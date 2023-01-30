Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
411mania.com
Dana Brooke Reacts To The Bella Twins’ Recent Criticism of RAW is XXX
As previously reported, The Bella Twins did not appear on RAW is XXX, even though they were advertised, and took issue with WWE. They had a problem with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana Brooke responded to the comments, defending the current roster while praising the Bella Twins.
411mania.com
Possible Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE Smackdown airs tonight from Greenville, South Carolina and a new report has a couple of notes on plans for the show. Fightful Select reports that as has been the case lately, the materials for Uncle Howdy were sent along to tonight’s show. Howdy is set to be in town for the episode along with The Bloodline, Sami Zayn, Bray Wyatt, Shotzi, and Sheamus.
411mania.com
Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At the Age of 68
In a post on Facebook and Twitter, Hacksaw Jim Duggan announced that Lanny Poffo, better known as The Genius in the WWF, has passed away at the age of 68. Duggan wrote: “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
411mania.com
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Would Step Down From WWE If It’s In Shareholders’ Best Interest
Nick Khan says that if it is in the best interests of WWE’s shareholders, Vince McMahon would step down following a potential sale. On Thursday’s Q4 earnings call, Khan fielded questions about a possible sale or other opportunity and talked about what WWE is looking for in a partner as well as the potential for McMahon, who returned to the WWE board of directors in January, to step down after such a deal is executed. You can see highlights below per Fightful:
411mania.com
Note On Why Royal Rumble Plans Were Changed For Edge
It was reported earlier today that a match between Edge and Finn Balor could happen at this year’s Wrestlemania, but it was originally rumored for the Royal Rumble. Specifically, a Hell in a Cell match was rumored between the Brood version of Edge and the Demon version of Balor.
411mania.com
Matt Hardy Talks About Character Ideas For Potential Return Of Broken Matt
Matt Hardy’s in-ring persona has gone through a number of various iterations, and Hardy hinted at possibly reviving his Broken Matt character after his recent appearance on Being The Elite. In a discussion of the topic on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestler offered a peek behind the curtain on his thought process regarding his storyline with Ethan Page and Private Party (via Fightful). You can read a highlight and listen to the complete podcast episode below.
411mania.com
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.03.23
Well everyone, it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. This week, boy this week could be a doozy. I’m sure you all know what happened at the Royal Rumble and the fallout starts hot and heavy here. No word yet on the status of Sami Zayn but if he’s going to show up it will be on Smackdown sooner or later, but we do know Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be here tonight. Our Tribal Chief is set to address the Sami Zayn situation, plus begin building and discussing his WrestleMania match with Cody Rhodes. More immediately though, there’s the looming question of Jey Uso. Jey bailed on the beatdown of Sami Zayn at the Rumble and while logic suggest he’ll be back in the Bloodline fold before Mania, how exactly we get there will be interesting. Roman and Jey proved they have darn good chemistry be it in the ring or on the mic when Roman first recruited Jey to the cause, and how Roman lures him back intrigues me. On the in ring side of things we’ve got a Smackdown women’s title match between Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville (yawn), Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya for a spot in the women’s Elimination Chamber match, and the finals of the tag team tournament when Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser battle Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Other lingering threads include what Bray Wyatt will be up to now that he beat LA Knight, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus taking issue with the Viking Raiders, and what specifically is on the horizon for Intercontinental champion Gunther after his MVP performance at the Rumble. Well that’s the preamble folks, let’s get to the action.
411mania.com
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact, No Surrender Afterparty, BOR Cross-Promotion
– PWInsider reports that Kevin Knight & Kushida vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – Impact Wrestling has announced that SiriusXM’s Busted Open will h ost a No Surrender PPV afterparty on February 24 in Las Vegas. Here are the details:
411mania.com
Opening Betting Odds Released For Wrestlemania 39
While Wrestlemania 39 isn’t until April, the opening betting lines are already available for the show’s two announced matches. The odds were sent to us via BetOnline:. Charlotte Flair (c) +300 (3/1)
411mania.com
Wrestling REVOLVER A Night At The MOXbury Full Results 02.02.2023: The Rascalz vs. Second Gear Crew Headlines & More
A Night At The MOXbury was hosted by Wrestling REVOLVER on February 2 in Dayton, OH. You can see the complete results (per Cagematch) and find some highlights below. *Mike Bailey defeated Gringo Loco & Jarett Diaz & Jessicka & Madman Fulton & Tyler Matrix (w/ Logan James & Phil Stamper)
411mania.com
World Title Eliminator & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced matches, including a World Championship Eliminator match, for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for the episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS:. * AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny. * AEW World Tag Team Championship...
411mania.com
WWE News: Royal Rumble Behind the Scenes Video, Latest Celtic Warrior Workouts
– A new video goes behind the scenes of this year’s WWE Royal Rumble. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Take a candid look at Royal Rumble 2023, featuring Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar and more WWE Superstars.”. – Sheamus’ latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video...
411mania.com
WWE News: WWE Reporting Fourth Quarter Earnings Today, WWE Stars Comment On Wheel of Fortune Taping, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event
– WWE will report their fourth quarter earnings and full 2022 results today after the stock market closes. There will be a media call at 5 PM ET to discuss results. – Xavier Woods, Bayley and Liv Morgan all commented on taping Wheel of Fortune episodes yesterday, including photos with Pat Sajak and Vanna White.
411mania.com
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per Fightful:. * 2point0 defeated The Boys. * Juice Robinson defeated Jake Crist. * John Silver, Alex...
411mania.com
Biography for Late WWE Superstar Adrian Adonis Coming Out Next Month
– A new biography is in the works for late former WWE Superstar and Tag Team Champion Adrian Adonis, who passed away in a car accident in Canada in 1988. The new biography, Flowers for Adrian, is written by John Ellul and will be available on March 23 for Kindle EBook. Here’s the official description (via PWInsider:
411mania.com
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, AEW Dynamite was down in both viewership and the key 18-49 demographic rating from the week before. The show brought in 901,000 viewers and an 0.31 rating (401,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for this week’s episode, including each quarter-hour.
411mania.com
Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns On Smackdown, Match Set For Elimination Chamber
Sami Zayn has had enough, attacking Roman Reigns on Smackdown and getting a match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Friday night’s show was main evented with Reigns and Paul Heyman in the ring, where Reigns accused Zayn of being greedy and trying to use the Bloodline. He said that everyone wants to take from him, and was set to continue before Zayn came out of the crowd and attacked Reigns. He ended up spearing Reigns and went for a chair, but Reigns escaped.
411mania.com
Update On Why Keith Lee Has Been Absent From AEW TV
Keith Lee has been absent from AEW television in recent weeks after being attacked by Swerve Strickland and his Mogul Affiliates. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lee has only been gone from TV to sell having a cinder block crushed on his chest. He is set to be back soon to get revenge on Strickland.
Comments / 0