Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Alphabet Misses on Earnings and Revenue as YouTube Falls Short
The company missed top and bottom line expectations for the fourth quarter. Alphabet missed on both top and bottom lines when it reported fourth quarter earnings after the bell Thursday. The company's stock dropped nearly 4% after hours, erasing some of the 7.28% it gained in normal trading hours. Here's how the numbers stacked up:
NBC Los Angeles
Peloton Shares Surge 26% After Fitness Company Posts Subscription Revenue Growth
Peloton's net losses narrowed from a year earlier, but it's the eighth straight quarter the company has failed to turn a profit. The exercise equipment company, which sells the Bike and Bike+, made more in sales from its subscriptions than its connected fitness products for the third quarter in a row.
NBC Los Angeles
Amazon Beats on Fourth-Quarter Revenue But Provides Light Guidance
Amazon reported fourth-quarter sales on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates. The e-retailer said revenue in the first quarter will be $121 billion to $126 billion. Analysts were expecting $125.1 billion, according to Refinitiv. Amazon Web Services reported 20% sales growth, which was short of expectations. Amazon on Thursday issued first-quarter...
NBC Los Angeles
Apple's Long-Term Positives Outweigh Rare Earnings Miss, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley analysts think Apple remains a buy, even after a top- and bottom-line miss. Apple's first year-over-year sales decline since 2019 owes much more to macro headwinds than underlying issues at the company, an analyst note observed. Growth in user spend and installation are positive signs, according to the...
NBC Los Angeles
Cramer's Lightning Round: Zoom Video Needs a Merger
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Cintas Corp: "It's one of the greatest small business companies in the world." Zoom Video Communications Inc: "They're just not making enough money...
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Earnings from Apple, Amazon and Alphabet disappointed. Ford's CEO is frustrated after an ugly earnings report. There's a suspected Chinese spy balloon floating above the U.S. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Tech letdown. Meta raised everyone's hopes with its...
NBC Los Angeles
World's Biggest Pension Fund Posts Loss in Longest Losing Streak in Two Decades
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss, totaling 1.85 trillion yen ($14.3 billion). It takes the world's biggest pension fund's losses for the first three quarters of the fiscal year to 3.71%, or 7.32 trillion yen. Its loss over the first three months of 2022 was...
NBC Los Angeles
Treasury Yields Leap After Much Hotter Jobs Report Than Expected
U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after jobs data came in much better than expected. The 10-year Treasury yield was up more than 12 basis points at 3.526%. The 2-year Treasury was up roughly 20 basis points to 4.299%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals...
NBC Los Angeles
Kelly Evans: “It Always Looks Like a Soft Landing at First”
It's kind of perfect to see markets behaving on Groundhog Day like they wish we could just wake up and be back in the 2021 investing landscape all over again. Tech stocks are flying! The Nasdaq trade is hot again! Meta's up 20% today; Carvana's up 40%! Bitcoin is even making a comeback!
NBC Los Angeles
Mortgage Rates Drop to the 5% Range for the First Time Since September
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
NBC Los Angeles
Kohl's Names Interim CEO Tom Kingsbury to the Post Permanently
Kohl's named Tom Kingsbury as its permanent CEO. Kingsbury served as interim CEO since December following former chief executive Michelle Gass's departure. The retailer also reached an agreement with activist investor Macellum, which had been pushing for changes to the company's board. Kohl's on Thursday named interim CEO Tom Kingsbury...
NBC Los Angeles
Cramer's Lightning Round: Stick With Netflix
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. GameStop Corp: "I like great American stories. I don't like that whole group." Netflix Inc: "You got the pain, you get the gain....
NBC Los Angeles
Kind Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky Made a $220 Million Mistake—It Turned His Startup Into a $5 Billion Company
This story is part of CNBC Make It's The Moment series, where highly successful people reveal the critical moment that changed the trajectory of their lives and careers, discussing what drove them to make the leap into the unknown. The first time Daniel Lubetzky accepted significant investment money for Kind...
Comments / 0