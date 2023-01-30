ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

Police Identify Two Men Killed in Pursuit Crash

There are new details about the two fathers who were best friends and were killed by a driver being pursued by police Tuesday night in the San Fernando Valley. Police have identified the victims killed as 49-year-old Timothy Schultz, a resident of Reseda and 47-year-old Christopher Teagardin, a resident of Granada Hills.
LOS ANGELES, CA

