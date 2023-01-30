ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Room Envy: The Candler Hotel’s lobby is a marble masterpiece

By Lisa Mowry
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta Magazine
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h99VH_0kWbRAmp00 The marble lobby in downtown’s Candler Hotel exudes Beaux-Arts glamour like nothing else in Atlanta. Built by Coca-Cola magnate Asa Candler as an office building in 1906, the property was remodeled into a luxury hotel in 2019.

Crystal persuasion
The grand chandelier is believed to be original, providing sparkle and light to the glamorous staircase.

A jewel for the city
The Candler Hotel consistently ranks as the number one hotel in Atlanta on Tripadvisor, with guests raving about the service as well as the architecture and design.

Glorious glass
The glass window between the staircase and the restaurant is original Tiffany’s glass commissioned by Asa Candler and the building’s architect, George Murphy.

Keeping it local
The massive amounts of marble were all sourced a century ago from Amicalola quarries in North Georgia, says Brandon Asbury, associate partner with the hotel’s interior
design firm, Nicole Hollis. Artisans from around the world were then brought in to create the elaborate carvings.

Trivia times two
The coveted recipe for Coca-Cola was rumored to be kept in a vault in the basement for years, and guided tours of the hotel now let visitors take a peek inside. Also, faces of famous people are carved into the staircase, including members of the Candler family.

This article appears in our January 2023 issue.

This article appears in our January 2023 issue.

Comments / 0

 

