San Diego, CA

Alaska Airlines adds nonstop flights to Washington D.C., Oregon and Florida from San Diego airport

By Natallie Rocha
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 passes downtown San Diego moments before arriving at San Diego International Airport. (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Alaska Airlines is adding nonstop flights to Washington, D.C., and Eugene, Ore., from San Diego International Airport this summer.

Starting June 15, Alaska Airlines will add daily, nonstop service to the nation's capital via Washington Dulles International Airport. Additionally, the airline will have nonstop flights between San Diego International Airport and Eugene Airport operating daily.

“The announcement of new destinations on Alaska Airlines is a great way to start the year,” said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “Our community benefits from the addition of flights to the East Coast and Pacific Northwest."

Later this year, the airline will also offer seasonal nonstop service between San Diego and Tampa International Airport. Flights will operate daily beginning Oct. 5.

The additional Alaska Airlines service to Florida's Gulf Coast will make it the only nonstop flight between San Diego and Tampa. Sabrina LoPiccolo, a spokesperson for San Diego Regional Airport Authority, said San Diego International does not currently offer nonstop service between these two cities.

The new routes will expand Alaska Airlines' nonstop service to 35 destinations from San Diego International Airport.

