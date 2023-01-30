ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster just misses earning $1 million incentive during AFC title game win

There were two somber notes amidst JuJu Smith-Schuster's first AFC Championship Game victory. A knee injury sidelined the veteran receiver for the second half of the Chiefs' 23-20 over the Bengals. Adding insult to injury was the fact that it prevented Smith-Schuster from earning a $1 million incentive as part of the one-year deal he signed this past offseason.
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes a win away from having one of NFL's best five-year stretches ever

Patrick Mahomes' gutsy performance in a thrilling AFC title game win against the Bengals has him on the cusp of a second NFL championship. It will by no means come easy. Most thought he'd beat the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV; instead it was arguably the worst game of his career. Now he faces a complete Eagles team with one of the most productive pass rushes of all time. Plus, Mahomes will likely not be 100 percent healthy as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain.
Tom Brady announces retirement: Patriots, Buccaneers legend walks away after 23 seasons in the NFL

Tom Brady is calling it a career once again. This time around, it does seem as if this is the last we'll see of the seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP. Brady proclaimed that he'll be stepping away from the game after 23 seasons on Wednesday a few weeks following Tampa Bay's playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys to wrap up Super Wild Card Weekend.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Clears concussion protocol

Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocols, and the Dolphins are confident he'll be 100 percent for the 2023 campaign, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Tagovailoa was diagnosed with two concussions during the 2022 regular season, and the second one, which occurred against Green Bay on Christmas Day, ultimately sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign. In early January, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Miami had been told by doctors that Tagovailoa's recent head injuries won't leave him prone to more concussions in the future, so the team feels confident the Alabama product can still be a franchise quarterback moving forward.
Agent's Take: Nick Bosa patiently awaits new contract as 49ers star could land deal that resets non-QB market

Nick Bosa's contract situation was the focal point when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday with the San Francisco 49ers entering the offseason after Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. The All-Pro defensive end was asked specifically if becoming the NFL's highest-paid defensive player was a goal. "Not necessarily. We'll just see where it goes," Bosa said.
Tom Brady retires: QB has a favorite Super Bowl win, and it's probably not the one you think it is

After 23 years in the NFL, Tom Brady has finally decided to walk away from the game, and he'll be walking away as arguably the best player in league history. Over the course of his career, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has been a part of some big moments. As a matter of fact, there have been so many big moments in his career that it would be almost impossible to list them all.

