Self-driving tech firm Aurora names Ossa Fisher as president

 4 days ago

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR.O) on Monday named Ossa Fisher as president to focus on scaling operations at the self-driving technology company ahead of its commercial launch in 2024.

Fisher is expected to begin at the new role in February and joins Aurora from education tech firm Istation, where she had served as president and chief operating officer since 2019.

Last month, Aurora and Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) said they will expand their driverless pilot program in Texas to meet increased delivery demand during the holidays.

Fisher joins the firm at a time when investors are worried about the timeline for autonomous vehicle deployment as it has been stretched by tough regulatory scrutiny and delayed commercial adoption of the technology.

Aurora's shares, which lost nearly 90% of their value last year, were down about 2% in extended trading.

In November, the company said it had enough cash to sustain its operations through mid-2024.

Related
FedEx to cut senior jobs as part of larger staff reduction

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) on Wednesday said it would cut its officer and director ranks by more than 10% as part of a broad cost-reduction effort that has reduced staffing at the delivery giant by 12,000 workers since June, a spokeswoman said.
Carmaker BMW to invest around $870 million in Mexico in EV push

SAN LUIS POTOSI, Mexico, Feb 3 (Reuters) - German automaker BMW (BMWG.DE) will invest 800 million euros ($866 million) in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosi to produce high-voltage batteries and fully electric "Neue Klasse" models, the carmaker said Friday.
