Meet Morgan Romano, the engineer crowned the new Miss USA after R'Bonney Gabriel won Miss Universe

The North Carolina representative was given the Miss USA title after former Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel won Miss Universe. Morgan Romano/Instagram

Miss USA first runner-up Morgan Romano was crowned the new winner this weekend.

The North Carolina representative was given the title after Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel won Miss Universe.

Romano is a chemical engineer and a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

Romano was first runner-up at the Miss USA competition in October.

After R'Bonney Gabriel of Texas was named the winner, many contestants walked off the stage instead of rushing to congratulate her, Insider's Anneta Konstantinides previously reported .

Some later took to social media and claimed that the Miss USA organization either rigged or heavily favored Gabriel, pointing to conflicts of interest between Miss Texas and the pageant's sponsors.

After finishing as the first runner-up in the competition, Romano thanked her supporters and shared a message of support for Gabriel on Instagram.

"So many people have believed in me and poured into me for years and years. The pure joy that I felt in that moment was something that I will never forget or take for granted," she wrote.



The caption continued: " @rbonneynola @missusa you're going to be an incredible Miss USA and I can not wait to watch your year and support you at MISS UNIVERSE!"

After Gabriel went on to win Miss Universe on January 14, she passed the Miss USA title to Romano.

Gabriel crowned Romano herself in a ceremony at Auburn University this weekend, according to Pageant Circle .

In an Instagram post shared Saturday celebrating her new title, Romano wrote that her heart was "full of gratitude."

"I'm all yours, USA," she wrote.

In January 2022, Romano was named Miss North Carolina USA, a win that sent her to the Miss USA pageant.

Days after her win, Romano said in another social media post that "years of hard work, discipline, and sacrifices" got her to the big moment. She also thanked her "spectacular village" of loved ones, tagging many of them in the video of her celebration.

"North Carolina, I can't wait to serve you and represent you," she said, adding that she would "see you all on the Miss USA stage."

Romano graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2020.

According to the new Miss USA's LinkedIn , she earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the college.

Romano also said in a profile on the Miss North Carolina USA website that she's a "die hard Gamecock football fan," referring to the university's mascot.

Romano now works as an application engineer at software development company RE Mason in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to her LinkedIn page.

She's been working at the company since 2018, according to her profile. On Friday, RE Mason shared a post on the platform congratulating Romano on her new title.

In celebration of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science in 2021, Romano shared another graduation photo and pointed to the disparities women in science face.

"Female scientists help drive our world towards a more innovated future, but the gap remains," she wrote in the caption. "That is why today (and everyday), it is so important to recognize all of the female role models within the STEM space, and show a younger generation of girls that a career in STEM is attainable."

She's passionate about getting young girls into science, technology, engineering, and math.

According to USC , she works with Best Buddies International , a nonprofit program that creates opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, to encourage kids to get involved in STEM.

Her personal initiative, called Outside the Box, also sends science boxes to libraries, hospitals, and classrooms.

"We need more women (in STEM) and that starts at a younger age because your curiosity and the things you're passionate about start to shape when you're young," Romano told her alma mater. "If kids aren't being told about STEM, how would they know to ever pursue it?"

Romano also has a lifelong love for dance.

Romano told Insider's Anneta Konstantinides in October that she is a clasically trained ballerina. According to the Miss North Carolina USA website , she was a a principal dancer in a youth ballet company for ten years.

In her spare time, Romano loves visiting Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

In her Miss North Carolina USA profile, Romano said she's been to Disney World more than 20 times.

Her Instagram features many pictures at the theme park, including one shared in July 2021 captioned, "Home." Another photo seemingly taken on the same trip features Romano holding a Minnie Mouse-shaped purse .