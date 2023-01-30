Read full article on original website
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
CBS Sports
Arrest warrant issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon after allegedly pointing firearm at woman, per report
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has an arrest warrant issued for him, per WCPO 9 News. Mixon is being charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman on Jan. 21 -- the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.
CBS Sports
Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills has been indicted by a grand jury on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 25-year-old was charged after an incident that occurred in December 2019. Per WKBN, the indictment states that Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual,...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster just misses earning $1 million incentive during AFC title game win
There were two somber notes amidst JuJu Smith-Schuster's first AFC Championship Game victory. A knee injury sidelined the veteran receiver for the second half of the Chiefs' 23-20 over the Bengals. Adding insult to injury was the fact that it prevented Smith-Schuster from earning a $1 million incentive as part of the one-year deal he signed this past offseason.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes will be trying to end this 56-year quarterback curse that even got Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes has a chance to do something this year that no other quarterback in NFL history has ever pulled off. If the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes will end a 56-year QB curse, and the curse is pretty simple: No quarterback has ever led the league in passing yards AND won the Super Bowl in the same year.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady volunteered at Tampa animal shelter during NFL season, wife of Buccaneers' Logan Ryan reveals
NFL legend Tom Brady made significant headlines on Wednesday after announcing his retirement after 23 seasons. And while most people are talking about his countless achievements on the field with the Patriots and Buccaneers, one of his ex-teammate's wives decided to show a much softer side of the famously fierce competitor.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady retires: Patriots owner Robert Kraft believes there will never be another QB like Brady
Let's take a time machine back to 2000. Boy bands are everywhere, flip phones are the best technology, your movie night consists of a trip at Blockbuster and a little known quarterback named Tom Brady has yet to throw an NFL pass. Flash forward 23 years and that player that fell to the sixth round is now arguably the greatest to ever do it.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas jumps into top five in Top 25 And 1 as Jayhawks get back on track
A week ago at this time, Kansas was on a three-game losing streak that had some questioning whether the Jayhawks were actually legitimate contenders to repeat as national champions. Me? I more or less just chalked it up to a ridiculously tough three-game stretch against ranked schools. As I explained...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady's retirement means the Cowboys now have NFL's oldest active player, but they might not for long
For the past three seasons, Tom Brady has been the oldest player in the NFL, but with the 45-year-old now officially retired, that title will be going to someone else for the 2023 season, and that someone else is Jason Peters. The Cowboys' offensive lineman, who turned 41 on Jan....
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: As Joe Burrow and Bengals gear up for extension, QB has shot to become NFL's highest-paid player
NFL Media reported prior to a divisional playoff game against the Bills that the Bengals are targeting quarterback Joe Burrow, 2020's first overall pick, for a contract extension this offseason. As a 2020 draft pick, Burrow became eligible for a new deal on Jan. 9, the day after his third regular season ended.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes a win away from having one of NFL's best five-year stretches ever
Patrick Mahomes' gutsy performance in a thrilling AFC title game win against the Bengals has him on the cusp of a second NFL championship. It will by no means come easy. Most thought he'd beat the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV; instead it was arguably the worst game of his career. Now he faces a complete Eagles team with one of the most productive pass rushes of all time. Plus, Mahomes will likely not be 100 percent healthy as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain.
CBS Sports
Former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule filed arbitration suit last week against franchise
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule filed an arbitration suit last week against the franchise, sources tell CBS Sports. The suit claims the Panthers are refusing to pay Rhule's severance compensation following his firing from Carolina and subsequent hiring at the University of Nebraska. In the suit, which was...
CBS Sports
Derek Carr drama continues with Raiders: QB has no plans to help team by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
CBS Sports
Eagles, Jeff Stoutland agree to extension: Run-game coordinator, OL coach had gotten OC interest, per report
The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, while simultaneously completing some offseason tasks. On Friday, they reportedly locked down one of their own for the future, agreeing in principle to an extension with run game coordinator/offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, per ESPN.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady announces retirement: Patriots, Buccaneers legend walks away after 23 seasons in the NFL
Tom Brady is calling it a career once again. This time around, it does seem as if this is the last we'll see of the seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP. Brady proclaimed that he'll be stepping away from the game after 23 seasons on Wednesday a few weeks following Tampa Bay's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys to wrap up Super Wild Card Weekend.
CBS Sports
Building the Bears' perfect draft plan: Here's how Chicago should use the No. 1 overall pick
It's been nearly 40 years since the iconic 1985 Bears won the Super Bowl. While that team continues to be revered by Bears loyalists, rest assured that the fan base wants nothing more than for the franchise to field another team that can stand beside that team as a world champion.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Clears concussion protocol
Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocols, and the Dolphins are confident he'll be 100 percent for the 2023 campaign, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Tagovailoa was diagnosed with two concussions during the 2022 regular season, and the second one, which occurred against Green Bay on Christmas Day, ultimately sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign. In early January, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Miami had been told by doctors that Tagovailoa's recent head injuries won't leave him prone to more concussions in the future, so the team feels confident the Alabama product can still be a franchise quarterback moving forward.
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: Nick Bosa patiently awaits new contract as 49ers star could land deal that resets non-QB market
Nick Bosa's contract situation was the focal point when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday with the San Francisco 49ers entering the offseason after Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. The All-Pro defensive end was asked specifically if becoming the NFL's highest-paid defensive player was a goal. "Not necessarily. We'll just see where it goes," Bosa said.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady retires: QB has a favorite Super Bowl win, and it's probably not the one you think it is
After 23 years in the NFL, Tom Brady has finally decided to walk away from the game, and he'll be walking away as arguably the best player in league history. Over the course of his career, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has been a part of some big moments. As a matter of fact, there have been so many big moments in his career that it would be almost impossible to list them all.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: 'Half the league' after Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic; Warriors interested in Matisse Thybulle
There is now just more than a week until the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 9, which means teams across the league are working harder than ever to either bolster their squad for the stretch run or move their best players to get into a better draft position.
