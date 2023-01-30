Barbara “Barb” Jeanne Lewis, 64 years old of Sturgeon Bay, WI, died on January 29, 2023 at the Sturgeon Bay Health Center, Sturgeon Bay. Barb was born in Chicago, IL, on March 1, 1958, the daughter of Robert and Daisy Ann Lewis and lived there until the family moved to Moline, IL, in 1964. She graduated from Moline High School in 1976 and moved to Sturgeon Bay in 1980. Over the years, Barb worked in banks in Moline and Sturgeon Bay, retiring from Nicolet National Bank in Sturgeon Bay in 2018. For the last several years Barb lived with her parents, taking care of them in their later years. She had been a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Moline and Bay View Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO