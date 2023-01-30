ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

ODOC investigation results announced, 275 defendants convicted

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) announced the results of a long-term investigation into the use of contraband cell phones to instigate and coordinate criminal activity from within correctional facilities.

“Contraband is a public safety issue, and deploying all available resources to combat it must be a fundamental part of this agency’s mission,” said ODOC Communications Chief Josh Ward. “Impactful investigations like this one cannot happen without the valuable intelligence gathered by our agents every day. The results protect not only the public but also our staff and the inmates in our custody.”

ODOC discovered drug-trafficking operations tied to the Irish Mob, United Aryan Brotherhood and Southside Locos. These are all security threat groups with members inside ODOC facilities.

The investigation led to four separate cases and arrests began in April 2022.

According to the Department of Justice, the four cases led to:

Two hundred-seventy-five defendants were convicted who either ordered or participated in acts of violence, witnessed retaliation, witness tampering, shootings, kidnappings and death threats against prosecutors. Thirty of the defendants were incarcerated in ODOC facilities directing violent drug-trafficking networks through the use of contraband cell phones.

Four county and state-level corrections workers were prosecuted for crimes including conspiracy to distribute drugs inside correctional facilities, possession of meth with intent to distribute and conspiring to launder drug money.

More than 1,000 pounds of meth, heroin and cocaine were seized.

More than 300 firearms were seized.

More than $1.3 million was seized.

Comments / 5

Related
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes more than $500,000 of meth

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) seized more than half a million dollars worth of methamphetamine, according to OBN. An OBN social media post says on Jan. 31, 2023, OBN agents seized 114 kilos of methamphetamine with a street value of more than a half million dollars. OBN Director Donnie...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

ODOC Investigation Leads To More Than 200 Convictions

A long-term investigation lead to 275 convictions related to witness retaliation and tampering, shootings and drug trafficking, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. The department said four corrections officers were also prosecuted for distributing drugs and money laundering. According to ODOC, agents also seized more than 1,000 pounds of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kggfradio.com

Oklahoma Attorney General Apologizes

Oklahoma’s new attorney general apologizes to a former cabinet secretary of Governor Kevin Stitt, saying his criminal indictment in 2020 was wrong. Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent the letter Wednesday to David Ostrowe, Stitt's former secretary of digital transformation and technology. Drummond writes that former Attorney General Mike Hunter failed to avoid the appearance of impropriety and should have removed himself from involvement in the investigation. Drummond is dismissing the case with prejudice, which means a permanent dismissal of a case that will not be refiled.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

'This matter is far from concluded': Oklahoma AG Drummond dismisses ClassWallet lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond dismissed a lawsuit on Tuesday that questioned the handling of millions in federal COVID relief dollars. Dummond's predecessor, John O'Connor, filed the lawsuit last August after an audit by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General found questionable expenditures and processes surrounding $31 million in GEER (Governor’s Education Emergency Relief) funds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WIBW

Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A transgender inmate has been transferred from a Kansas men’s prison to the state’s women’s prison in Topeka. 13 NEWS investigated a question from a view about an El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate being moved to Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s all-female institution.
TOPEKA, KS
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond sues Biden administration over emergency health powers delegated to WHO

Oklahoma City – Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is suing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to remove what he and his predecessor believe is “an illegal regulation from federal law that allows the World Health Organization (WHO) to exert its authority over the United States.” Filed last week in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Texas, the Drummond lawsuit notes that the HHS’s definition of public health emergency exceeds the agency’s scope by unlawfully giving the WHO the authority to invoke emergency health powers in this nation. “This regulation is an infringement on U.S....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
119K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy