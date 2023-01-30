Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Pamela Slaby
Pamela “Pam” Slaby, 72, formerly of Crystal Lake, IL and Fish Creek, WI, now Luxemburg, died Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital following a sudden illness. Pam was born March 8, 1950 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Thomas and Jean (Carlson) Puralewski. She graduated from Crystal Lake Community High School in 1967.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Barbara Jeanne Lewis
Barbara “Barb” Jeanne Lewis, 64 years old of Sturgeon Bay, WI, died on January 29, 2023 at the Sturgeon Bay Health Center, Sturgeon Bay. Barb was born in Chicago, IL, on March 1, 1958, the daughter of Robert and Daisy Ann Lewis and lived there until the family moved to Moline, IL, in 1964. She graduated from Moline High School in 1976 and moved to Sturgeon Bay in 1980. Over the years, Barb worked in banks in Moline and Sturgeon Bay, retiring from Nicolet National Bank in Sturgeon Bay in 2018. For the last several years Barb lived with her parents, taking care of them in their later years. She had been a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Moline and Bay View Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay.
Door County Pulse
Inaugural Niedecker Fellowship Winner Announced
The Friends of Lorine Niedecker and Write On, Door County have named Lauren Carlson as the first recipient of the Lorine Niedecker Fellowship. Katherine Yets of St. Francis, Wisconsin, and Kasey Jueds of Shokan, New York, were honorable mentions. Carlson is a poet and spiritual director who lives in Manistee,...
Door County Pulse
Novel Bay John Maggitti Retires
It was a full house at Novel Bay Booksellers in Sturgeon Bay on Jan. 27 as patrons and friends gathered to celebrate the retirement of co-owner John Maggitti. Photo by Grace Johnson.
Door County Pulse
One Book, Four Play Readings
This month, four local theater companies are hosting play readings in conjunction with Door County Reads. The plays differ vastly in plot, genre and tone, but they all explore some aspect of this year’s Door County Reads selection, Andrew Graff’s Raft of Stars. Peninsula Players Theatre’s artistic director,...
Door County Pulse
Community Sing-Along at DCA
Door Community Auditorium (DCA) will host the second installment in its new Let’s Play series – a community sing-along led by Cheryl Pfister, Deirdre Fellner and Avery Burns – on Feb. 4, 7 pm. Enjoy an evening of favorite songs sung with friends and neighbors, with the...
Door County Pulse
Audiobook Coming for Popular Door County Mystery Series
This spring, the University of Wisconsin Press is releasing an audiobook version of Death Stalks Door County, the first of the seven books in author Patricia Skalka’s popular Dave Cubiak mystery series. Six deaths mar the holiday mood as summer vacationers enjoy the beautiful Door County peninsula. Newly hired...
Door County Pulse
2022 Closes with 60-Year Celebration of the Door County Board of Realtors
Tad Gilster was 29 years old when he moved to Door County in late 1974 with his wife and two young children. “The first house I bought up here was, at the time, about a five-year-old kind of OK chalet – about 1,250 square feet for $40,000 on 10 acres,” he said.
Door County Pulse
Bits and Bites: Dinner at Get Real, Brazilian at Bluefront
There’s a new spot for dinner on Sturgeon Bay’s west side: Get Real Cafe has added dinner hours on Thursdays and Fridays, 4-6:30 pm. The simple but diverse menu offers choices for every palate, with options ranging from grass-fed, pasture-raised, Wisconsin steaks and burgers to organic chicken, ribs and seafood, as well as vegan and gluten-free options. Enjoy a glass of wine, beer or alcohol-free mocktail with your meal.
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Maggie
Maggie is a sweet, spunky, 6-year-old dog who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This goofy gal would love to be your valentine!. Like all dogs at WHS, Maggie (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51788157) has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, and she goes home with a certificate...
Door County Pulse
How Do Gallery Owners Choose Art to Feature?
Living in Door County means having easy access to art, but behind the scenes, acquiring the art that goes on display is a very involved process. In a previous issue, we learned how Miller Art Museum curator Helen del Guidice selects art to display, and in this issue, several local gallery owners explain their selection process.
Door County Pulse
This Week at Crossroads: Birds, Bees & More
Start your weekend fun with a campfire at Crossroads at Big Creek on Feb. 3, 5-7 pm. A luminary-lit trail from the main parking lot will lead visitors to the Council Ring to enjoy fellowship around the campfire and roast some marshmallows. The Door County Beekeepers Club will host an...
Door County Pulse
New Miss Door County to Be Crowned Feb. 4
The Miss Door County Scholarship Organization will choose its next set of titleholders Feb. 4, 4 pm, at the Southern Door Community Auditorium. Miss Door County contestants are Abrielle Lenius, Lindsay Schuh and Anna Staudenmaier. Miss Door County’s Outstanding Teen contestants are Emily Bley, Sayde Jeanquart, Yana Zenefski, Faith Blackley, Anna Dalke and Kalei Klaubauf.
Door County Pulse
New Self-Pour Taphouse Set to Open in Late Spring
By late spring, the former Peninsula Pub in Baileys Harbor won’t look like a regular bar anymore – and it won’t require the number of staff members that a bar typically does. That’s because the building’s new owners, Todd and Holly Butenhoff, are turning the 7899 Cty...
Door County Pulse
New Board Members Join DCEDC
The Door County Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC) has welcomed Craig Perciavalle of Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, Greg Stillman of Parkwood Lodge and Foremost Management Services, and Door County Supervisor Jeff Miller to its board of directors. They began their two-year terms in January.
Door County Pulse
Man Found Dead on Side of Road in Sturgeon Bay
A man was found dead early Tuesday morning on the side of the road in the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue in Sturgeon Bay. The area is on Sturgeon Bay’s west side, between West Maple Street and West Pine Street. A neighbor viewed the man from a window...
Door County Pulse
Step Afrika! Lights Up DCA
Holding the attention of an auditorium packed with kids is no easy task, but Step Afrika! made it look that way when it hosted an hour-long matinee for area schoolchildren the morning before the dance troupe’s ticketed evening performance Jan. 18 at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek.
Door County Pulse
Chocolate Lovers Unite at “All Things Chocolate”
Whether you’re a chocolate lover or a history junkie, the Gibraltar Historical Association’s biggest annual fundraiser, All Things Chocolate, is the event for you. Scheduled this year for Feb. 4, 10 am – 3 pm, during Fish Creek’s Winter Festival, the event began as the brainchild of the late former association president Eunice Rutherford, according to event coordinator Laurie Buske. After the organization had hosted some less-successful bake sales, it was Rutherford’s idea to switch tracks to chocolate.
Door County Pulse
The Little Heart Project Spreads Mental Health Awareness
Volunteers are needed to spread some love and kindness before Valentine’s Day. Knit Whit’s Yarn & Crafts in Baileys Harbor is partnering with local resident Sherry Maass to provide materials to make handcrafted hearts with caring messages and share them around the county through the Little Heart Project.
Door County Pulse
Southern Door Students Plan Permanent Sculptures
An artist-in-residence is assisting with the student teams’ sculptures. Just before winter break, Southern Door students began planning for two major art installations. Thanks to funds raised throughout 14 Halloween seasons at the “haunted mansion” at the former Quietwoods South Campground, the school district has extra support for the visual arts this year – plus the finances to help students create permanent sculpture displays on the campus.
