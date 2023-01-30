ODOC investigation results announced, 275 defendants convicted

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) announced the results of a long-term investigation into the use of contraband cell phones to instigate and coordinate criminal activity from within correctional facilities.

“Contraband is a public safety issue, and deploying all available resources to combat it must be a fundamental part of this agency’s mission,” said ODOC Communications Chief Josh Ward. “Impactful investigations like this one cannot happen without the valuable intelligence gathered by our agents every day. The results protect not only the public but also our staff and the inmates in our custody.”

ODOC discovered drug-trafficking operations tied to the Irish Mob, United Aryan Brotherhood and Southside Locos. These are all security threat groups with members inside ODOC facilities.

The investigation led to four separate cases and arrests began in April 2022.

According to the Department of Justice, the four cases led to:

Two hundred-seventy-five defendants were convicted who either ordered or participated in acts of violence, witnessed retaliation, witness tampering, shootings, kidnappings and death threats against prosecutors. Thirty of the defendants were incarcerated in ODOC facilities directing violent drug-trafficking networks through the use of contraband cell phones.

Four county and state-level corrections workers were prosecuted for crimes including conspiracy to distribute drugs inside correctional facilities, possession of meth with intent to distribute and conspiring to launder drug money.

More than 1,000 pounds of meth, heroin and cocaine were seized.

More than 300 firearms were seized.

More than $1.3 million was seized.