prison. Last November, a Milwaukee County jury found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against – two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety – him in connection with the 2020 incident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vets Place Central shooting, Milwaukee police release bodycam video
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 released a community briefing related to the fatal officer-involved shooting of a Vets Place Central resident. Police were called to the facility near 34th and Wells on Dec. 20, 2022 for reports of a man who fired shots. Inside, an officer shot and killed that man – 66-year-old Stanley Stubblefield.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Somers domestic violence shooting; man arrested, no injuries
SOMERS, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested a man in Somers who they say shot at a woman before trying to shoot himself Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. It happened near 15th Place and Sheridan Road around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said the shooting was the result of a domestic incident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 person killed in crash in Town of Hartford, WI | By Sgt. Scott Hanson
February 3, 2023 – Town of Hartford, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second traffic fatality of 2023. On Thursday February 2, 2023, at 8:19 am the Washington County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle possibly in the tree line on the south side of Turtle Road west of Level Road in the Town of Hartford. Prior to the arrival of deputies, a second caller reported a vehicle with heavy damage in the same area with a deceased male driver.
Wisconsin woman faces charges after crashing stolen car, killing toddler
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — Authorities said a Milwaukee woman did not have a valid license when she was driving a stolen car that crashed, killing a 13-month-old boy who was in the rear seat. Antwineesha Burse, 31, faces a charge of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. Zarion Robinson’s mother told […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17th and Capitol shooting; 15-year-old girl wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot in Milwaukee Thursday night, Feb. 2. It happened near 17th and Capitol around 9:20 p.m. The girl suffered life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Wednesday night; 2 men hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night, Feb. 1. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Video: Impact of car hurls Milwaukee man into pole
A pedestrian was struck during a car crash and hurled into a light pole near 35th and Townsend on Thursday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
44th and Fiebrantz fatal shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced to 4 years
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Shawn Luckette on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to four years prison and another three years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal shooting at 44th and Fiebrantz in March 2022. A Milwaukee County jury found Luckette guilty last month. He faced a single...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks' Milwaukee cases continue after Waukesha life sentence
MILWAUKEE - Darrell Brooks, already sentenced to life in prison for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, appeared in Milwaukee County court Thursday, Feb. 2. Two pending cases surround a domestic violence incident in Milwaukee. Prosecutors say Brooks ran over the mother of his child and was then released on $1,000 bond just before the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade. Then, in December 2021, he was charged with intimidating the same woman. A third case is from 2020, in which prosecutors say he shot at someone during a fight.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County judge accosted near courthouse, man wanted
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who accosted a judge Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. Officials said the judge was walking to the courthouse near 10th and Wells when the man swore at and grabbed the judge by the coat. The judge fought back, got...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Wed, 1 Feb 2023
Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:51 p.m., on the 7600 block of W. Capitol Dr. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee male, was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Watertown school threat, police question 2 kids
WATERTOWN, Wis. - Watertown police questioned two juveniles regarding concerning Snapchat messages being sent to Watertown Unified School District students on Friday, Feb. 3. The incident was reported to the police, and the exchange of messages was investigated. Officers noted that references to possible school violence were made. Police determined...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hustisford home invasion, 2 males sought
HUSTISFORD, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for two males who forced their way into a Hustisford home under the guise they were law enforcement looking for a homicide suspect. It happened Saturday, Jan. 28 around 6:30 a.m. on Indian Road. The victim said one of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase vehicle used in abduction, boys arrested
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested Wednesday night, Feb. 1 after a police chase. According to MPD, officers tried to stop a vehicle that had been involved in an abduction. The driver sped away from officers near 42nd and Fairmount around 9 p.m. The vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire extinguisher scam; Caledonia, Kenosha businesses targeted
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Multiple fire departments in southeastern Wisconsin are looking for a woman who they say is going to businesses and asking to inspect fire extinguishers. Two of those businesses told FOX6 News it was also a scam. "Soon as she walked in, the entire room just felt different,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Five Below theft, 2 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for two people who stole from Five Below on Falls Parkway. The theft happened on Jan. 31 around 2 p.m. Police said the two women filled two shopping baskets with merchandise, along with a reusable shopping bag. They then left without...
